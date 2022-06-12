AP News Summary at 7:31 a.m. EDT

Ukraine's leader says his troops keep defying predictions

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says no one knows how long the war in his country will last but that Ukrainian forces are defying expectations by preventing Russian troops from overrunning eastern Ukraine. In his nightly video address late Saturday, Zelenskyy said he was proud of the Ukrainians holding back the Russian advance in the Donbas region. “Remember how in Russia, in the beginning of May, they hoped to seize all of the Donbas?” the president asked rhetorically late Saturday. After failing to capture Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, Moscow has focused on seizing parts of the eastern region not held by Moscow-backed separatists. But instead of securing a swift takeover, Russian forces have faced a laborious battle.

The AP Interview: Sri Lanka PM says he's open to Russian oil

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s prime minister says he may be compelled to buy more oil from Russia as he hunts desperately for fuel to keep the country running. In a wide-ranging interview with The Associated Press on Saturday, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe also indicated he would be willing to accept more financial help from China, despite his country’s mounting debt. And while he acknowledged that Sri Lanka’s current predicament is of “its own making,” he said the war in Ukraine is making it even worse — and that dire food shortages could continue until 2024. Wickremesinghe was sworn in after days of violent protests over the country’s economic crisis forced his predecessor to step down.

Ukraine's teen drone hero "happy that we destroyed someone"

KOLONSCHYNA, Ukraine (AP) — A 15-year-old boy is being hailed in Ukraine for stealthy aerial reconnaissance work he did with his father when Russia invaded their country. The father-son team used their drone to help the country's military spot, locate and destroy Russian targets in the early days of the war. They took aerial photos and pinpointed the coordinates of Russian tanks and trucks that were subsequently destroyed. Stanislav and Andriy Pokrasa risked capture or worse had Russian troops been aware of their spying. Most of the drone piloting was done by the teenager, Andriy. He says the work was very scary but he's “happy that we destroyed someone.”

Palin nabs early lead in Alaska US House special primary

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska elections officials have released initial vote counts in the special primary for the state's only U.S. House seat. The tally released included 108,729 votes. Initial results showed Republican former Gov. Sarah Palin with 29.8% of the votes counted so far. Republican Nick Begich has 19.3%; independent Al Gross has 12.5%, and Democrat Mary Peltola has 7.5%. Republican Tara Sweeney had 5.3%. The election was conducted primarily by mail, and elections officials plan several days of ballot counts. The top four candidates will advance to an August special election. The Associated Press has not declared any winners in the special primary.

McDonald's successor opens in Moscow

MOSCOW (AP) — Three months after McDonald’s suspended operations in Russia, its famous former outlet on Moscow’s Pushkin Square as the restaurant reopened under a Russian owner and a new name. In March, McDonald’s halted operations of its company-run restaurants in Russia in response to Russia sending troops into Ukraine. Two months later, the American fast-food chain decided to leave Russia altogether and sold its 850 restaurants to a Russian franchise licensee. On Sunday, hundreds of people streamed into the Pushkin Square outlet of a Russian chain named “Vkusno-i Tochka,” or Tasty-period. When McDonald's set up shop at that location in 1990, it was the first taste most Muscovites had of Western consumerism and service efficiency.

Cyprus eyes rebound from loss of Russian, Ukrainian tourists

KYKKOS MONASTERY, Cyprus (AP) — Orthodox Christians visiting Cyprus from Russia and Ukraine usually would be streaming past an icon of the Virgin Mary that tradition dictates was blessed by the Virgin herself. But the war in Ukraine and a European Union ban on Russian flights has meant a loss of visitors from the two countries. Ukrainian and Russian vacationers accounted for a fifth of all tourists to Cyprus in 2019, a record-setting year for tourism on the island nation south of Turkey. But officials say that thanks to seeking new markets before the war, Cyprus is projected to make up a sizable chunk of the estimated $645 million in tourism revenue it's losing from Russians and Ukrainians.

China accuses US of trying to 'hijack' support in Asia

SINGAPORE (AP) — China’s defense minister says the United States is trying to “hijack” the support of countries in the Asia-Pacific region to turn them against Beijing, saying Washington is seeking to advance its own interests “under the guise of multilateralism.” Defense Minister Gen. Wei Fenghe lashed out at U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Sunday, rejecting his “smearing accusation” the day before at the Shangri-La Dialogue that China was causing instability with its claim to the self-governing island of Taiwan and its “destabilizing military activity” in the area. Austin had stressed the need for multilateral partnerships with nations in the Indo-Pacific, which Wei suggested was an attempt to back China into a corner.

France holds parliamentary election in vital test for Macron

PARIS (AP) — French voters are choosing lawmakers in a parliamentary election as President Emmanuel Macron seeks to secure his majority while under growing threat from a leftist coalition. More than 6,000 candidates are running for 577 seats in the National Assembly in the first round of voting on Sunday. Those who receive the most votes will advance to the decisive second round on June 19. Macron was reelected in May. His centrist coalition is seeking an absolute majority and with it, the ability to implement his campaign promises. The main opposition force appears to be a newly-created coalition made up of leftists, greens and communists led by hard-left figure Jean-Luc Mélenchon.

Tony Awards has stars — and those usually far from spotlight

NEW YORK (AP) — Darren Criss’ favorite night of the year has arrived. It’s Tony Awards night. Criss will not only be watching the Tonys on Sunday, he’ll also be working. Criss and Julianne Hough are co-hosts of a one-hour pre-Tony celebration at Radio City Music Hall, and he’s even written an original song about the show that he’ll perform, revealing “a bit of my nerdy proclivities.” Criss and Hough will be handing out creative arts Tonys on Paramount+ and then pass hosting duties to Ariana DeBose for the main three-hour telecast on CBS from the same stage, live coast to coast for the first time.

Stamkos scores twice, Lightning beat Rangers 2-1 in Game 6

TAMPA, Fla> (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning are headed to the Stanley Cup Final for the third straight year after beating the New York Rangers 2-1 in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference final. Stamkos put the Lightning ahead for good in the third period just 21 seconds after New York’s Frank Vatrano scored on the power play with the Lightning captain in the penalty box for holding. Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 20 saves for the Lightning, who won the series 4-2 to advance to the Stanley Cup Final against the Colorado Avalanche. Game 1 is Wednesday night in Denver.

