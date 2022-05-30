AP News Summary at 8:01 a.m. EDT

Russian troops entering Sievierodonetsk in eastern Ukraine

KRAMATORSK, Ukraine (AP) — The Russian-battered eastern Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk appeared to be on the brink of becoming another Mariupol on Monday as as the mayor tells The Associated Press that Russian troops have entered, power and communications have been cut and “the city has been completely ruined.” Moscow seeks to capture all of Ukraine’s industrial Donbas region, and Sievierodonetsk is key to that. Mayor Oleksandr Striuk tells the AP in a telephone interview that fierce street fighting is underway in the city as Ukrainian defenders are trying to push the Russians out. He says “the number of victims is rising every hour.”

Uvalde tells Biden to 'do something'; he pledges 'we will'

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — President Joe Biden grieved with the shattered community of Uvalde on Sunday. He mourned privately for three hours with anguished families left behind when a gunman killed 19 schoolchildren and two teachers. The president was met with chants of “do something” as he departed a church service and responded, “we will.” Biden and his wife, Jill, visited a memorial to those who were slain at Robb Elementary School and attended Mass at a Catholic church. Biden met privately with first responders before flying back to his home in Delaware.

China falls short on big Pacific deal but finds smaller wins

SUVA, Fiji (AP) — China has fallen short on its bold plan for 10 Pacific nations to endorse a sweeping agreement covering everything from security to fisheries. But Foreign Minister Wang Yi has had plenty of smaller wins on his island-hopping tour of the region. Wang was in Fiji on Monday for a key meeting with foreign ministers from 10 small Pacific nations. He and Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama spoke at a news conference Monday but abruptly left as reporters tried to shout questions. That left many details undisclosed but it was clear the other nations hadn't endorsed China's plan.

Plane wreckage found in Nepal mountains; 17 bodies recovered

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Rescuers searching a mountainside in Nepal have recovered the bodies of 17 of the 22 people who were on board a plane that crashed a day earlier. The Tara Air turboprop Twin Otter lost contact with the airport tower on Sunday while flying on a scheduled 20-minute flight in an area of deep river gorges and mountaintops. An airline official says rescuers believe some bodies are pinned under the plane’s wreckage. He says rescuers working with their bare hands have not been able to move the metal debris. Four Indians and two Germans were on the plane. The three crew members and other passengers were Nepali nationals.

Crowd confronts cleric at Iran tower collapse that killed 32

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Protesters angry over a building collapse in southwestern Iran that killed at least 32 people have shouted down an emissary sent by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. A crackdown Sunday night saw riot police club demonstrators and fire tear gas. Online videos analyzed Monday by The Associated Press showed the confrontation. It comes as pressure rises in the Islamic Republic over rising food prices and other economic woes amid the collapse of its nuclear deal with world powers. While the protests so far still appear to be leaderless, even Arab tribes in the region seemed to have joined them on Sunday. This raises the risk of the unrest intensifying.

Season's 1st hurricane aims heavy hit at Mexico tourist zone

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The season’s first hurricane is heading for a stretch of tourist beaches and fishing towns on Mexico’s southern Pacific coast amid warnings of dangerous storm surge and flooding. Hurricane Agatha formed on Sunday, and quickly gained power. The U.S. National Hurricane Center predicts it will make landfall as a strong Category 2 hurricane Monday afternoon or evening. The storm is moving toward the area near Puerto Escondido and Puerto Angel in the southern state of Oaxaca. That region includes the laid-back tourist resorts of Huatulco, Mazunte and Zipolite. Early Monday, Agatha had maximum sustained winds of 110 mph.

War in Ukraine adds to food price hikes, hunger in Africa

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Families across Africa are paying about 45% more for wheat flour as Russia's war in Ukraine blocks exports from the Black Sea. Some countries like Somalia get more than 90% of their wheat from Russia and Ukraine. That's forcing many people to substitute wheat for other grains. But the United Nations is warning that the price hikes are coming as many parts of Africa are facing drought and hunger. The U.N. already had warned that an estimated 13 million people were already facing severe hunger in the wider Horn of Africa region as a result of a persistent drought. The World Food Program chief say's Russia's war on Ukraine is “piling catastrophe on top of catastrophe” for the world's poor.

How Biden, cops and advocates forged deal on police and race

WASHINGTON (AP) — Negotiations that led to the executive order on race and policing signed last week by President Joe Biden had been in danger of breaking down. Earlier this year, law enforcement groups believed the order was shaping up as too harsh toward officers. Instead of seeing the effort fall apart, the White House and the Fraternal Order of Police agreed to start over. The final version brought together law enforcement leaders, civil rights activists, and families of people who had been killed by police. While no one seeking a policing overhaul thinks Biden's order goes far enough, many consider it an important step forward.

Jubilee: Balcony moment tells UK monarchy's story over years

LONDON (AP) — As a 9-year-old girl, Princess Elizabeth appeared with her family on Buckingham Palace’s balcony to mark her grandfather George V’s Silver Jubilee. Elizabeth, now 96, is expected to take to the same balcony this Thursday to smile and wave at millions celebrating her Platinum Jubilee — 70 years on the throne. The balcony appearance is the centerpiece of almost all royal celebrations in Britain. This year it will be notable for the absence of Prince Andrew, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan. The queen said only working royals will be included for the photo moment. Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, and Prince William and his family will be on the balcony next to the queen. Harry, Meghan and their children are still coming to the U.K. for the festivities.

Man in wig throws cake at glass protecting Mona Lisa

PARIS (AP) — A man seemingly disguised as an old woman in a wheelchair threw a piece of cake at the glass protecting the Mona Lisa at the Louvre Museum and shouted at people to think of planet Earth. Videos posted on social media seem to show a young man in a wig and lipstick who had arrived in a wheelchair. The man's identity wasn't known. He was also seen throwing roses in the museum gallery. The cake attack left a conspicuous white creamy smear on the glass but the famous work by Leonardo da Vinci wasn't damaged.

