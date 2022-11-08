AP News Summary at 7:52 a.m. EST

Election 2022: Turbulent campaign season comes to a close

WASHINGTON (AP) — Months of campaigning are culminating in midterm elections that will decide control of Congress and top governorships. Tuesday's vote potentially will help shape economic policy, access to abortion and even how elections are held — all while testing the political strength of President Joe Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump. With polls open across the country, neither Biden nor Trump is on the ballot. But key race outcomes will nonetheless be widely read as whether voters approve of the Democratic president’s first two years and if they’re willing to support a Republican Party the former president has increasingly molded in his own image.

2022 midterms live updates: Latest election news from AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — Election Day has dawned. With polls beginning to open across the country, you can find a guide of what to expect for each state at The Associated Press' Election Expectations 2022 hub online. It’s not a presidential year, but these are high-stakes elections nonetheless. Among the things to watch: Will the expected red wave be a ripple or a tsunami? What effect will the Supreme Court decision striking down Roe v. Wade have? And what will we know before we go to bed tonight? While there are some races the AP can call as soon as polls close, other winners might take a lot longer to identify.

Power balance in Congress on ballot for Pennsylvania voters

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Three races among Pennsylvania’s congressional delegation have taken shape as some of the closer contests in the country this year. The state's voters are deciding contests Tuesday that could shift majority control in the U.S. House. Pennsylvania’s delegation has been redistricted twice in recent years. Two Democratic members of Congress have tough challenges, Matt Cartwright in the Scranton area and Susan Wild in the Lehigh Valley. Another close race is just north of Pittsburgh. Pennsylvania's slow population growth is causing it to lose a seat in Congress, so the state's 18-member delegation is falling to 17 members. Pennsylvania polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Multi-State Lottery Association says that the Powerball drawing was delayed and it’s likely that the results won’t be known until later Tuesday. The record-breaking $1.9 billion Powerball drawing scheduled for Monday night was delayed because a participating lottery had issues processing sales. In a statement, the lottery says: “Powerball requires all 48 participating lotteries to submit their sales and play data prior to the winning numbers being selected. Once Powerball receives the outstanding submission, the drawing can proceed." The winning numbers and recorded video of the drawing will be posted to the Powerball website and YouTube channel. The game is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Zelenskyy: Talks with Russia possible on Ukraine's terms

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s president has hinted at the possibility of peace talks with Russia. That's a shift from his earlier refusal to negotiate with President Vladimir Putin that came on the eve of crucial elections in the United States. Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the international community late Monday to “force Russia into real peace talks” and listed his usual conditions for dialogue. Those are the return of all of Ukraine’s occupied lands, compensation for damage caused by the war and the prosecution of war crimes. That is a change in rhetoric at least from a man who signed a decree in late September stating “the impossibility of holding talks” with Putin. But since his preconditions appear to be non-starters for Moscow, it’s hard to see how that would advance any talks.

Leaders push for climate action, fossil tax at UN talks

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — World leaders are making the case for tougher action to tackle global warming Tuesday, as U.N. climate talks heard growing calls for fossil fuel companies to help pay for the damage they have helped cause. United Nations chief Antonio Guterres warned Monday that humanity was on “a highway to climate hell with our foot on the accelerator,” urging countries to ”cooperate or perish.” He and leaders such as Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley said it was time to make fossil fuel companies contribute to funds to help poor countries suffering climate-related losses. The U.S. mid-term elections were hanging over the talks Tuesday. Many environmental campaigners fear defeat for the Democrats could make it harder for President Joe Biden to pursue his ambitious climate agenda.

Their lagoons languishing, precious Spanish wetlands go dry

DOÑANA NATIONAL PARK, Spain (AP) — Flamingos, herons and fish once filled a freshwater lagoon in southern Spain. Today it’s a fetid brown splotch. The whisper of wind in the grass is a sad substitute for the cacophony of migratory birds. Biologist Carmen Díaz steps onto cracked mud. The lagoon in the heart of Spain’s Doñana nature reserve is a puddle. The park called “the crown jewel of Spain” may be dying. Farming and tourism had already drained the aquifer feeding Doñana. Then climate change hit Spain with record-high temperatures and a prolonged drought. The disappearance of Doñana’s Santa Olalla lagoon’s in August makes Díaz, 66, fear that the ecosystem she has studied for four decades may have vanished for good.

Dogs gifted by Kim Jong Un at center of South Korean row

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A pair of dogs gifted by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in 2018 are now mired in a South Korean political row, with the country’s former president blaming his conservative successor for a lack of support as he gave the animals up. Moon Jae-in, a liberal who left office in May, received the two white “Pungsan” hunting dogs – a breed known to be indigenous to North Korea – from Kim following a peace summit in 2018. But Moon’s office said he decided he could no longer raise the three dogs because the current government of President Yoon Suk Yeol is refusing to cover the costs for their care. Yoon’s office shifted the blame to Moon, saying the discussions about financial support are still ongoing.

World markets mixed ahead of US elections, inflation data

TOKYO (AP) — Asian stocks are mixed in Europe and Asia ahead of the U.S. midterm elections, with trading likely to stay bumpy in a week that brings new inflation data and other events that could shake markets. Frankfurt, Tokyo and Seoul rose early Tuesday while Paris, London and Shanghai declined. U.S. futures were lower and oil prices fell. On Monday, the S&P 500 rose 1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.3% and the Nasdaq composite added 0.9%. This week brings various big events, including U.S. inflation data and the election, which carries the risk of a U.S. government split between Democrats and Republicans and potentially snarled in gridlock.

World Cup ambassador from Qatar denounces homosexuality

BERLIN (AP) — An ambassador for the World Cup in Qatar has described homosexuality as a “damage in the mind” in an interview with German public broadcaster ZDF only two weeks before the opening of the soccer tournament in the Gulf state. The comment highlights concerns about the conservative country’s treatment of gays and lesbians. Former Qatari national team player Khalid Salman told a German reporter in an interview that being gay is “haram.” That means forbidden in Arabic. He also says he has a problem with children seeing gay people. Excerpts of the television interview were shown Monday on the ZDF news program Heute Journal. The full interview will be shown Tuesday on ZDF.