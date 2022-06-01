AP News Summary at 7:27 a.m. EDT

Western nations vow to send more, better arms to Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Western nations promised more and more advanced arms to bolster Ukraine’s defense as its troops battled a grinding Russian offensive that was closing in on capturing a key city in the east. Germany said Wednesday it will supply Ukraine with modern anti-aircraft missiles and radar systems. The U.S. will unveil a new weapons package later in the day that will include high-tech, medium-range rocket systems. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told lawmakers that the IRIS-T SLM missiles it will send are “the most modern air defense system that Germany has.” Western arms have been critical to Ukraine’s success in stymieing Russia’s much larger and better equipped military.

Texas police: School door shut but didn't lock before attack

Investigators are trying to determine why an exterior door at Robb Elementary School did not lock when it was closed before a gunman used it to get inside and kill 19 students and two teachers. Investigators initially said a teacher propped the door open before 18-year-old Salvador Ramos entered the school in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24. Travis Considine, spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, said Tuesday that investigators have determined the teacher propped the door open with a rock but removed it and closed the door when she realized a shooter was on campus. But the door did not lock. The teacher has not been identified.

Shanghai starts coming back to life as COVID lockdown eases

SHANGHAI (AP) — Traffic, pedestrians and joggers have reappeared on the streets of Shanghai as China’s largest city begins returning to normalcy amid the easing of a strict two-month COVID-19 lockdown that has drawn protests over its heavy-handed implementation. Shanghai’s Communist Party committee, the city’s most powerful political body, issued a letter Wednesday proclaiming the lockdown's success and thanking citizens for their “support and contributions.” The move came amid a steady rollback in compulsory measures that have upended daily life for millions while disrupting the economy and global supply chains. The country's leadership appears to be acknowledging the public backlash against measures seen as trampling already severely limited civil rights.

Africans see inequity in monkeypox response elsewhere

OSUN, Nigeria (AP) — As health authorities in Europe and elsewhere scramble to roll out vaccines and drugs to stamp out the biggest monkeypox outbreak beyond Africa, some doctors are acknowledging an ugly reality: The resources needed to prevent the disease have long been available, just not to the Africans who have dealt with it for decades. Although most cases of the smallpox-related disease are mild, authorities in numerous European countries and the U.S. are offering to immunize people at high-risk and considering the use of antivirals. Some African outbreak experts said the vaccines should be shared according to need and pointed out that they haven't always had enough.

Renewed hopes but more delays for Cubans seeking US visas

CIENFUEGOS, Cuba (AP) — Like many Cubans before him, Roberto De la Yglesia left most of his family behind when he made his way to the United States with only his son in 2015, hoping that he could soon bring his wife and daughters to join him. Years later, the mechanical engineer in New Jersey and his family back in Cienfuegos, Cuba, are still waiting — with a mixture of renewed hope and skepticism. The Biden administration has said it will reactivate the long-stalled Family Reunification Program, which lets Cubans legally in the U.S. bring close relatives. Yet, the administration has not offered a timeline for ramping up the U.S. diplomatic presence in Havana. So the estimated 20,000 applicants still must wait.

After mass shooting, NYC explores gun detectors in subways

NEW YORK (AP) — Technology to scan large numbers of people quickly for weapons does exist, but experts say installing such a system in the New York City subway would be challenging. Mayor Eric Adams says the technology might still be worth trying in a pop-up fashion at select locations as a deterrent. The scanners are already used in some places like sports stadiums but need to be accompanied by human operators. Still, the idea has gotten a closer look after a mass shooting on the subway in April. That was followed by a fatal shooting in May and the continuing debate over gun control after the shootings in Texas and Buffalo.

Hinckley nears full freedom 41 years after shooting Reagan

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge in Washington is set to preside over an important hearing for the man who shot President Ronald Reagan more than 40 years ago. John Hinckley is set to be released from restrictive conditions he has lived under since he shot Reagan and several others in 1981. U.S. District Court Judge Paul L. Friedman said in September that he would free Hinckley from all the remaining restrictions on June 15 as long as Hinckley continued to do well. Officials say Hinckley has, and Wednesday’s hearing, which Hinckley will not attend, is not expected to alter those plans.

Biden to meet with baby formula makers on easing shortage

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to meet with infant formula manufacturers as his administration works to ease nationwide shortages. The administration's strategy calls for importing foreign supplies and using the Defense Production Act to speed domestic production. The White House says Biden will host a roundtable Wednesday with manufacturers including ByHeart, Bubs Australia, Reckitt, Perrigo Co. and Gerber. Not on the list is Abbott Nutrition, whose Michigan plant was shut down in February over safety concerns, sparking the U.S. baby formula shortage. U.S. regulators and Abbott announced an agreement last month that would help pave the way for reopening the plant, though production has not restarted.

Sanctioned Russian oligarch's megayacht hides in a UAE creek

RAS AL-KHAIMAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) — In the dusty, northern-most sheikhdom of the United Arab Emirates, one of the world’s largest yachts sits in a quiet port. So far, it has avoided the fate of other luxury vessels linked to sanctioned Russian oligarchs. The 118-meter (387-foot) Motor Yacht A also shows the UAE’s neutrality amid Russia’s war on Ukraine. The country remains a magnet for Russian money and its oil-rich capital sees Moscow as a crucial OPEC partner. Since Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine, the UAE has offered a refuge for Russians, both those despairing of their country’s future as well as the mega-wealthy concerned about Western sanctions. The superyacht belongs to Andrey Melnichenko, an oligarch worth some $23.5 billion.

Sex Pistols aim to give queen's jubilee a touch of punk

LONDON (AP) — In Britain, there are several traditional elements to a royal anniversary: pageants, street parties, the Sex Pistols. Queen Elizabeth II and the Pistols have been linked since the punk pioneers released the song “God Save the Queen” during the monarch’s 1977 Silver Jubilee. The anti-authoritarian anthem has been re-released to mark the queen’s Platinum Jubilee, her 70 years on the throne. It’s one of a raft of cultural tie-ins spurred by the royal milestone, including exhibitions, auctions and concerts. Members of the band that rhymed “God save the queen” with “fascist regime” have mellowed. Pistols singer John Lydon says he's “proud of the queen," and guitarist Steve Jones says he's “not against” the jubilee celebrations.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0