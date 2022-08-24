AP News Summary at 7:26 a.m. EDT

Ukraine marks Independence Day six months after start of war

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Residents of Kyiv have awoken to air raid sirens as Ukraine observes its Independence Day exactly six months since the start of the Russian invasion. Authorities in the capital banned large-scale gatherings until Thursday, fearing the national holiday might bring particularly heavy Russian missile attacks. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the public to be vigilant. A small number of residents gathered at Kyiv’s central square, where destroyed Russian tanks and mobile artillery were put on display over the weekend, and the national anthem is played every day at 7 a.m. Wednesday’s holiday commemorates Ukraine’s 1991 declaration of independence from the Soviet Union.

Florida Democrats choose Rep. Crist to challenge DeSantis

MIAMI (AP) — U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist has won the Democratic nomination for governor in Florida, putting him in position to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis this fall in a campaign the Republican incumbent is eyeing as the first step toward a potential White House run. In selecting Crist on Tuesday, Florida Democrats sided with a candidate backed by many in the party’s establishment who viewed him as the safest choice. Crist defeated state agriculture commissioner Nikki Fried, who staked out a more progressive campaign. New York City Democrats picked Jerry Nadler over Carolyn Maloney in a congressional primary that featured two powerful House committee chairs competing for the same seat.

Primary takeaways: Abortion politics, DeSantis flexes muscle

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis learned who his Democratic challenger will be this fall. The impact of redistricting was on full display in New York and Florida. The battle between centrist Democrats and more progressive party members continued. And former President Donald Trump's influence on the GOP remains immeasurable. The most intense stretch of the midterm primary season ended Tuesday with results that will set up fierce general election contests across the United States.

Student loan borrowers await Biden plan on debt forgiveness

WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of Americans are waiting to learn the fate of their federal student debt as President Joe Biden prepares to deliver on his campaign promise to provide up to $10,000 in debt cancellation. Details of the plan have been kept closely guarded. But borrowers who earn less than $125,000 a year would be eligible for the loan forgiveness. That's according to three people familiar with the decision, expected to be announced Wednesday. Biden is also set to extend a pause on federal student loan payments through January. Legal challenges are almost certain to come.

One month later, Kentucky flood evacuees weigh cloudy future

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP) — Nearly a month after torrential rainfall brought devastating floods to eastern Kentucky, many victims remain in shelters. Some people housed at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park vow to rebuild on land they still call home. Others plan to leave, and there are some who still haven't decided. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said 455 people were still being housed in Kentucky state parks, churches, schools and community centers late last week. Many are waiting on decisions from the federal government about what kind of help they might get before they know whether they can rebuild. The catastrophic flooding caused at least 39 deaths in eastern Kentucky.

Thai PM suspended while court mulls if he defied term limits

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s Constitutional Court has suspended the prime minister from his duties. The decision Wednesday came as the court decides whether the man who led a military coup in 2014 has violated the country’s term limits. It’s considered unlikely that the court will permanently force Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha out since it has generally ruled in the government’s favor in a slew of political cases. But allowing Prayuth to stay on would risk invigorating a protest movement that has long sought to oust him and reopening deep fissures in Thai politics that have sometimes led to violence. While Prayuth initially came to power in a coup, he won the job legally after a general election in 2019.

US airstrikes target militia-controlled areas in east Syria

BEIRUT (AP) — The U.S. military says it carried out airstrikes in eastern Syria that targeted areas used by militias backed by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard. The U.S. military’s Central Command said the strikes hitting Deir Ez-Zor “took proportionate, deliberate action intended to limit the risk of escalation and minimize the risk of casualties.” An opposition war monitor reported least six Syrian and foreign militants killed. There was no immediate acknowledgment by Syria’s state-run media of the strikes nor from Iran. The strikes come after U.S. forces were targeted by a Aug. 15 drone attack. Deir Ez-Zor is a strategic province that borders Iraq and contains oil fields. U.S. forces entered Syria in 2015, backing allied forces in their fight against the Islamic State group.

Native groups seek to repair lands damaged by colonization

KINGSTON, Mass. (AP) — The Wampanoag Common Lands project is among efforts by tribes and other Native groups from the Great Plains to the Pacific Northwest seeking to repair lands altered by European colonization. A Native American conservation group in Massachusetts has received a former Catholic summer camp and is working to restore it to its natural state. Old camp buildings have been torn down and volunteers this summer have been rooting out invasive plant species, replanting indigenous ones and studying the area’s wildlife. The Native Land Conservancy envisions a restored natural environment where Wampanoags can practice cultural ceremonies.

5 takeaways from Twitter whistleblower Peiter Zatko

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Startling new revelations from Twitter’s former head of security, Peiter Zatko, have raised serious new questions about the security of the platform’s service, its ability to identify and remove fake accounts, and the truthfulness of its statements to users, shareholders and federal regulators. In a whistleblower complaint made public Tuesday, Zatko documented his uphill 14-month effort to bolster Twitter security, boost the reliability of its service, repel intrusions by agents of foreign governments and both measure and take action against fake “bot” accounts that spammed the platform.