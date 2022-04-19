AP News Summary at 7:25 a.m. EDT

Russia ratchets up battle for control of eastern Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia has ratcheted up its battle for control of Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland. It is intensifying assaults on cities and towns along a front hundreds of miles long in what officials on both sides described as a new phase of the war. After a Russian push to the capital failed to overrun the city, the Kremlin declared that its main goal was the capture of the eastern Donbas region. If successful, that offensive would give President Vladimir Putin a vital piece of Ukraine and a badly needed victory. In recent weeks, Russian forces have regrouped in preparation for an all-out offensive in the Donbas. Moscow-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian forces in the region for the past eight years.

'Not my life': An apartment block reflects the new Ukraine

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Soviet-era apartment blocks at the end of a tram line in this western Ukrainian city show an indifferent face to the world, blank and gray. But behind every lighted window is a story, never so much as now. Lviv on the surface looks calm, too. But the city is uniquely representative of the 10 million people displaced inside Ukraine since Russia’s invasion, absorbing at least 500,000 new residents. The Associated Press visited one apartment building that holds families from some of Ukraine’s most devastated communities. The families don’t know each other, but they can recognize displaced people like themselves on sight, without exchanging a word.

Cheers, fear as judge strikes down U.S. transit mask mandate

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge’s decision to strike down a national mask mandate was met with cheers on some airplanes but also concern about whether it’s really time to end the order sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic. The major airlines and many of the busiest airports rushed to drop their requirements on Monday after a Florida judge struck down the CDC mandate and the Transportation Security Administration announced it wouldn’t enforce its 2021 security directive. Passengers on a Delta overseas flight cheered and applauded. But some airports, including those in Los Angeles and Salt Lake City, recommended that people mask up voluntarily.

UK's Boris Johnson faces wrath of lawmakers over partygate

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing British lawmakers for the first time since he was fined by police for attending a birthday party in his office that broke coronavirus lockdown rules. As the House of Commons returns Tuesday from an 11-day Easter break, Johnson is expected to apologize for what he insists was a minor slip-up. He's likely to rebuff opposition calls to resign for flouting the restrictions that he imposed on the country during the pandemic. Johnson and his allies argue that it would be wrong to change leaders while Britain faces crises including the war in Ukraine and a cost-of-living squeeze.

Global finance meeting focuses on war-driven food insecurity

WASHINGTON (AP) — The growing crisis over food insecurity and skyrocketing food prices is taking center stage as members of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank prepare to meet in Washington. The loss of commodities due to Russia’s war against Ukraine is being blamed for the food calamity. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is convening a Tuesday meeting with global leaders to “call on international financial institutions to accelerate and deepen their response” to countries affected by food issues. Russia and Ukraine produce 14% of the world’s wheat supply. A March U.N. food report said the global number of undernourished people could increase by 8 million to 13 million people into 2023.

In Iran, Russia's war on Ukraine is a political flash point

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Russia’s war on Ukraine has exposed just how much Iran has tilted toward Moscow in recent years. The collapse of Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers stoked decades-old, hard-line anger at America. However, it also exposes deeper fault lines even within the politics of Iran itself. The country’s historic enmity with Russia has combined with a wider feeling among some that backing Moscow betrays the Islamic Republic’s often-stated message that it stands against the world’s major powers. The dividing opinion between state television reports on the war and the public are stark. On the streets of Tehran recently, 12 people told The Associated Press that they supported Ukraine, while three reiterated Iran’s official stance and two supported Russia.

Court ruling creates mishmash of transportation mask rules

A decision by a federal judge in Florida to throw out a national mask mandate in public transportation across the U.S. created a patchwork of rules Monday that vary by city and mode of transit. Passengers on an American Airlines flight from Houston to New York, for instance, could ditch their masks at the airport and on the plane but have to put them back to ride a bus or train once they arrived in New York. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had recently extended the mandate until May 3 to allow more time to study the BA.2 omicron subvariant of the coronavirus now responsible for the vast majority of U.S. cases. But the Biden administration said Monday the rule would not be enforced while federal agencies decide how to respond to the judge’s order.

California gives rivers more room to flow to stem flood risk

MODESTO, Calif. (AP) — California is on the forefront of a new wave of flood risk management that centers on natural engineering over structural. The Dos Rios Ranch Preserve is California’s largest single floodplain restoration project, part of the nation’s broadest effort to rethink how rivers flow as climate change alters the environment. It sits between vast almond orchards and dairy pastures and has been redesigned to look like it did 150 years ago, before levees and dams restricted the flow of rivers across the landscape. When heavy rains send the Tuolumne and San Joaquin rivers over their banks, water will run out onto those 2,100 acres, reducing risk downstream and letting ecosystems flourish.

Judge rules Amazon must reinstate fired warehouse worker

A judge has ruled Amazon must reinstate a former employee who was fired in the early days of the pandemic after leading a protest calling for the company to do more to protect workers against COVID-19. On Monday, administrative law judge Benjamin Green said Amazon must offer the former worker, Gerald Bryson, his job back, as well as lost wages and benefits resulting from his “discriminatory discharge.” Amazon intends to appeal the ruling. Bryson led the protest in April 2020 in front of the Staten Island warehouse that voted to unionize earlier this month. While off the job during the protest, Bryson got into a dispute with another worker. He was later fired for violating Amazon’s vulgar-language policy.

Griner's ordeal in Russia weighs on minds of teammates

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Mercury are preparing for their WNBA season without teammate Brittney Griner. The 6-foot-9 Griner remains in Russia after being detained after arriving at a Moscow airport in mid-February. First-year Mercury coach Vanessa Nygaard says she wakes up in the middle of the night sometimes, worrying about Griner. Russian authorities said a search of Griner's luggage revealed vape cartridges that allegedly contained oil derived from cannabis, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. Teammates are hoping for her safe return to the United States. Her arrest came at a time of heightened political tensions over Ukraine. Since then, Russia has invaded Ukraine and remains at war.

