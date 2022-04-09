AP News Summary at 7:22 a.m. EDT

Ukraine seeks tough reply after missile kills 52 at station

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says wants a tough global response after a missile struck a train station packed with civilians trying to escape an imminent Russian offensive and killed at least 52 people. Zelenskyy’s voice rose in anger when he said Friday's strike on the Kramatorsk train station in eastern Ukraine amounted to another war crime for an international tribunal to consider. Five children were among the dead, Ukrainian officials said. Russia denied it was responsible for the strike and accused Ukraine’s military of firing the missile as a false-flag operation. Ukraine’s state railway company said in a statement that residents of the country’s contested Donbas region could flee through other train stations on Saturday.

Intel: Putin may cite Ukraine war to meddle in US politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. intelligence officials think Russian President Vladimir Putin may use the Biden administration’s support for Ukraine as a pretext to order a new interference campaign in American politics. That's according to a new assessment described to The Associated Press by several people who are familiar with the findings and spoke on condition of anonymity. Intelligence agencies have so far not found evidence that Putin has authorized measures like the ones Russia is believed to have undertaken in 2016 and 2020. But officials believe he may see the U.S. backing of Ukraine’s resistance as directly targeting him, leading him to try to respond in kind.

Jackson, COVID and a retirement show Congress' partisan path

WASHINGTON (AP) — A milestone Supreme Court confirmation that endured a flawed process. The collapse of a bipartisan compromise for more pandemic funding. The departure of a stalwart of the dwindling band of moderate House Republicans. Three events on Capitol Hill this week illustrated how Congress’ near- and long-term paths point in one direction — intensifying partisanship. Congress’ partisan fights are as old the republic, and they routinely escalate as elections approach. But the bar for when to cast party differences aside has fallen in recent years. And the Senate fight over confirming Ketanji Brown Jackson as a new justice, and the other moments, illustrate that.

North Carolina Senate race tests Trump's endorsement power

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — When Ted Budd won a surprise endorsement from former President Donald Trump last year, he was a little-known congressman running for a Senate seat in North Carolina against some of the state’s most recognizable Republicans, including a former governor. As he enters the final stretch before the state’s May 17 primary, Budd is again hoping for a boost, banking on the power of Trump’s endorsement to put him on top of a field that includes a dozen other Republicans. Trump will return to the state Saturday for a rally in rural Johnston County, just southeast of Raleigh.

Shanghai hospital pays the price for China's COVID response

BEIJING (AP) — A series of deaths at a hospital for elderly patients in Shanghai is underscoring the dangerous consequences of China’s stubborn pursuit of a zero-COVID approach amid an escalating outbreak in the city of 26 million people. Relatives say multiple patients have died at the Shanghai Donghai Elderly Care hospital. They say their loved ones weren’t properly cared for after caretakers infected with the virus were taken away to be quarantined, in adherence to the strict pandemic regulations, depleting the hospital of staff. Family members have taken to social media to plea for help and answers and are demanding to see surveillance video after getting little to no information about their loved ones from the hospital.

In France, a nail-biting election as Macron's rival surges

POISSY, France (AP) — For months, President Emmanuel Macron looked certain to become France’s first leader in 20 years to win a second term. But that scenario has blurred ahead of voting Sunday in the presidential election's first round. Cost of living concerns became a dominant campaign theme and could drive many voters into the arms of far-right leader Marine Le Pen. Macron trounced Le Pen by a landslide to become France’s youngest president in 2017. Their anticipated rematch this time appears far closer. At a town west of Paris where Macron campaigned, market-goers see Le Pen as having a real chance, and some were getting ready to switch their support from him to her.

CNN: Trump Jr. text shows ideas to overturn 2020 election

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump Jr. texted White House chief of staff Mark Meadows two days after the 2020 presidential election with strategies for overturning the result if Trump’s father lost. That's according to CNN, which reported that the text was sent two days before Joe Biden was declared the winner. Trump Jr.’s lawyer Alan S. Futerfas told CNN that "this message likely originated from someone else and was forwarded.” Separately Friday, Ali Alexander, a conservative activist who helped found the “Stop the Steal” movement, said he had received a subpoena to provide testimony to a federal grand jury as part of the Justice Department’s wide investigation into the insurrection.

Pakistan's embattled PM faces tough no-confidence vote

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s embattled prime minister faces a tough no-confidence vote introduced by his political opponents, who say they have the votes to defeat him. A combined opposition that spans the political spectrum from left to radically religious says it has the 172 votes it needs in Pakistan’s 342-seat Parliament to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday. Khan took to national television on the eve of the vote calling on supporters to take to the streets to protest on Sunday, an indication he believed he would lose the vote. Pakistan’s five-member Supreme Court on Thursday blocked Khan’s bid to stay in power, ruling that his move to dissolve Parliament and call early elections was illegal.

Hong Kong's ex-No. 2 official to stand for leadership polls

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s former No. 2 official John Lee has formally declared his candidacy for the upcoming leadership election, entering the race for chief executive viewed by many as Beijing’s preferred candidate. Lee said at an online news conference Saturday that he would stand for the election on May 8 after the Chinese government approved his resignation, which he submitted last week, as the city’s chief secretary for administration. Lee is a staunch advocate of the city’s national security law, which has been used since 2020 to target pro-democracy activists, supporters and media. Experts in the city see a potential administration under Lee as a signal that Beijing could further tighten its grip on the semi-autonomous Chinese city.

Amazon seeks to overturn union win, says vote was tainted

Amazon is seeking to overturn the historic union victory at one of its New York City warehouses. The e-commerce giant listed 25 objections in a legal filing obtained by The Associated Press on Friday. The retailer said the federal labor board must order a re-do election. The company says the National Labor Relations Board acted in a way that tainted the results. It accused organizers with the nascent Amazon Labor Union of intimidating workers to vote for the union. An attorney representing the union has called the claim “patently absurd.” The company also accused the labor board of improper influence.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0