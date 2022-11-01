AP News Summary at 7:19 p.m. EDT

Israel's Netanyahu appears to hold lead in election

JERUSALEM (AP) — Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appears to hold a narrow lead in Israeli elections. That's according to exit polls. The vote could pave the way for him to return to power thanks to a boost from an extreme right-wing ally known for inflammatory anti-Arab comments. The exit polls were preliminary, and final results could change as votes are tallied overnight Wednesday. However, they pointed to a continued rightward shift in the Israeli electorate, further dimming hopes for peace with the Palestinians and setting the stage for possible conflict with the Biden administration and Israel’s supporters in the U.S. Tuesday’s election was Israel’s fifth in less than four years.

Brazil's Bolsonaro declines to concede, but OKs transition

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has not conceded the election he lost to leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. But after he delivered quick remarks at the presidential residence Tuesday, his chief of staff announced that Bolsonaro had authorized him to begin the transition process. Bolsonaro's less than two-minute speech marked his first public comments since official results were announced two days ago. Although he didn't mention the results, he said he will continue to follow the rules of the nation’s constitution. He also thanked his supporters and encouraged their protests, as long as they remain peaceful.

Officials: Suspect in Pelosi attack was on 'suicide mission'

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home, beating her husband and seeking to kidnap her told police he was on a “suicide mission” and had plans to target other California and federal politicians. David DePape was ordered held without bail at arraignment Tuesday in San Francisco Superior Court. His public defender entered a not-guilty plea for him. A court filing says DePape allegedly had other targets, including a local professor and several prominent state and federal politicians. The filing also says Paul Pelosi was knocked unconscious by the hammer attack and awoke in a pool of his own blood. DePape's public defender promised a “vigorous legal defense.”

Supreme Court clears way for Graham testimony in Georgia

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has cleared the way for Sen. Lindsey Graham’s testimony in a Georgia investigation of possible illegal interference in the 2020 election by then-President Donald Trump and his allies in the state. The court on Tuesday lifted a temporary hold on Graham’s appearance before a special grand jury, now scheduled for Nov. 17. But in an unsigned order, the justices noted that Graham still could raise objections to some questions. The South Carolina senator, a top Trump ally, had argued that a provision of the Constitution, the speech and debate clause, shields him from being forced to testify.

Tribe seeks to adapt as climate change alters ancestral home

SANTA CLARA PUEBLO, N.M. (AP) — Climate change is taking a toll on Santa Clara Pueblo in northern New Mexico, home to Tewa-speaking people for thousands of years. Drought has made their forests a tinderbox, shrunk waterways and parched pastures and gardens. Three wildfires have burned more than 80% of their forested land, leaving them vulnerable to flash floods that have sent trees and debris surging through the pueblo and destroyed infrastructure and wildlife habitat. Drought also makes it more difficult to grow crops near the Rio Grande and is triggering groundwater concerns. So the pueblo is restoring its watershed and exploring ways to conserve water and grow drought-tolerant crops so they can stay on their ancestral homeland.

Takeoff, dead at 28 in shooting, was 'chill' Migos member

At just 28, rapper Takeoff had cultivated a rich hip-hop legacy with Migos along with a reputation as the trio’s most lowkey member before he was killed in a shooting. Houston police said Takeoff was pronounced dead outside a Houston bowling alley early Tuesday. No arrests had been made. Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, Takeoff grew up alongside the two other members of Migos in suburban Atlanta. Quavo was his uncle and Offset was his cousin. While Takeoff was more reserved, more reserved, he did a lot of his talking through his rhymes and recently said he wanted his “flowers” before he died.

Most candidates for top election posts say no to hand counts

The majority of candidates running this year for the state posts that oversee elections oppose the idea of hand counting ballots. The laborious and error-prone process has gained favor among Republicans who have been inundated with unfounded conspiracy theories surrounding voting machines. But an Associated Press survey of major-party secretary of state candidates in the 24 states found broad skepticism about hand counting. Of 23 Republicans who responded to the survey, 13 clearly said they opposed implementing a statewide hand count of ballots. However, GOP secretary of state candidates in two politically pivotal states — Arizona and New Mexico — want to shift to hand counting.

Roberts delays handover of Trump tax returns to House panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chief Justice John Roberts has put a temporary hold on the handover of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns to a congressional committee. Roberts’ order Tuesday gives the Supreme Court time to weigh the legal issues in Trump’s emergency appeal to the high court, filed Monday. Without court intervention, the tax returns could have been provided as early as Thursday by the Treasury Department to the Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee.

China fishing fleet defied U.S. in standoff on the high seas

This summer, as China was protesting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, a much different geopolitical standoff was taking shape in another corner of the Pacific. An armed U.S. Coast Guard cutter sailed up to hundreds of Chinese squid-fishing boats off Ecuador seeking to make an inspection for signs of illegal fishing. But three of the boats sped away and another turned aggressively toward the U.S. cutter, forcing it to take evasive action. Nobody was hurt in the confrontation reported for the first time by The Associated Press, but it represented a breach of international maritime protocol that has inflamed tensions between the two nations.

Houston cops seek shooters in Migos rapper Takeoff's slaying

HOUSTON (AP) — The fatal shooting of the 28-year-old rapper Takeoff has Houston police asking for the public’s help in identifying the who opened fire outside a bowling alley early Tuesday, killing the member of the Grammy-nominated trio Migos and wounding two other people. Kirsnick Khari Ball was one third of the award-winning group along with Quavo and Offset. Houston police say he was shot around 2:30 a.m. after an argument broke out among a group of 40 people who were leaving a private party at the bowling alley. Chief Troy Finner said Takeoff was “well respected” and the two other people who were struck have injuries that are not life-threatening.