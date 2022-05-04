AP News Summary at 7:18 a.m. EDT

AP evidence points to 600 dead in Mariupol theater airstrike

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Amid all the horrors that have unfolded in the war on Ukraine, the Russian airstrike on the theater being used as a bomb shelter in Mariupol on March 16 stands out as the single deadliest known attack against civilians to date. An Associated Press investigation has found evidence that the attack was far deadlier than estimated, killing closer to 600 people. That’s almost double the current estimates. The AP recreated what happened inside the theater on that day from the accounts of 23 survivors, rescuers, and people intimately familiar with the theater’s new life as a bomb shelter. The AP also built a 3D model based on witness accounts, two sets of floor plans of the theater, photos and video taken inside before, during and after that day, and expert comment.

Russia pounds Ukraine, targeting supply of Western arms

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces pounded targets across Ukraine, taking aim at supply lines for foreign weapons in the west and intensifying an offensive in the east. Meanwhile, the European Union moved Wednesday to further punish Moscow for the war with a proposed ban on oil imports. The Russian military said it used missiles to destroy electric power facilities at five railway stations across Ukraine, while artillery and aircraft also struck troop strongholds and fuel and ammunition depots. The defense minister said a steel mill in Mariupol was sealed off, a day after Russian troops began storming it. The mill is the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance in that city. Ukrainian authorities, meanwhile, said attacks in the eastern Donbas region left 21 civilians dead.The flurry of attacks

As US poised to restrict abortion, other nations ease access

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — As women in the United States find themselves on the verge of possibly losing the constitutional right to access abortion services, courts in other parts of the world, including in many historically conservative societies, have moved in the opposite direction. In February, Colombia’s Constitutional Court legalized abortion until the 24th week of pregnancy. It was Latin America’s latest shift toward legalization and the conservative country’s most significant opening to abortion access ever. The U.S. Supreme Court, however, appears ready to move the country in the opposite direction by scrapping a right enshrined in the constitution for nearly 50 years.

With abortion in jeopardy, minority women have most to lose

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A draft Supreme Court opinion suggesting the right to abortion will be overturned is highlighting the risk to Black and Hispanic women. Associated Press research shows that if the Court allows states to ban abortions, minority women will bear the brunt of it. In conservative states that already limit access to abortions, Black and Hispanic women are far more likely than white women to have an abortion. That's why advocates say they'll have the most to lose if abortion is outlawed in those states. Advocates also say those same women will likely have the hardest time traveling to terminate pregnancies or raising the children they would bear.

Primary takeaways: Trump passes test as kingmaker in Ohio

The primary election in Ohio stood as the first real test this midterm election season of former President Donald Trump's status as the Republican Party kingmaker — and he passed. His chosen GOP candidate in the tight U.S. Senate race, JD Vance, won Tuesday after trailing in the polls just three weeks ago. Another Trump-supported candidate, Ohio’s Republican secretary of state, Frank LaRose, easily survived a primary challenge. In the governor's primary, Republican incumbent Mike DeWine cruised to victory over three far-right challengers. Trump didn't endorse anyone in that race. He had castigated DeWine for his strict coronavirus policies in 2020.

Pope's Ukraine diplomacy a political and spiritual tightrope

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis hasn’t made much of a diplomatic mark in Russia’s war in Ukraine: His appeals for a truce have gone unheeded, and his planned meeting with the head of the Russian Orthodox Church was called off. Francis has been seemingly unable to capitalize on his moral authority, soft power or direct line to Moscow to nudge an end to the bloodshed or at least a cease-fire. While the long list of diplomatic dead ends would appear discouraging, it is par for the course for the Vatican’s unique brand of diplomacy. It's a policy that straddles geopolitical realities with spiritual priorities, even when they are at odds with one another.

Beijing closes 10% of subway stations to stem COVID spread

BEIJING (AP) — Beijing is closing some 10% of the stations in its vast subway system as an additional measure against the spread of the coronavirus. The subway authority in a brief message says only that the closure of 40 mostly downtown stations is being taken as part of epidemic control measures. No date for resumption of service was given. Beijing has been on high alert for the spread of COVID-19, with restaurants and bars limited to takeout only, gyms closed and classes suspended indefinitely. Residents are required to undergo three tests throughout the week. Authorities aim to detect and isolate cases without imposing the sort of sweeping lockdowns seen in Shanghai and elsewhere. Shanghai is slowly easing restrictions after almost a month or longer.

North Korea fires ballistic missile amid rising animosities

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea launched a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters on Wednesday. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that the missile was fired from the North’s capital region and flew to the waters off its eastern coast. The Japanese Coast Guard urged vessels traveling off Japanese coasts to stay away from any possible fragments. The launch comes days after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to bolster his nuclear arsenal and threatened to use them against rivals. The launch came six days before a new conservative South Korean president takes office. North Korea has a history of raising animosities with weapons tests when Seoul and Washington inaugurate new governments.

Justices' views on abortion in their own words and votes

WASHINGTON (AP) — When a draft of the opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito in the Mississippi abortion case was leaked late Monday, the potential outcome — the overruling of Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey — was not a surprise. Even before oral arguments in the current case were heard, the justices had revealed themselves. They had a lot to say about abortion over the years — in opinions, votes, Senate confirmation testimony and elsewhere. One justice, Clarence Thomas, has openly called for overruling Roe and Casey.

Early transgender identity tends to endure, study suggests

Children who begin identifying as transgender at a young age tend to retain that identity for several years. That's according to a five-year study of 317 youngsters that was published online Wednesday in Pediatrics. The research involved kids who were ages 3 to 12 when the study began. On average, the kids began identifying as transgender at around age 6. After five years, 94% were living as transgender and almost two-thirds were using either puberty-blocking medication or sex hormones. Most were from high-income families who supported their transgender identities. Whether similar results would be found among youngsters who begin identifying as transgender as teenagers is unknown.

