AP News Summary at 7:17 p.m. EDT

Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4

HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian is nearing Cuba on a track to strike Florida as a Category 4 as early as Wednesday. One emergency management director says “this is not a drill.” Tampa and St. Petersburg are among the most likely targets for their first direct hit by a major hurricane in a century. Ian is already getting stronger and is forecast to move quickly over Cuba's western tip Monday. Then it will turn northward and slow down over warm Gulf of Mexico waters, conditions ripe for brewing the strongest hurricanes. Forecasters say the storm surge could reach 10 feet. Hundreds of thousands of people could face mandatory evacuation orders.

Putin's call-up fuels Russians' anger, protests and violence

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Five days after President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization to call up hundreds of thousands of reservists to fight in Ukraine, the move has triggered outraged protests across Russia, a fearful exodus of men of fighting age from the country, and acts of violence. There have been demonstrations — not just in the usual places like Moscow and St. Petersburg — but also in the remote far north province of Yakutia and in the poor, southern region of Dagestan. A gunman opened fire in an enlistment office in a Siberian city and gravely wounded the military commandant. One analyst says Putin is risking a lot because of the mobilization and is losing some support.

Russia gives citizenship to ex-NSA contractor Edward Snowden

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has granted Russian citizenship to Edward Snowden, a former contractor with the U.S. National Security Agency. He has been living in Russia since 2013 to escape prosecution in the U.S. after leaking classified documents detailing government surveillance programs. He was granted permanent residency in 2020. Snowden has said he made the disclosures because he believed the U.S. intelligence community had gone too far and wrongly infringed on civil liberties. Snowden, 39, is considered by supporters to be a whistleblower who wanted to protect American civil liberties, He currently faces charges of unauthorized disclosure of U.S. national security and intelligence information that could result in decades in prison.

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes' path: From Yale to jail

PHOENIX (AP) — Oath Keepers militia group founder Stewart Rhodes was once a promising Yale Law School graduate. Rhodes was born in California and spent time in Nevada and once secured an Arizona Supreme Court clerkship. But Rhodes' deep distrust of government and thirst for greatness led him down a different path. Rhodes built one of the country’s largest anti-government militia groups with members who'd eventually storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The 57-year-old Rhodes and four others tied to the group head to trial this week on charges of seditious conspiracy. It's the most serious charge leveled by the Justice Department in its far-reaching prosecution of Capitol rioters.

Stocks fall on recession fears; Dow slips into bear market

Stocks closed broadly lower Wall Street and the Dow Jones Industrial Average became the last of the major U.S. indexes to fall into what’s known as a bear market. The S&P 500 fell 1% Monday. The Nasdaq also fell. The losses were broad and included banks, health care companies and energy stocks. The British pound slumped to an all-time low against the dollar and investors continued to dump British government bonds in displeasure over a sweeping tax cut plan announced in London last week. Treasury yields continued to rise as the Federal Reserve and other global central banks step up their fight against inflation.

NASA spacecraft closes in on asteroid for head-on collision

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A NASA spacecraft is closing in on an asteroid in an unprecedented test to see if a potentially menacing space rock could be knocked off course. The galactic grand slam is set to occur Monday at a harmless asteroid 7 million miles away. The Dart spacecraft is expected to plow into the small space rock at 14,000 mph. Scientists say the impact should carve out a crater and hurl streams of rocks and dirt into space. Most importantly, though, scientists are hoping the collision altered the asteroid's orbit. NASA won't know how much the spacecraft nudged the asteroid for days, possibly weeks.

17 dead, 24 wounded in school shooting in Russia

MOSCOW (AP) — Authorities say a gunman has killed 17 people and wounded 24 others in a school in central Russia. According to officials, 11 children were among those killed in the Monday morning shooting in School No. 88 in Izhevsk, a city 960 kilometers (600 miles) east of Moscow. The governor of the region said the gunman killed himself after the attack. Russia's Investigative Committee identified the gunman as 34-year-old Artyom Kazantsev, a graduate of the school, and the governor said he was a patient at a psychiatric facility. He used two non-lethal handguns adapted to fire real bullets. An investigation has been launched on multiple murder charges.

Navy bribery fugitive 'Fat Leonard' seeks Venezuelan asylum

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A law enforcement official in Venezuela says the fugitive defense contractor nicknamed “Fat Leonard” has requested asylum in the South American country. He is at the center of one of the U.S. Navy’s worst corruption scandals. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not permitted to speak to the press about the closed proceedings. Authorities say Leonard Glenn Francis slipped away from house arrest in San Diego on Sept. 4 weeks before being sentenced. The Malaysian owner of a ship servicing company was captured last week in Venezuela.

Chief: Man shot by Chicago police infiltrated SWAT training

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago's police chief says a man used a fire escape to infiltrate a police facility where officers were undergoing a SWAT training exercise and grabbed at least two guns before he was shot and wounded by police. Police Superintendent David Brown said the suspect was taken to the hospital Monday with injuries not considered to be life-threatening. One officer was taken to the hospital with a sprained ankle. Brown said the suspect had asked where to go to retrieve personal property before entering the building in Homan Square by climbing a fire escape before entering the building through a door that was propped open. He was seen on video leaving the facility and then returning to infiltrate it.

New this week: 'Reasonable Doubt,' 'Blonde' and Björk

This week’s new entertainment releases include albums from Björk and Broadway's "Into the Woods,” the reunion of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy in “Hocus Pocus 2” and a Showtime documentary about Sinéad O’Connor. Kerry Washington is behind the camera as an executive producer for Hulu’s “Reasonable Doubt,” with Emayatzy Corinealdi starring as a L.A. defense attorney who chooses results over protocol and has a complicated personal life. And “Blonde,” Andrew Dominik’s long-delayed, NC-17 rated epic and experimental film about Marilyn Monroe is finally here, available on Netflix starting Wednesday.