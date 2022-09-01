AP News Summary at 7:16 a.m. EDT

UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant despite fighting

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The company that oversees Ukraine’s nuclear power plants says that shelling by Russian forces triggered a shutdown at one of the reactors at the Zaporizhzhia plant. The shutdown underscores the risks facing a team of U.N. inspectors that was heading there to assess its safety. A group of inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency led by its director Rafael Grossi set off for the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia power plant despite the outburst of fighting. Grossi said that after being briefed by the Ukrainian military he decided to get moving despite the inherent risks. Grossi noted that the risks are “very, very high” in the so-called grey zone between Ukrainian and Russian positions, but “we consider that we have the minimum conditions to move.”

Obstruction now a major focus in Trump documents probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — An FBI investigation into the presence of top-secret information at Mar-a-Lago is zeroing in on the question of whether former President Donald Trump’s team obstructed the probe. A court filing late Tuesday alleges that government records were concealed and removed and that law enforcement officials were misled about the continued presence of classified documents at the property. That allegation does not necessarily mean that Trump or anyone else will ultimately face charges. But it could pose the most direct legal threat to Trump and those in his orbit, in part because Justice Department officials have historically regarded obstruction as an aggravating factor that tilts in favor of bringing criminal charges in investigations involving the mishandling of classified information.

China rejects UN report on Uyghur rights abuses in Xinjiang

BEIJING (AP) — China has denounced a long-delayed U.N. report that was released over its protest and that says the government’s arbitrary detention of Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups in the western region of Xinjiang may constitute crimes against humanity. Human rights groups and the Japanese government welcomed the report, which had become caught up in a tug-of-war between China and others, who were critical of the delay and lobbying for its release. The assessment released late Wednesday by the U.N. human rights office in Geneva concluded China has committed serious human rights violations under its anti-terrorism and anti-extremism policies.

Peltola beats Palin, wins Alaska House special election

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Democrat Mary Peltola has won the special election for Alaska’s only U.S. House seat, besting a field that included Republican Sarah Palin. Peltola, who is Yup’ik, will become the first Alaska Native to serve in the House and the first woman elected to Alaska’s House seat, which was held for 49 years by Republican Don Young. Young died in March. This was the first statewide ranked choice voting election in Alaska. Peltola’s victory is a boon for Democrats, particularly coming off better-than-expected performances in special elections around the country this year following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade. Peltola says she is honored and humbled by the support she's received.

Tech tool offers police ‘mass surveillance on a budget’

Local law enforcement agencies from suburban Southern California to rural North Carolina have been using an obscure cellphone tracking tool, at times without search warrants, that gives them the power to follow people’s movements months back in time, according to public records and internal emails obtained by The Associated Press. Police have used the “Fog Reveal” database to search hundreds of billions of records drawn from 250 million devices, and have used the data to assemble location analyses known among law enforcement as “patterns of life,” according to company records. Fog Reveal has been used since at least 2017 in criminal investigations ranging from the murder of a nurse in Arkansas to tracing the movements of a potential participant in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Putin pays tribute to Gorbachev but won't attend his funeral

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has paid tribute to former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev but will not attend the weekend funeral, a decision reflecting the Kremlin’s ambivalence about Gorbachev’s legacy. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin's working schedule wouldn't allow him to attend Saturday's funeral, adding that the Russian leader on Thursday visited a Moscow hospital where Mikhail Gorbachev’s body is kept to lay flowers at his coffin. Asked if Gorbachev will be given a state funeral, Peskov said the funeral will have “elements” of state funeral, such as honorary guards, and the government will help organize them. He wouldn’t elaborate how the ceremony will differ from a full-fledged state funeral.

Serena beats No. 2 seed Kontaveit at US Open to reach 3rd Rd

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams has eliminated No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-2 in the U.S. Open’s second round to ensure that the 23-time Grand Slam champion will play at least one more singles match. The 40-year-old Williams has hinted this will be the last tournament of her illustrious career. Williams missed about a year of action before returning to the tour in late June at Wimbledon. She lost in the first round there and was 1-3 in 2022 entering the U.S. Open, where she is 2-0 so far this week. She beat Danka Kovinic in the first round before following that up against Kontaveit on Wednesday night in front of a full house at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

It's back to school in Ukraine -- but far from normal

MYKHAILO-KOTSYUBYNSKE, Ukraine (AP) — It's the first day of school in Ukraine, but children won't be sharing memories from their holidays. Their stories are of surviving war. For many, their last day of school was the day before the Feb. 24 Russian invasion of their country. After the first months of shock, 51% of schools in Ukraine, despite the risk, are reopening Thursday to in-person education, with an option to study online if the parents prefer. Attending school is one of the few things that can help children bring a sense of normality amid the war. But safety remains the priority. Schools that don’t have quick access to shelters or are located near active military zones will have online only study.

New online dashboard helps flyers with delays, cancellations

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Transportation has launched a customer service dashboard to help vacationers ahead of the travel-heavy Labor Day weekend. Starting Thursday, travelers will be able to check the dashboard and see what kinds of guarantees, refunds or compensation the major domestic airlines offer in case of flight delays or cancellations. The dashboard is designed to allow travelers to comparison shop and favor those airlines that offer the best compensation, thereby influencing all to follow suit. Flight delays and cancellations have bedeviled airline travel this year. Federal officials blame many of the disruptions on understaffing at airlines. The airlines blame staffing problems at the Federal Aviation Administration, which employs air traffic controllers.

China demands US drop tech export curbs after Nvidia warning

BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese government is calling on Washington to repeal technology export curbs after chip designer Nvidia Corp. said a new product might be delayed and some work might be moved out of China. The latest controls add to mounting U.S.-Chinese tension over technology and security. American officials say they need to limit the spread of technology that can be used to make weapons. Nvidia said buyers of its A100 graphics processing chips and development of the newer H100 might be affected. China's Commerce Ministry accused Washington of abusing export controls to limit semiconductor sales to China. It said trade curbs would disrupt supply chains and global economic recovery.