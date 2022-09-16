AP News Summary at 7:16 a.m. EDT

Veteran NY judge named as arbiter in Trump Mar-a-Lago probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has appointed a veteran New York jurist to serve as an independent arbiter in the criminal investigation into the presence of classified documents at Donald Trump’s Florida home. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon has also refused to permit the Justice Department to resume its use of the highly sensitive records seized in an FBI search last month. Cannon on Thursday empowered the newly named special master, Raymond Dearie, to review all the documents taken in the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago and set a November deadline for his work. The sharply worded order from Cannon sets the stage for a challenge to a federal appeals court.

Ukraine combs mass burial site, says Russia 'leaves death'

IZIUM, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities are expected to begin recovering bodies from a mass burial site in a forest recaptured from Russian forces. It's a delicate task that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said would help show the world “what the Russian occupation has led to.” The site contains hundreds of graves. It was discovered close to Izium after a rapid counteroffensive by Ukrainian forces retook the northeastern city and much of the Kharkiv region. That broke what had largely become a stalemate in the nearly seven-month war. Associated Press journalists who visited the burial site Thursday saw graves amid the pine trees marked with simple wooden crosses. Most were numbered. The count went into the 400s.

Queue for queen's coffin 'paused' as wait hits 14 hours

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. government says it is temporarily stopping people from joining the line to file past the queen’s coffin as the wait for those at the back hit 14 hours. A live tracker of the queue said it was “at capacity” and entry was being “paused” for six hours. Meanwhile a diplomatic spat is brewing after a delegation of Chinese officials reportedly was barred from visiting the historic hall where the queen is lying in state. The Chinese ambassador to the U.K. has been banned from Parliament for a year after Beijing sanctioned seven British legislators last year for speaking out against China’s treatment of its Uyghur minority. The office of the House of Commons speaker declined to comment Friday.

Florida, Texas escalate flights, buses to move migrants

EDGARTOWN, Mass. (AP) — Republican governors are escalating their practice of sending migrants without advance warning to Democratic strongholds, including a wealthy summer enclave in Massachusetts and the Washington, D.C., home of Vice President Kamala Harris. They are taunting leaders of immigrant-friendly “sanctuary” cities and highlighting their opposition to Biden administration border policies. The governors of Texas and Arizona have sent thousands of migrants on buses to New York, Chicago and Washington in recent months. But the latest surprise moves — which included two flights to Martha’s Vineyard Wednesday paid for by Florida’s governor — were derided by critics as inhumane political theater.

Water begins receding in Pakistan's worst flood-hit south

Officials say weeks of floodwaters are now receding in Pakistan’s worst-hit southern Sindh province after a deadly summer in which monsoons killed hundreds of thousands of people. Friday's latest development is a potentially bright sign in the ongoing crisis. Irrigation officials say the water level in the previous 48 hours receded as much as three feet in some areas, including the Khairpur and Johi towns. However, authorities have said the complete draining of water in Sindh will take at least three months. The floods have killed 1,508 people, left half a million homeless and sparked a race against spreading disease.

Charles' history with US presidents: He's met 10 of past 14

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hanging out with Richard Nixon's daughter. Swapping horseback riding stories with Ronald Reagan. Bending the ears of Donald Trump and Joe Biden on climate change. King Charles III over the years has made the acquaintance of 10 of the 14 U.S. presidents who served during his lifetime. Charles met Dwight Eisenhower when he was just 10 years old. He has recalled his first visit to the Nixon White House in 1970 as the time that "they were trying to marry me off to Tricia Nixon.” Charles met Joe Biden last year. He did not meet four presidents who held office during his lifetime: Harry Truman, Gerald Ford, Lyndon Johnson and John F. Kennedy.

Floods in Italy kill at least 10; rescues from roofs, trees

ROME (AP) — Floodwaters triggered by heavy rainfall have swept through towns in a hilly region of central-east Italy. State TV quoted the local prefect's office as saying there were 10 confirmed deaths and four people missing, including two children. One of the children was swept from his mother's arms by the floodwaters. Firefighters said they rescued dozens of survivors from rooftops and trees. After downpours drenched the area on Thursday afternoon, rivers of water, mud and debris swept down through the night from hillsides. Firefighters waded through waist-high water and used rubber dinghies to evacuate survivors.

Treasury recommends exploring creation of a digital dollar

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is moving one step closer to developing a central bank digital currency, known as the digital dollar. Administration officials say it'd help reinforce the U.S. role as a leader in the world financial system. The White House said Friday that after President Joe Biden issued an executive order in March calling on agencies to look at ways to regulate digital assets, the agencies came up with nine reports. One Treasury recommendation is the U.S. “advance policy and technical work on a potential central bank digital currency." The Atlantic Council nonpartisan think tank says many other countries already are exploring or have created a central bank digital currency.

Palestinian farmer discovers rare ancient treasure in Gaza

BUREIJ, Gaza Strip (AP) — A Palestinian farmer in the Gaza Strip has discovered a rare mosaic on his property. The man says he stumbled upon it while planting an olive tree last spring and quietly excavated it over several months with his son. Experts say the discovery of the mosaic — which includes 17 well-preserved images of animals and birds — is one of Gaza's greatest archaeological treasures. They say it's drawing attention to the need to protect Gaza's antiquities, which are threatened by a lack of resources and the constant threat of fighting with Israel. The mosaic was discovered just one kilometer, or about half a mile, from the Israeli border.

Federer, Serena retire; tennis moves on to Alcaraz, Swiatek

The timing of it all hardly could be more symbolic: All within a span of two weeks, Serena Williams plays what is believed to be her last match at age 40, Roger Federer announces he’ll be retiring at 41, Iga Swiatek wins her third Grand Slam title at 21, and Carlos Alcaraz gets his first at 19. After so much handwringing in recent years about what would become of tennis once transcendent superstars such as Williams and Federer leave the game, the sport does seem to be in good hands as it prepares to move on. Federer said Thursday he will exit after the Laver Cup next week. Williams lost in the third round of the U.S. Open on Sept. 2.