AP News Summary at 7:15 a.m. EDT

Russia pounds Ukraine's vital port of Odesa, Mariupol plant

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say Russian forces have pounded away at the vital port of Odesa, as part of an apparent effort to disrupt supply lines and weapons shipments. On the other end of the southern coast, they hammered a steel plant where Ukrainian fighters are preventing Moscow’s full control of another critical port. Days after the dramatic rescue of what some officials said were the last civilians trapped at the plant in Mariupol, authorities said about 100 were still believed to be in the network of underground tunnels. The strikes come as the grisly toll from battles continued to take shape, with the Ukrainians saying they found the bodies of 44 civilians in the rubble of a building in the northeast that was destroyed weeks ago.

Crucial NATO decisions expected in Finland, Sweden this week

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The question of whether to join NATO is coming to a head this week in Finland and Sweden, where Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has shattered the long-held belief that remaining outside the military alliance was the best way to avoid trouble with their giant neighbor. If Finland’s president and the governing Social Democrats in both countries come out in favor of membership, NATO could soon add two members on Russia’s doorstep. That would be a historic development for the two Nordic countries. Sweden has avoided military alliances for more than 200 years, while Finland adopted neutrality after being defeated by the Soviet Union in World War II.

Election 2022: Groping claims roil Nebraska governor primary

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Republicans are set to nominate a candidate for governor in a primary race that's turned bitter. That contest has been upended in recent weeks after a leading candidate endorsed by Donald Trump was accused of groping at least eight women over the last few years. The candidate, businessman and cattle breeder Charles Herbster, denies those allegations. The GOP primary to replace Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts features eight other candidates. Joining Nebraska with its own primaries on Tuesday is West Virginia, where a congressional race between two GOP incumbents will provide another measure of the former president’s sway with voters.

Shanghai re-tightens on COVID, frustrating trapped residents

BEIJING (AP) — The city of Shanghai is doubling down on pandemic restrictions after a brief period of loosening up, frustrating residents who were hoping a more than monthlong lockdown was finally easing as the number of new cases falls in China’s largest city. Teams in white protective suits have begun entering the homes of coronavirus-infected people to spray disinfectant. Shanghai has also ordered people in some areas to stay in their homes again after letting them out for limited shopping in recent weeks. China’s adherence to a “zero-COVID” strategy, as many other countries loosen restrictions and try to live with the virus, is exacting a growing economic and human cost.

For widows in Africa, COVID-19 stole husbands, homes, future

UMUIDA, Nigeria (AP) — In many African countries, the pandemic has created larger populations of widows as men are more likely to die of COVID-19. Widowhood has long befallen great numbers of women there. Many widows are young, having married men decades older. In some countries, men frequently have more than one wife, leaving several behind when they die. Now, widows say COVID-19 has cost them their families, homes and futures. Once widowed, women are often mistreated and disinherited. Laws prohibit many from acquiring land or give them only a fraction of their spouse’s wealth. Taking up legal cases is costly and brings stigma. Some widows look to their faith for strength as in-laws take property or even seek custody of children.

Marcos presidency complicates US efforts to counter China

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s apparent landslide victory in the Philippines presidential election is giving rise to immediate concerns about a further erosion of democracy in the region, and could complicate American efforts to blunt growing Chinese influence and power in the Pacific. Experts say a lot has to do with how President Joe Biden’s administration responds to the return of a Marcos, the son and namesake of longtime dictator Ferdinand Marcos, to power in the Philippines, but that engagement may be the best option. "This will definitely be a delicate balancing act," says Manila-based political scientist Andrea Chloe Wong.

Afghans still adjusting to US: New life, new struggles

WASHINGTON (AP) — For many of the Afghans evacuated to the United States last August, their journey remains very much a work in progress. They face a future filled with uncertainty and anxiety. Refugees say in interviews with The Associated Press that they are grateful to the U.S. for rescuing them and family members. Some refugees had faced possible reprisals for working with the Afghan government or American forces during the long war with the Taliban. But they say they often struggle to gain a foothold in a new land. They strain to pay their bills and to figure out how to apply for asylum.

With pomp but no queen, UK govt sets out the year's agenda

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Conservative government has made sweeping promises to cut crime, improve health care and revive the pandemic-scarred economy. The government laid out its plans in the next year in a tradition-steeped ceremony -- but without Queen Elizabeth II, who was absent for the first time in six decades. The 96-year-old monarch pulled out of the Queen’s Speech ceremony in Parliament because of what Buckingham Palace calls “episodic mobility issues.” Her son and heir, Prince Charles, stood in, reading a short speech laying out 38 bills the government plans to pass. They include bills on the economy, health, transport and education. But the speech held few immediate measures to relieve households struggling with soaring prices for domestic energy and food.

Fugitive inmate captured after manhunt, ex-jail officer dead

Authorities say a former Alabama jail official has died and the murder suspect she is accused of helping escape from custody has been apprehended in Indiana after more than a week on the run. The two fugitives were caught Monday in Evansville, Indiana, after U.S. Marshals pursued their vehicle and then crashed into it. Officials say Casey White surrendered and Vicky White shot herself, and was taken to a hospital. The two are not related. Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear said White died from her injuries. The arrests ended a nationwide manhunt that began April 29.

Bodies found in Lake Mead renew interest in Vegas mob lore

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas is being flooded with lore about organized crime after a second set of human remains emerged within a week from the depths of Lake Mead. The drought-stricken Colorado River reservoir is just a 30-minute drive from the notoriously mob-founded Strip. Former Mayor Oscar Goodman represented mob figures as a lawyer. He said Monday that there’s no telling what they’ll find in Lake Mead. Two paddle boarders from Henderson found bones Saturday on a newly surfaced sand bar. A week earlier, boaters spotted the decomposed body of a man in a rusted barrel. A University of Nevada, Las Vegas history professor says he'd bet that more bodies will be found as the lake level drops.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0