AP News Summary at 7:11 p.m. EDT

Putin claims victory in Mariupol despite steel-mill holdouts

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed victory in the battle for Mariupol despite an estimated 2,000 die-hard Ukrainian fighters still holed up in a sprawling steel plant. Putin has ordered his forces not to storm the plant but to seal it off “so that not even a fly comes through.” The strategic southern port city has largely been reduced to ruins by nearly two months of bombardment. Ukrainian authorities say over 20,000 people have been killed in the siege. The last defenders are holed up in tunnels and bunkers at the plant. Putin expressed concern for the lives of Russian soldiers if they were ordered to storm the place.

EXPLAINER: Why Washington is boosting heavy arms for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration’s decision to dramatically ramp up delivery of artillery guns to Ukraine eight weeks into the war signals a deepening American military commitment at a pivotal stage of fighting for the country’s industrial heartland. “We’re in a critical window” now, President Joe Biden said Thursday in announcing he had approved sending Ukraine a new $800 million package of military aid that includes 72 of the U.S. military’s 155mm howitzers, along with 144,000 artillery rounds. Artillery is expected to play a critical role in the unfolding battle for control of the eastern region known as the Donbas.

CNN's streaming service shutting down a month after launch

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN is shutting down its CNN+ streaming service less than a month after its launch. It's a spectacular flameout for a venture that had attracted stars like Chris Wallace and Alison Roman and was seen as a way to attract a new generation of news consumers. CNN+ launched when its parent was still part of AT&T. Its new corporate parent, Warner Bros. Discovery, is scrapping the service. Some CNN+ programming and employees will be absorbed into the television network and website but there will be layoffs. The head of CNN+, Andrew Morse, is leaving the company.

War in Ukraine spurs bid to take a closer look at UN vetoes

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — After decades of complaints about vetoes in the U.N. Security Council, some momentum is building behind a proposal to subject any vetoed matter to scrutiny by the world body's full membership in the General Assembly. That's what Liechtenstein is proposing, and an assembly vote could come as soon as next week. The effort has gained momentum since a Security Council measure demanding that Russia withdraw Ukraine was vetoed — by Russia itself. Liechtenstein says more than 55 other countries have signed on to its proposal. Among them is the United States, one of the five countries with veto power on the 15-member council.

Honduras ex-president Hernández extradited to US

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Honduras has extradited former President Juan Orlando Hernández to the United States to face drug trafficking and weapons charges. It was a dramatic reversal for a leader once touted by U.S. authorities as a key ally in the war on the drugs. An airplane departed Honduras on Thursday with Hernández and agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration bound for the United States, where he faces charges in the Southern District of New York. Hernández was arrested at his home in Tegucigalpa in February at the request of U.S. authorities. U.S. prosecutors have accused Hernández of fueling his political rise with money from drug traffickers. Hernández strongly denies any wrongdoing.

UK patient had COVID-19 for 505 days straight, study shows

Scientists say a U.K. patient with a severely weakened immune system had COVID-19 for almost a year and a half. The case underscores the importance of protecting vulnerable people from the coronavirus. There’s no way to know for sure whether it was the longest-lasting COVID-19 infection because not everyone gets tested, but at 505 days, it seems to be a record. Researchers plan to present several “persistent” COVID-19 cases this weekend at an infectious diseases meeting in Portugal. Their study investigated which mutations arise — and whether variants evolve — in people with super long infections. These cases are different from long COVID.

Kentucky abortion law blocked in win for clinics

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A federal judge has temporarily blocked a new Republican-backed law in Kentucky that led the state's two remaining abortion clinics to halt the procedure. The clinics went to court seeking to overturn the legislation and asked that the law be blocked while the case is being litigated. Passed by the Republican-led legislature, the law bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy and requires women to be examined by a doctor before receiving abortion pills. It also contains new reporting requirements that the Kentucky clinics said they couldn’t immediately comply with. Both clinics said they will immediately resume abortion services.

Disney self-government in peril after Florida House vote

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida House of Representatives has given final passage to a bill to dissolve a private government that Walt Disney World has been allowed to operate on its properties for more than five decades. House lawmakers approved the measure on Thursday. The passage is a victory for Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. He has been feuding with the entertainment giant after it publicly declared its opposition to a new law backed by the governor that critics have dubbed “Don’t Say Gay.” The Disney bill would eliminate the self-governed districts by June 2023. But it would allow the districts to be reestablished in the future, leaving the door open for further negotiations.

Boston urges masks as battle brews over transit rule

Boston has urged people to start wearing masks and the Biden administration is weighing its next legal step in a court fight over the abrupt end of the national mask mandate on airplanes and mass transit. In early April, Boston followed New York, Los Angeles and other major U.S. cities in relaxing pandemic restrictions as officials pushed for more normalcy after two grueling years of the pandemic. Philadelphia last week became the first big city to bring back a mask mandate, responding to a rise and infections and hospitalizations. The Boston Public Health Commission cited a 65% increase in cases in its decision Thursday.

Crews brace for strong winds, explosive fire growth in West

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Firefighters attacking blazes across the Southwest are preparing for winds to strengthen through the end of the week. Resources are tight, and fire managers are scrambling to get crews on board. Hundreds of residents have been evacuated because of multiple wildfires. One of the largest outside of Flagstaff, Arizona, has grown to more than 32 square miles. Firefighters had been hampered by erratic winds but helicopters for the first time were able to drop water on the fire Thursday. One incident commander on a fire south of Prescott, Arizona, says conditions are some of the worst he's seen in nearly five decades of firefighting. Hundreds of people fled wildfires burning in New Mexico, Arizona and Colorado.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0