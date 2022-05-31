AP News Summary at 7:10 p.m. EDT

Texas police: Teacher closed propped-open door before attack

Investigators are trying to determine why an exterior door at Robb Elementary School did not lock when it was closed before a gunman used it to get inside and kill 19 students and two teachers. Investigators initially said a teacher propped the door open before 18-year-old Salvador Ramos entered the school in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24. Travis Considine, spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, said Tuesday that investigators have determined the teacher propped the door open with a rock but removed it and closed the door when she realized a shooter was on campus. But the door did not lock. The teacher has not been identified.

After Uvalde, holiday weekend sees shootings nationwide

CHICAGO (AP) — Even as the United States reeled over the massacre of 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas, multiple mass shootings happened elsewhere over the Memorial Day weekend. Single-death shootings still accounted for most gun fatalities, however. Police chiefs in Chicago and other cities cancelled days off to boost the numbers of officers over the holiday, hoping a heightened presence would be a deterrent. Some cities said they would strictly enforce curfews. The strategies may have worked in specific cases, but statistics from several cities didn’t indicate violence was kept at or below previous years' levels. At least nine people were killed over the weekend in Chicago, up from three a year ago.

High prices, Asian markets could blunt EU ban on Russian oil

BRUSSELS (AP) — Energy experts say the European Union’s decision to ban nearly all oil from Russia to punish the country for its invasion of Ukraine may be blunted by rising energy prices and other countries willing to buy some of the excess petroleum. European Union leaders agreed late Monday to cut around 90% of all Russian oil imports over the next six months — a dramatic move that was considered unthinkable just months ago. Analysts said the move was a blow to the Kremlin. But they noted that Russia still retained some European markets and could sell some of the oil previously bound to Europe to China, India and other customers in Asia.

Biden plots inflation fight with Fed chair as nation worries

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has met with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, talking inflation fighting. Biden hoped the meeting on Tuesday would demonstrate his concern to voters, though he insisted anew the White House will not interfere with the independent central bank's work. The president is largely entrusting the fate of the economy and his own political fortunes to the Fed. The central bank's highly sensitive task: raising benchmark interest rates in hopes of slowing inflation while also avoiding an economic downturn. Biden’s appeal to the Fed also reflects his lack of options for fighting inflation. His past attempts, including oil releases from the strategic reserve, improving port operations and calls to investigate price gouging, have fallen short.

Cyber agency: Voting software vulnerable in some states

ATLANTA (AP) — The nation’s leading cybersecurity agency says electronic voting machines from a leading vendor used in at least 16 states have software vulnerabilities. The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency says the vulnerabilities can leave the machines susceptible to hacking if the flaws go unaddressed. The information is contained in an advisory that CISA sent to state election officials. It is based on testing by a prominent computer scientist and expert witness in a long-running lawsuit. CISA says there's no evidence the flaws in the Dominion Voting Systems’ equipment have been exploited to alter election results. In a statement Tuesday, Dominion defended the machines as “accurate and secure.”

Clinton 2016 campaign lawyer acquitted of lying to the FBI

WASHINGTON (AP) — A lawyer for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign has been acquitted of lying to the FBI when he pushed information meant to cast suspicions on Donald Trump and Russia in the run-up to the 2016 election. The jury in the case of Michael Sussmann deliberated on Friday afternoon and Tuesday morning before reaching its verdict. The closely watched trial was the first courtroom test of special counsel John Durham. Durham was appointed three years ago to hunt for government misconduct during the investigation into potential ties between Russia and Trump’s 2016 campaign. Trump supporters had looked to the probe to expose what they contend was bias by law enforcement officials who investigated Trump and his campaign.

Experts: Everything points to another busy hurricane season

Hurricane season starts Wednesday and it's looking busy: Every factor out there is pointing to another nasty year in the Atlantic. And the Atlantic, especially the U.S., has had a lot of big dangerous and deadly storms in the last five years. There have been more Category 4 and 5 massive hurricanes hitting the US since 2017 than the previous 50 years. Experts say the natural climate event La Nina, climate change, warm ocean waters, the Gulf of Mexico's Loop Current, increased storminess in Africa, cleaner skies, a long-term storm cycle and massive development along coastal areas are all conditions that point to trouble this season.

No verdict yet in Depp-Heard trial; jury to return Wednesday

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A jury has finished a second day of deliberations without reaching a verdict in the defamation lawsuits of Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard. The seven-person civil jury deliberated for about two hours on Friday and another seven hours on Tuesday. Jurors will resume deliberations Wednesday morning. Depp sued Heard for $50 million, claiming she libeled him by describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse." Heard filed a $100 million counterclaim after his lawyer called her allegations a hoax. Each accuses the other of physical assault and destroying their career. The six-week sensational trial has featured a litany of lurid details of their short marriage.

BTS visits White House to discuss combating hate crime surge

WASHINGTON (AP) — K-Pop sensation BTS is visiting the White House to discuss combating the rise in hate crimes targeting Asian Americans with President Joe Biden. Its appearance Tuesday brought superstar sizzle to an otherwise sad and scary topic. Band members J-Hope, RM, Suga, Jungkook, V, Jin and Jimin joined White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre at her daily briefing with reporters on the final day of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. The band said it was “devastated by the recent surge” of crime and intolerance against Asian Americans. It has a closed-door, Oval Office meeting with Biden later Tuesday.

Q&A: Cronenberg on bodies, death and the future of movies

CANNES, France (AP) — David Cronenberg has long been fascinated by what’s in our bodies and what we put in them. The 79-year-old Canadian auteur's latest film, “Crimes of the Future" stems partly from his interest in the ubiquity of microplastics. It revolves around a performance artist couple. In a future where plastics have changed human biology, they artfully remove tumorous organs in surgical performances. Art as an organ cut out and displayed is a fitting metaphor for Cronenberg, whose early films like “Videodrome” and “The Fly” made him a master of body horror. Starring Viggo Mortensen, Lea Seydoux and Kristen Stewart, “Crimes of the Future” opens in theaters Friday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0