AP News Summary at 11:34 p.m. EDT

Uvalde students go back to school for 1st time since attack

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Students in Uvalde are going back to school for the first time since a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers in a classroom attack that shocked the country. Children began arriving at Uvalde Elementary before dawn, walking through newly installed 8-foot (2.4-meter) metal fencing that surrounds the campus and past a state trooper standing guard outside an entrance. Colorful flags hung inside the hallways, and teachers wore turquoise shirts that read “Together We Rise & Together We Are Better” on the back. State troopers were parked on every corner outside the school. The district announced in late June that the scene of the assault, Robb Elementary, would be permanently closed.

Trump-backed Diehl wins Massachusetts GOP governor primary

BOSTON (AP) — A former state representative endorsed by former President Donald Trump, Geoff Diehl, has won the Republican nomination for Massachusetts governor over a businessman, Chris Doughty, who was considered the more moderate candidate in the race. Diehl will face Democrat Maura Healey, now the state's attorney general. She who would be the first openly gay person and the first woman elected governor of Massachusetts if she wins. The state’s current governor, Republican Charlie Baker, decided against seeking a third term. Republican voters made Massachusetts the latest blue state to nominate a Trump loyalist in a high-profile race, potentially dooming the party’s chances of winning in November.

What's happening with Ukraine's threatened nuclear plant

Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was built during the Soviet era and is one of the 10 biggest in the world. Concerns of a possible nuclear catastrophe have grown after the plant became engulfed by fighting between Russian and Ukrainian troops in recent weeks. The shelling so far hasn’t damaged the plant’s reactors or spent nuclear fuel storage. But it has repeatedly struck some auxiliary equipment. Fighting near the plant has fueled fears of a disaster like the one at Chernobyl, where a reactor exploded and spewed deadly radiation, contaminating a vast area in the world’s worst nuclear accident.

Video fills in details on alleged Ga. election system breach

ATLANTA (AP) — Security video from a rural county in Georgia shows local election and Republican Party officials were present when voting equipment was accessed in what the secretary of state's office calls an unauthorized breach. Some of the video footage counters claims the local officials have made. The breach in Coffee County is one of several around the country in which allies of former President Donald Trump were seeking access to sensitive voting information after his loss in the 2020 election. Election security experts worry the information obtained — including copies of software and hard drives — could be exploited by those who want to interfere with future elections.

Fears high as Canadian police search for stabbing suspect

JAMES SMITH CREE FIRST NATION, Saskatchewan (AP) — Fears are running high on an Indigenous reserve in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan after police warned that the suspect in a deadly stabbing rampage over the weekend might be nearby and officers surrounded a house with guns drawn. Police later sent out an alert that it was a false alarm and they had determined the suspect was not in the community but people remained nervous with his whereabouts unknown and a province-wide alert still in effect. People on the James Smith Cree First Nation reserve were earlier told to stay inside. The fugitive’s brother and fellow suspect, Damien Sanderson was found dead Monday near the stabbing sites.

Biden touts legislative record as midterms approach

WASHINGTON (AP) — The news is filled with stories about investigations into former President Donald Trump and the fallout over the Supreme Court's ruling on abortion. But President Joe Biden wants to make sure voters in November don't forget about his legislative accomplishments. His administration has been rolling out plans for spending hundreds of billions of dollars for computer chip manufacturing and clean energy initiatives. And his “Inflation Reduction Act” should restrain prescription drug prices. Biden plans trips to Ohio and Michigan in the next week to talk about his policies. He said Tuesday in a meeting with his Cabinet that his administration is providing “proof that democracy can deliver for the people.”

New UK PM Truss vows to tackle energy crisis, ailing economy

LONDON (AP) — Liz Truss has taken over as U.K. prime minister and is immediately facing up to the enormous tasks ahead of her. The challenges include pressure to curb soaring prices, boost the economy, ease labor unrest and fix a health care system burdened by long waiting lists and staff shortages. At the top of her inbox is the energy crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which threatens to push energy bills to unaffordable levels. Truss said she would cut taxes to spur economic growth, bolster the National Health Service and “deal hands on” with the energy crisis, though she offered few details.

Students return to campus amid water crisis in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Students in Mississippi’s capital were able to return to class for the first time in a week with assurances that the toilets in sinks in their buildings would finally work. Jackson remained under a boil water advisory, but officials said the drop in water pressure that had brought the system to near collapse appeared to be resolved. An employee at Jackson Public Schools’ central office confirmed over the phone Tuesday that schools have re-opened. The school district says it has checked water pressure at each school and found that nearly all are suitable for students and staff to return.

Rents are starting to come down, but the trend may not hold

NEW YORK (AP) — Rents are starting to come down after spiking to record levels this past summer, but experts are uncertain if the slowdown will continue. Christopher Mayer is a professor of real estate at Columbia Business School. He says people looking for an apartment now might have a better experience than they did in May or June. The national median asking rent was up 14% in July over July the previous year. That's the smallest annual increase since November 2021. Experts say the market could slow further toward the end of the year, but there’s still a lot of uncertainty.

AP Top 25: Georgia moves up to No. 2, passing Ohio State

Georgia moved up to No. 2 in the first Associated Press college football poll of the regular season. The Bulldogs passed Ohio State after the defending national champions dominated their opener. Alabama remained No. 1 in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank, receiving 44 of 63 first-place votes. The Bulldogs narrowed the gap on the Crimson Tide after beating Oregon 49-3. Georgia received 17 first-place votes. Ohio State slipped to No. 3 and received two first-place votes. Michigan moved up four spots to No. 4. Clemson dropped one place to No. 5. Florida debuted at No. 12 after its thrilling victory at home against Utah. The Utes slipped six spots to No. 13 after the loss. Oregon’s loss to Georgia sent the Ducks all the way out of the rankings.