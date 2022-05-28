AP News Summary at 7:08 a.m. EDT

Official: Girl told 911 'send the police now' as cops waited

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Students trapped inside a Texas classroom with a gunman repeatedly called 911 as officers waited more than an hour to confront the shooter. That's according to authorities, who said that one of the children pleaded for dispatchers to send the police. The head of the Texas Department of Public Safety told a news conference Friday that the commander at the scene in Uvalde — the school district’s police chief — believed that the gunman was barricaded inside adjoining classrooms at Robb Elementary School and that children were no longer at risk. He said that was the wrong decision.

NRA speakers unshaken on gun rights after school massacre

HOUSTON (AP) — One by one, speakers took the stage at the National Rifle Association’s annual convention in Houston and denounced the massacre of 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school across the state. And one by one, they insisted that changing U.S. gun laws or further restricting access to firearms was not the answer. The gathering comes just three days after the shooting in Uvalde. Hundreds of protesters shouted their anger at the NRA outside the meeting. In remarks to the group, former President Donald Trump called for an overhaul of school security and the U.S. approach to mental health problems while dismissing calls to disarm gun owners.

As US mourns shootings, NRA in turmoil but influence remains

HOUSTON (AP) — Nearly 10 years ago, the slaughter of children at Sandy Hook Elementary School looked like it might break through the United States’ political stalemate on guns. That evaporated a week later when National Rifle Association CEO Wayne LaPierre gave a defiant speech. Now, Republicans are making similar points as the nation reels from a massacre that left at least 19 children at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas dead Much has changed since Sandy Hook and the NRA is not the powerhouse it once was, but an expansive view of gun rights is woven so tightly into the fabric of conservatism it might not matter.

War surges Norway's oil, gas profit. Now, it's urged to help

STAVANGER, Norway (AP) — Europe’s frantic search for alternatives to Russian natural gas has dramatically increased the demand — and price — for Norway's oil and gas. As the money pours in, Europe’s second-biggest natural gas supplier is fending off accusations that it’s profiting from the war in Ukraine. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki urged the Scandinavian nation to use its “gigantic” oil and gas profits to support the hardest-hit countries, mainly Ukraine. The comments have touched a nerve, even as some Norwegians wonder whether they’re doing enough to combat Russia’s war by increasing economic aid to Ukraine and helping neighboring countries end their dependence on Russian energy.

Ukraine fears repeat of Mariupol horrors elsewhere in Donbas

KRAMATORSK, Ukraine (AP) — Moscow-backed separatists have been pounding eastern Ukraine’s industrial Donbas region, and claim to have captured a railway hub, as Ukrainian officials plead for the sophisticated Western weapons they say they need to stop the onslaught. The advance of Russian forces raises fears that cities in the region may undergo the same horrors inflicted on the people of the port city Mariupol in the weeks before it fell. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelesnskyy is striking a defiant tone, saying, "Donbas will be Ukrainian.’’ The fighting Friday focused on two key cities: Sievierodonetsk and nearby Lysychansk. Authorities say 1,500 people in Sievierodonetsk have died since the war’s start.

Algerian dissidents: Victims of crackdown, or outlaws?

PARIS (AP) — An Algerian military officer-turned-democracy activist has been deported from Spain and charged in Algeria in a case that human rights groups see as another sign of an ever-expanding crackdown on dissent. Algerian authorities say they are just trying to guarantee stability. Critics accuse authorities of using threats to national security to stifle speech and justify arrests — and further crush the hopes of a new era raised by the 2019 pro-democracy movement. Hundreds of citizens in the gas-rich North African nation have been jailed for trying to keep alive the Hirak movement, whose mass protests led to the downfall of Algeria's longtime president.

Fleeing the Russians: Evacuations are slow, arduous, fraught

BAKHMUT, Ukraine (AP) — To a threatening soundtrack of air raid sirens and booming artillery, civilians are fleeing towns and cities in eastern Ukraine as Russian forces advance. The process can be slow, physically arduous and emotionally fraught. Negotiating narrow staircases in apartment buildings, volunteers carry the elderly and infirm in their arms, in stretchers or in wheelchairs to waiting minibuses in towns and cities like Bakhmut and Kramatorsk. To the north, Russian forces intensify their efforts to seize key cities. Despite the dangers, some people are still afraid to leave the only homes they have ever known.

Uvalde school police chief faulted in shooting response

The police official blamed for not sending officers in more quickly to stop the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting is the chief of the school system’s small police force, a unit dedicated ordinarily to building relationships with students. Preparing for mass shootings is a small part of what school police officers do, but local experts say the preparation for officers assigned to schools in Texas provides them with as solid a foundation as any. A gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday. As students called 911, officers waited more than an hour to breach the classroom after following the gunman into the building.

Show's over for famed cabaret show at France's Lido

PARIS (AP) — It’s the end of an era for the famed Lido cabaret on Paris’ Champs-Elysees. Amid financial troubles and changing times, the venue’s new corporate owner is ditching most of the Lido’s staff and its high-kicking, high-glamour dance shows. The shows date back to the 1930s and inspired copycats from Las Vegas to Beirut. Instead the Lido will offer more modest musical revues. Dancers, other employees and union activists are gathering Saturday in front of the Lido to try to save their jobs and the history of the cabaret. Artists plan a performance to pay homage to the historic venue.

Butler scores 47 points, Heat beat Celtics to force Game 7

BOSTON (AP) — Jimmy Butler had 47 points, nine rebounds and eight assists and the Miami Heat forced the Eastern Conference finals to a decisive seventh game by beating the Boston Celtics 111-103 on Friday night. Ten years after LeBron James scored 45 points in Boston to help the Heat avoid elimination in Game 6 of the conference finals en route to the first of their back-to-back NBA titles, Butler had 17 points in the fourth quarter to top him and send the series back to Miami. With a victory at home Sunday, the Heat would advance to the NBA Finals for the second time in three years. Jayson Tatum had 30 points and nine rebounds for Boston.

