AP News Summary at 7:06 a.m. EDT

Damning report, new footage show chaos of Uvalde response

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — A damning report and hours of body camera footage laid bare the chaotic response to a mass shooting at a Uvalde elementary school. Hundreds of law enforcement officers massed at the scene but then waited to confront the gunman even after a child trapped with the shooter called 911. The findings of an investigative committee were released Sunday. They were the first to criticize both state and federal law enforcement, and not just local authorities in the South Texas city for the bewildering inaction by heavily armed officers as a gunman fired inside two adjoining fourth-grade classrooms at Robb Elementary School. He killed 19 students and two teachers.

Economics of war: Pain for Europe now, later for Russia

Europe is feeling the pain from Russia's war in Ukraine. Mounting pressure from high energy prices is driving record inflation and raising the likelihood of a plunge back into recession. An energy crisis fueled by European reliance on Russian natural gas has spread through the economy. Food banks in Italy are feeding more people, dairies wonder how they will pasteurize milk and the euro has sagged to a 20-year low against the dollar. While Europe struggles, Russia has stabilized its currency and inflation through a fortress economy built to withstand international sanctions. But economists say that picture is misleading and Russia has bought itself long-term economic stagnation by launching the war.

France, Spain fight spreading wildfires as Europe swelters

LA TESTE-DE-BUCH, France (AP) — France is scrambling more water-bombing planes and hundreds more firefighters to combat spreading wildfires being fed by hot swirling winds from a searing heat wave broiling much of Europe. At least two people have been killed in blazes in Spain. Authorities in southwestern France announced plans on Monday to evacuate more towns and move out 3,500 people at risk of finding themselves in the path of the raging flames. Three additional water-dropping planes were joining six others already making repeated runs over the flames and dense clouds of smoke. The government said more than 200 reinforcements were also being added to a 1,500-strong force of firefighters battling night and day to contain the fires tearing through the Gironde region’s tinder-dry pine forests.

Louisiana abortion ban case heard before judge

BATON ROUGE (AP) — Currently, Louisiana authorities can't enforce the state's ban on abortion. But that may change, depending on the outcome of a court hearing Monday morning in Baton Rouge. Lawyers for a north Louisiana clinic and other supporters of legal abortion argue that the state law has conflicting language and is unconstitutionally vague. The judge in the case issued a temporary block on enforcement last week. Attorney General Jeff Landry wants that order lifted. The law's challengers hope the judge will extend the block on enforcement while their lawsuit continues.

Trial expected to begin for ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jury selection is scheduled to begin in the trial of former Trump presidential adviser Steve Bannon. Bannon faces criminal contempt of Congress charges after refusing for months to cooperate with the House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection. Bannon is charged in Washington’s federal court with defying a subpoena that sought his records and testimony. Bannon is one of the most prominent of former President Donald Trump's allies to refuse to testify before the committee. A conviction on each count carries a minimum of 30 days of jail and as long as a year behind bars.

The AP Interview: GM's Barra stands by ambitious EV pledge

NEW YORK (AP) — The economy is a bit wobbly, but General Motors CEO Mary Barra isn’t backing off of an audacious prediction: She pledges that by the middle of this decade, her company will sell more electric vehicles in the U.S. than Tesla, the global sales leader. She faces some long odds against immense economic forces that are working against auto sales. But in an interview with The Associated Press, Barra says GM can win by rolling out more affordable EVs, as well as pickup trucks and luxury vehicles. Her challenge is huge. Last year GM sold just 25,000 electric vehicles in the U.S., compared with an estimated 352,000 sold by Tesla.

Chief: 3 dead in Indiana mall shooting; witness kills gunman

GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — Police say three people were fatally shot and two were injured at an Indiana mall after a man with a rifle opened fire in a food court and an armed civilian shot and killed him. Greenwood Police Department Chief Jim Ison says the man entered the Greenwood Park Mall on Sunday evening with a rifle and several magazines of ammunition and began firing in the food court. He says a legally armed 22-year-old from nearby Bartholomew County killed the man. He called the armed civilian a “real hero," saying he stopped "the shooter almost as soon as he began." The two injured victims are in stable condition.

Sri Lanka acting president declares emergency amid protests

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s acting president has declared a state of emergency giving him broad authority amid growing protests demanding his resignation two days before the country’s lawmakers are set to elect a new president. Ranil Wickremesinghe became acting president on Friday after his predecessor, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, fled abroad on Wednesday and resigned after months-long mass protests over the country’s economic collapse. Wickremesinghe’s move to impose a state of emergency comes as protests demanding his resignation too have continued in most parts of the country, with some protesters burning his effigy. Nominations for the election of the new president will be heard on Tuesday, and if there is more than one candidate lawmakers will vote on Wednesday.

Lebanon LGBTQ community suffers setback amid wider clampdown

BEIRUT (AP) — Rights groups in Lebanon have blasted the authorities for cracking down on activists and marginalized communities. The Lebanese Interior Ministry last month called on security forces to shut down events promoting LGBTQ rights following complaints from religious officials. That has left many in the LGBTQ community fearing for their safety. Activists say this is the authorities’ latest effort in cracking down on marginalized groups and dissidents to distract the public from the country’s spiraling economic and political crisis. The economic meltdown has pulled over three-quarters of the population into poverty. Millions continue to struggle with soaring inflation, rampant power cuts and medicine shortages.

Prosecutor: US judge reneged on promise in Polanski sex case

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A retired Los Angeles prosecutor has said a judge privately told lawyers he would renege on a promise and imprison Roman Polanski for having sex with a teenage girl in 1977. A transcript of testimony by Deputy District Attorney Roger Gunson that had been sealed by a court for 12 years was obtained by The Associated Press late Sunday. The document provides support for Polanski’s longtime claim that he fled on the eve of sentencing in 1978 because he didn’t think he was getting a fair deal. Gunson said during closed-door testimony in 2010 that he wasn’t surprised Polanski fled after the judge broke several promises. A lawyer for Polanski says he will seek to have the Oscar-winning director sentenced in absentia.