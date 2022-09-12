AP News Summary at 7:10 p.m. EDT

Ukraine reclaims more territory, reports capturing many POWs

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian troops expanded their territorial gains by pushing all the way back to the country’s northeastern border in places. They also claimed to have captured a record number of Russian soldiers. The gains on Monday were part of the lightning advance that forced Moscow to make a hasty retreat. A spokesman for Ukrainian military intelligence says Russian troops are surrendering en masse. A Ukrainian presidential adviser said there were so many POWs that the country was running out of space to accommodate them. Blue-and-yellow Ukrainian flags fluttered over newly liberated towns across the wide swath of reclaimed land. The Ukrainian military said it had freed more than 20 settlements in 24 hours.

Putin's Russia struggles for response to Ukrainian blitz

Ukraine's counteroffensive in the northeastern part of the country seemed to catch Russia by surprise in the nearly 7-month-old war. The rapid and reportedly chaotic troop withdrawal in the Kharkiv region, in which some weapons and ammunition were left behind, was a huge blow to Russian prestige. It was its largest military defeat in Ukraine since Moscow pulled back its forces from areas near Kyiv after a botched attempt to capture the capital early in the invasion. The Ukrainian blitz appears to have left the Kremlin and President Vladimir Putin struggling for a response. That has angered Russian military bloggers and nationalists, and even exposed some internal political rifts.

Queen hailed in Scotland as a 'constant in all our lives'

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — As Queen Elizabeth II’s four children walked silently behind, a hearse carried her flag-draped coffin along a crowd-lined street in the Scottish capital to St. Giles' Cathedral. There, a service of thanksgiving hailed the late monarch as a “constant in all of our lives for over 70 years.” Crowds lined the street for the solemn procession, just as they did a day earlier when the queen's coffin was slowly driven down from Balmoral Castle. King Charles III, dressed in an army uniform, was accompanied by Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. The coffin will remain at the cathedral until Tuesday so the public in Scotland can pay their respects to Elizabeth, who died last week at 96.

Trump team dismisses records probe, opposes arbiter picks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s lawyers are dismissing the former president’s retention of top-secret documents at his Florida home as a “storage dispute.” They urged a judge Monday to keep in place a directive that temporarily halted key aspects of the Justice Department’s criminal probe. The Trump team also said it opposed the candidates the Justice Department proposed for an independent arbiter who is to be tasked with reviewing the documents seized during the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago last month. That move sets the stage for possible further delays to the investigation. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon last week granted the Trump team’s request for the appointment of an independent arbiter.

Emmy Awards: Stars look to keep cool on sweltering carpet

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Emmy Awards host Kenan Thompson and the ceremony’s producers are promising a feel-good event. That description doesn't apply to several of the top nominated shows. Among the best drama contenders at Monday night's ceremony are the violently dystopian “Squid Game” and “Succession,” about a powerful and cutthroat family. Even comedy nominee “Ted Lasso,” the defending champ, took a dark turn last season. But after several pandemic-affected awards seasons, Emmy producers say the night will be big and festive. Early arrivals on the show’s gold carpet struck a fun, upbeat tone despite temperatures being in the 80s with unseasonable humidity in downtown Los Angeles. Actor Cynthia Addai-Robinson says “people are hungry for celebration.”

Biden hopes ending cancer can be a 'national purpose' for US

BOSTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is urging Americans to come together for a new “national purpose” — his administration’s effort to end cancer “as we know it.” At the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Biden on Monday channeled JFK’s famed moonshot speech 60 years ago, likening the space race to his own effort. Biden hopes to move the U.S. closer to the goal he set in February of cutting U.S. cancer fatalities by 50% over the next 25 years and to dramatically improve the lives of caregivers and those suffering from cancer. Experts say the objective is attainable — but with adequate investments.

Psychologist: School shooter suffered fetal alcohol damage

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A neuropsychologist says Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz suffered brain damage when his birth mother drank during pregnancy. Paul Connor testified Monday that people with fetal alcohol spectrum disorder often have problems with hyperactivity, outbursts, motor control and socializing from a young age. Teachers and friends have previously testified Cruz had all of those problems. He said Cruz had slightly below normal intelligence, which is typical for those with fetal alcohol problems. The 23-year-old Cruz had pleaded guilty to murdering 17 students and staff members at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018. His trial is only to determine whether he is sentenced to death or life without parole,

Teacher shortages are real, but not for the reason you heard

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Everywhere, it seems, the return to school has been shadowed by worries of a teacher shortage. The U.S. education secretary has called for investment to keep teachers from quitting. A teachers union leader has described it as a five-alarm crisis. In reality, there is little evidence to suggest that educators are leaving in droves. Certainly, many schools have struggled to find enough educators. But the challenges are related more to hiring, especially for non-teaching staff positions. Schools flush with federal pandemic relief money are creating new positions and struggling to fill them at time of low unemployment and stiff competition.

Boston Marathon to welcome nonbinary athletes to 2023 race

BOSTON (AP) — Nonbinary athletes will be able to run in next year’s Boston Marathon without having to register as members of the men’s or women’s divisions. Race organizers announced the change on Monday as registration opened for the 127th running of the prestigious race next April 17. The Boston Athletic Association says it's been working to expand opportunities for nonbinary people — not just for the marathon but for the BAA’s other events. It says nonbinary athletes can submit entry applications if they’ve completed a marathon as a nonbinary participant during the current qualifying window. Races around the U.S. increasingly are adding nonbinary divisions and offering equal prize money.

Elle Fanning Old Hollywood for Emmys, others in red zone

NEW YORK (AP) — The Emmys red carpet kicked off in sticky Los Angeles with a strong show of red on the fashion carpet. Natasha Rothwell of “The White Lotus” chose red for a gown with balloon short sleeves and a hot commodity on fashion carpets — pockets! Megan Stalter also went for red in a sheer dress that celebrated her curves. Jen Tullock of “Severance” was in the red zone, a thigh high slit and structured sleeve number by Thierry Mugler, worn with drop pearl earrings. Mark Indelicato was in the red club, sort of. Indelicato’s hair was bright red and his black tux sported long split tails like a train.