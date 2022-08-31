AP News Summary at 7:04 p.m. EDT

UN cites possible crimes vs. humanity in China's Xinjiang

GENEVA (AP) — A long-awaited report from the U.N. human rights office says China’s discriminatory detention of Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups in the western region of Xinjiang may constitute crimes against humanity. The report release Wednesday calls for an urgent international response over allegations of torture and other rights violations in Beijing’s campaign to root out terrorism in Xinjiang. U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet brushed aside China’s vocal calls for her office not to release the report, which was months in the making. Beijing contends the report is part of a Western campaign to smear China’s reputation.

Reported sexual assaults across US military increase by 13%

WASHINGTON (AP) — Reports of sexual assaults across the U.S. military jumped by 13% last year, driven by significant increases in the Army and the Navy as bases began to move out of pandemic restrictions and public venues opened back up. U.S. defense and military officials also tell The Associated Press that close to 36,000 service members said in a confidential survey that they had experienced unwanted sexual contact. That's a dramatic increase over the roughly 20,000 who said that in a similar 2018 survey. The latest figures are certain to anger lawmakers on Capitol Hill who've been critical of the Pentagon’s efforts to get a handle on sexual crimes and misconduct.

Jackson water crisis forces residents to find alternatives

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — People are waiting in lines for water in Jackson, Mississippi, after the partial failure of the the city water system. Some homes and businesses have running water, but many do not. Flooding of the Pearl River worsened longstanding problems in one of two water-treatment plants. President Joe Biden has declared an emergency over the water problems in Mississippi's capital city. Biden called the city's mayor Wednesday to discuss response efforts. A city news release said the main water-treatment plant had “challenges with water chemistry” Wednesday, which led to a drop in output of water. That caused depletion of water tanks and a sharp decrease in water pressure.

Obstruction now a major focus in Trump documents probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — An FBI investigation into the presence of top-secret information at Mar-a-Lago is zeroing in on the question of whether former President Donald Trump’s team obstructed the probe. A new document alleges that government records were concealed and removed and that law enforcement officials were misled about the continued presence of classified documents at the property. That allegation does not necessarily mean that Trump or anyone else will ultimately face charges. But it could pose the most direct legal threat to Trump and those in his orbit, in part because Justice Department officials have historically regarded obstruction as an aggravating factor that tilts in favor of bringing criminal charges in investigations involving the mishandling of classified information.

US clears updated COVID boosters targeting newest variants

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. regulators have authorized updated COVID-19 boosters, the first to directly target today's most common omicron strain. The move on Wednesday by the Food and Drug Administration tweaks the recipe of shots made by Pfizer and rival Moderna. The hope is that the modified boosters will blunt yet another winter surge. Until now, vaccines have targeted the original coronavirus. The new boosters are half that original recipe and half protection against the newest omicron versions. Before shots begin, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must recommend who should get the additional dose. CDC's advisers will debate that Thursday.

UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant in war zone

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — United Nations inspectors are making their way toward Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Theirs is a long-anticipated mission that the world hopes will help secure the Russian-held facility in the middle of a war zone and avoid catastrophe. Underscoring the danger, Kyiv and Moscow again accused each other on Wednesday of attacking the area around Europe’s biggest nuclear plant. In recent days, the plant was temporarily knocked offline because of fire damage to transmission line. That heightened fears that fighting could lead to a massive radiation leak or even a reactor meltdown. The risks are so severe that officials have begun distributing anti-radiation iodine tablets to nearby residents.

Michigan election board rejects abortion rights initiative

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s state Board of Canvassers has rejected a ballot initiative seeking to enshrine abortion rights in the state’s constitution. The state Board of Canvassers denied the initiative Wednesday after its two Republican members voted against putting the proposed constitutional amendment on the November ballot. Abortion rights supporters have seven business days to appeal the board’s decision to the state’s Democratic-leaning Supreme Court. Michigan’s gubernatorial election is among the races that would be on the same ballot Nov. 8. Abortion has emerged as a significant issue in the race since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade in June.

Serena Williams plays 2nd seed Kontaveit in US Open Round 2

NEW YORK (AP) — For as long as Serena Williams remains in the U.S. Open bracket, one overwhelming question hangs over the tournament: Could this be the last chance to watch her play? The second opportunity for spectators to shower Williams with adoration at what is possibly her final tournament is scheduled for Wednesday night in Arthur Ashe Stadium. Her opponent is No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit, a 26-year-old from Estonia. Kontaveit's current ranking is much better than Williams’ is but her career resume lacks so much as one quarterfinal victory at any Slam event. The 40-year-old Williams has hinted the U.S. Open will be her final tournament. The 23-time major champion won her first trophy at Flushing Meadows at age 17 in 1999.

Gorbachev's funeral, burial will reflect his varied legacy

MOSCOW (AP) — The funeral and burial plans for Mikhail Gorbachev will sum up the crosscurrents of his legacy. Final farewells to the former Soviet leader are to be said in the same place where his rigid Soviet predecessors also lay. But he will be buried near men who broke the Soviet mold. Gorbachev, who died Tuesday, is to lie in state on Saturday in Moscow’s House of Unions. The building between the Bolshoi Theater and the Duma, the lower house of parliament, for decades held the bodies of deceased Soviet leaders including Vladimir Lenin and Joseph Stalin. But Gorbachev is to be buried in the cemetery of Novodevichy Convent, the resting place for the ousted Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev and for Boris Yeltsin.

Zombie cells central to the quest for active, vital old age

A growing number of scientists is trying to help people reach a goal humans have been chasing throughout history: staying active and vital in old age. They are part of the skyrocketing scientific field of cellular senescence, which is built upon the idea that cells eventually stop dividing. The body removes most of them, but others linger like zombies, not quite dead and harming normal cells nearby. They accumulate in older bodies, and mounting evidence links this to an array of age-related conditions like dementia, cardiovascular disease and osteoporosis. Scientists wonder: Can the zombie cell buildup be stopped through things like drugs or exercise?