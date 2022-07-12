AP News Summary at 7:04 p.m. EDT

Cheney: Trump attempted to contact Jan. 6 witness

WASHINGTON (AP) — The vice chair of the House Jan. 6 committee says Donald Trump has attempted to contact a witness who was talking to the panel investigating the attack on the Capitol. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said Tuesday that the Justice Department has been notified. She says, “We will take any effort to influence witness testimony very seriously.” The Jan. 6 committee has revealed details of an “unhinged” late-night meeting at the White House as defeated President Donald Trump’s outside lawyers suggested the military seize state voting machines. At Tuesday's hearing, the panel also highlighted the ways that violent far-right extremist groups answered what one lawmaker said was Trump’s “siren call” to come to Washington.

Jan. 6 takeaways: 'Screaming' and a Trump tweet never sent

WASHINGTON (AP) — At its seventh hearing, the House Jan. 6 panel on Tuesday showed further evidence that President Donald Trump was told, repeatedly, that his claims of election fraud were false — but that he continued to push them anyway. And at the same time, he turned to the widest possible audience on Twitter, calling his supporters, some of them violent, to Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, to not only protest but “be wild” as Congress certified President Joe Biden’s victory. Florida Rep. Stephanie Murphy says the tweet “served as a call to action and in some cases as a call to arms.”

Sri Lankan president flees the country amid economic crisis

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — The president of Sri Lanka has fled the country, days after protesters stormed his home and office and the official residence of his prime minister. That's according to an immigration official. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa left amid a three-month economic crisis that triggered severe shortages of food and fuel. The official said the president, his wife and two bodyguards departed aboard a Sri Lankan Air Force plane bound for for the city of Male, the capital of the Maldives. Rajapaksa had agreed to step down under pressure. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said he would leave once a new government was in place.

Twitter sues to force Musk to complete his $44B acquisition

Twitter sued Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday to force him to complete the $44 billion acquisition of the social media company. Musk and Twitter have been bracing for a legal fight since the billionaire said Friday he was backing off of his April agreement to buy the company. In a fiery filing, Twitter accuses Musk of violating the merger agreement “because the deal he signed no longer serves his personal interests.” Twitter filed its lawsuit in the Delaware Court of Chancery, which frequently handles business disputes among the many corporations, including Twitter, that are incorporated there.

Baby stars, dancing galaxies: NASA shows new cosmic views

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — NASA has unveiled a new batch of images from its new powerful space telescope. Views released Tuesday included a foamy blue and orange shot of a dying star, five galaxies in a cosmic dance and a sparkling landscape of baby stars. The first image from the James Webb Space Telescope unveiled Monday was a jumble of distant galaxies that went deeper into the cosmos than humanity has ever seen. The latest images were released at an event at NASA’s Goddard Space Center in Maryland.

Video shows police milling in hallway during Uvalde massacre

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Surveillance footage captured the gunman in the Uvalde school shooting enter the building with a AR-15 style rifle and later shows officers in body armor milling in the hallway outside the fourth-grade classrooms where 19 children and two teachers were killed. The video was published Tuesday by the Austin American-Statesman. It shows parts of the nearly 80 minutes that passed between the gunman walking into Robb Elementary through an unlocked door and the time when his death put an stop to America’s deadliest shooting in decades. The edited footage was published as Texas lawmakers investigating the massacre are preparing to release their findings.

Hunt on for gunman who killed 2 in wave of 7-Eleven holdups

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police across Southern California are seeking a lone gunman who is wanted in connection with at least five robberies at 7-Eleven stores where two people were killed and three were wounded. Authorities have connected the suspect to robberies that occurred early Monday morning in Ontario, Riverside, La Habra, Brea and Santa Ana. He could also be connected to a robbery at a 7-Eleven in Upland. Investigators believe the man fatally shot an employee in Brea shortly after killing someone the parking lot of a store in nearby Santa Ana. The robberies all took place on July 11, or 7/11, which is when the national store brand celebrates its anniversary.

Jan. 6 rioter apologizes to officers after House testimony

A man who joined the pro-Trump mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol has apologized to officers who protected the building on Jan. 6, 2021. Stephen Ayres' apology came after he testified Tuesday before the House committee that's investigating the insurrection. Ayres told lawmakers he felt called by former President Donald Trump to come to Washington. He described being swept up by Trump’s bogus claims and believing as he marched to the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, that Trump would join them. After the hearing, Ayres approached three officers in the committee room who have testified about being verbally and physically attacked by the angry mob and apologized for his actions.

'Succession' tops Emmy nominations, 'Squid Game' also scores

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Succession” received a leading 25 Emmy nominations Tuesday, but the satirical drama about the rich and ruthless has a landmark rival in “Squid Game,” the first non-English language series to vie for television’s top honor. “Squid Game,” a South Korea-set drama in which the poor are fodder for brutal games, earned a best drama nomination and 13 other bids for September’s Emmy Awards. “Succession” captured the best drama trophy and eight other awards when it last vied for Emmys in 2020. The show was once dominated by broadcast networks and then cable, but the rise of streaming services is changing the balance of power. The Emmys will air Sept. 12 on NBC and stream on Peacock.

Ann Shulgin, pioneer of psychedelics in therapy, dies at 91

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Ann Shulgin, who together with her late husband Alexander Shulgin pioneered the use of psychedelic drugs in psychotherapy and co-wrote two seminal books on the subject, has died at the age of 91. Her daughter, Wendy Tuckers, says Shulgin had long been in ill health because of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. She died Saturday at the sprawling San Francisco Bay Area residence she shared with her chemist husband until his death in 2014. Ann Shulgin had a deep understanding of Jungian psychoanalysis and collaborated with her husband, who in the 1970s rediscovered the MDMA compound, better known as ecstasy, and introduced it as a possible mental health treatment.