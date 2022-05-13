AP News Summary at 7:18 a.m. EDT

Ukraine puts Russian soldier accused of war crime on trial

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The first war-crimes trial of a Russian soldier since the start of Ukraine’s war opened Friday in Kyiv. A 21-year-old captured member of a tank unit is accused of shooting to death a civilian during the war’s first week. Scores of journalists packed inside a small courtroom in the Ukrainian capital where the suspect appeared in a small glass cage. Sgt. Vadim Shyshimarin stands accused of shooting the 62-year-old man in the head in the northeastern village of Chupakhivka. He faces up to life in prison under the penalties spelled out in the section of the Ukrainian criminal code that addresses the laws and customs of war.

Elon Musk says Twitter deal 'temporarily on hold'

LONDON (AP) — Elon Musk says his planned $44 billion purchase of Twitter is “temporarily on hold” pending details on spam and fake accounts on the social media platform. The Tesla billionaire's tweet Friday is another twist amid signs of internal turmoil over the proposed acquisition. Musk linked to a Reuters story from May 2 citing a financial filing from Twitter that estimated false or spam accounts made up fewer than 5% of the company’s “monetizable daily active users” in the first quarter. He says the deal is on hold pending details supporting that calculation, indicating he’s skeptical that the number of inauthentic accounts is that low. It wasn’t clear whether it could scuttle the deal. Stock in Twitter tumbled 18%.

Biden looks to nudge ASEAN leaders to speak out on Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is looking to nudge southeast Asian leaders to be more outspoken about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The issue continues to be a delicate one for many members of the region’s 10-country alliance with deep ties to Moscow. Biden welcomed leaders from Association of Southeast Asian Nations to the White House for an intimate dinner Thursday to kick off the two-day summit, the first meeting of the group to be held in Washington in its 45-year history. As Biden welcomed the leaders, his administration announced the United States would commit to more than $150 million in new projects to bolster Southeast Asia’s climate, maritime and public health infrastructure.

N. Korea reports 6 deaths after admitting COVID-19 outbreak

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says six people have died and 350,000 have been treated for a fever that has spread explosively across the country. The announcement Friday came a day after it acknowledged its first COVID-19 cases of the pandemic. North Korea likely doesn't have enough testing supplies and said the cause of the fevers was unclear. Experts have warned a COVID-19 outbreak could be devastating in a country with a broken health care system and an unvaccinated, malnourished population. Leader Kim Jong Un was shown on state TV at a pandemic response meeting, where he took off his face mask and smoked a cigarette while talking with officials.

Madison Cawthorn tries to survive primary as slip-ups mount

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A series of unforced political and personal errors by GOP congressman Madison Cawthorn has brought the forces of big-name Republicans and traditional enemies to bear on his reelection bid in North Carolina. Some of the transgressions have been headline-grabbing, like one that rankled GOP colleagues who believe he insinuated they were holding orgies and snorting cocaine. Some have been salacious, like recently released videos showing him in sexually suggestive poses. But at home, the most consequential may have been when he decided to run for a different U.S. House seat before changing his mind. Some constituents believe he’s more interested in inflaming the culture wars than helping the district.

UAE's long-ailing leader Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed has died

The United Arab Emirates’ long-ailing ruler, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has died. The UAE’s Ministry of Presidential Affairs announced a 40-day period of mourning and a three-day suspension of work in all ministries and the private sector beginning Friday, including flags to be flown at half-staff. He had long ceased having involvement in day-to-day affairs, with his brother, Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, seen as the de-factor ruler. There was no immediate announcement about a successor.

Facility for disabled on Ukraine front line mulls evacuation

TAVRIISKE, Ukraine (AP) — There’s dancing in the garden, and ball games. But there is an ominous accompaniment to the music and laughter: the unmistakable, dull thud of not-so-distant artillery fire. The staff of the facility for mentally and physically disabled people in the village of Tavriiske, near the front line in Ukraine's war, face a daunting dilemma: Do they evacuate and how can it be done with minimum of disruption to the residents, for whom any change of environment will be extremely stressful? With around 425 residents, it is the largest such facility in Ukraine’s southeastern Zaporizhzhia region. Finding suitable accommodation elsewhere is far from easy, its director says.

Slain Al Jazeera journalist to be laid to rest in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM (AP) — Thousands of Palestinians are expected to attend the funeral in Jerusalem of an Al Jazeera journalist who witnesses say was shot dead by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank. Recent days have seen an outpouring of grief from across the Arab world over the death of Shireen Abu Akleh. Large crowds are expected to attend her funeral Friday amid a heightened Israeli police presence. The Israeli military says a shootout was underway near where she was shot, and that without ballistic analysis on the bullet, which is held by the Palestinians, it cannot determine whether she was struck by Israeli or Palestinian gunfire. The Palestinian Authority has refused Israeli calls for a joint investigation.

Lebanon vote seen as last chance in crisis-plagued nation

BEIRUT (AP) — In every household in Lebanon it's likely that one or more family members plan to emigrate — if they can get a passport. The bankrupt government hasn't paid the company contracted to issue or renew the documents. Lebanese spend their days at the banks, waiting to see what meager amounts they can withdraw for the month. They hunt for medicine and fuel, and worry about the next meal for their kids. It's an economic meltdown and Sunday’s parliament elections are seen as a chance to punish the ruling class that's driven the nation into the ground. But a widespread sense of apathy and pessimism prevails, with most observers agreeing the vote is unlikely to make much difference.

Sri Lankan power family falls from grace as economy tanks

NEW DELHI (AP) — With one brother president, another prime minister and three more family members cabinet ministers, it appeared that the Rajapaksa clan had consolidated its grip on power in Sri Lanka after decades in and out of government. But as a national debt crisis spirals out of control it looks like the dynasty is near its end. The family is not going down without a fight, ordering troops to shoot protesters causing injury to people or property, instituting a nationwide curfew and being accused of encouraging mobs of their supporters to fight in the streets with anti-government demonstrators.

