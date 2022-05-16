AP News Summary at 7:14 p.m. EDT

Online diary: Buffalo gunman plotted attack for months

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Detailed diary entries online appears to show that the white gunman accused of massacring 10 Black people in a racist rampage at a Buffalo supermarket wrote as early as November about staging a livestreamed attack on African Americans. Materials posted on the chat platform Discord also talk about practicing shooting from a car and scout the grocery store in March. The FBI’s top agent in Buffalo, Stephen Belongia, indicated on a call with other officials Monday that investigators are looking at accused killer Payton Gendron’s Discord activity, citing threads about body armor and taunts to federal authorities. The 18-year-old Gendron has pleaded not guilty to murder. Messages were left with his attorneys on Monday, when no one answered the door at his family's home.

In Buffalo, Biden to confront the racism he's vowed to fight

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are traveling to Buffalo on Tuesday to show solidarity with the community after a white supremacist targeted Black people at a supermarket. It's the deadliest racist attack since he took office last year, and it's another manifestation of the bigotry that he vowed to confront while running for president. Biden says it was the 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia — and President Donald Trump's ambivalent reaction — that drove him to run against him. He still frequently talks about what he calls the “battle for the soul of America,” but there are signs that many of the same racist ideas are echoing through American politics.

US deaths from COVID hit 1 million, less than 2 1/2 years in

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 has hit 1 million, less than 2 1/2 years into the outbreak. That is a once-unimaginable figure that only hints at the multitudes of loved ones and friends staggered by grief and frustration. The figure is based on data kept by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The number of dead is equivalent to a 9/11 attack every day for 336 days. It is roughly equal to the number of Americans who died in the Civil War and World War II combined. It’s as if Boston and Pittsburgh were wiped out. Some of those left behind say they cannot return to normal. They replay their loved ones’ voicemail messages. Or watch old videos to see them dance. When other people say they are done with the virus, they bristle with anger or ache in silence.

Ukraine: More than 260 fighters evacuated from Mariupol mill

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Ukrainian military official says more than 260 fighters have been evacuated from a steel plant in the city of Mariupol and taken to Russian-controlled areas. Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said Monday that 53 seriously wounded fighters were taken to a hospital in Novoazovsk, in southeastern Ukraine. She said an additional 211 fighters were taken to Olenivka through a humanitarian corridor. Malyar said missions are underway to rescue the remaining fighters inside the plant, the last stronghold of resistance in the ruined southern port city of Mariupol.

US allows more baby formula imports to fight shortage

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's administration has announced new steps to ease the national shortage of baby formula, including allowing more imports from overseas. Officials also reached an agreement to restart a shuttered baby formula factory from Abbott, the largest in the U.S.. Neither step will have an immediate effect on tight supplies that have left many parents searching for formula online or in food banks. After getting the FDA’s OK, Abbott said it will take eight to ten weeks before new products begin arriving in stores. The company didn’t set a timeline to restart manufacturing.

Authorities: Hate against Taiwanese led to church attack

LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a gunman in a deadly attack at a California church was a Chinese immigrant motivated by hate for Taiwanese people. California officials spoke Monday about what led to the shooter to open fire, killing John Cheng and wounding five others during a lunch held by Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church. The Orange County Sheriff’s Department tweeted that 68-year-old David Chou of Las Vegas has been booked on one count of murder and five counts of attempted murder. A former neighbor says Chou’s life unraveled after he was nearly beaten to death several years ago.

Candidate in hospital, others scrambling before Pa. primary

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The last full day of campaigning in Pennsylvania’s hotly contested primaries for governor and U.S. Senate is under way, with a top Senate candidate in the hospital and establishment Republicans trying to stave off victories by candidates they view as too toxic to win in the fall. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who is leading in polls in the Democratic Party’s primary for U.S. Senate, remained in the hospital Monday after suffering a stroke right before the weekend. Meanwhile, new attack ads are airing against late-surging Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kathy Barnette as many in the Republican Party establishment have begun trying to consolidate their support to prevent Doug Mastriano from winning the party’s gubernatorial nomination.

Turkey objects as Sweden, Finland seek NATO membership

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Turkey´s president is objecting to Sweden and Finland´s historic bid to join NATO. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says he cannot allow them to become members of the alliance because of their perceived inaction against exiled Kurdish militants. Sweden and Finland decided to seek NATO membership after Russia invaded Ukraine. But Erdogan doubled down on comments last week indicating that the two Nordic countries´ path to NATO would be anything but smooth. All 30 current NATO countries must agree to let in new members. Erdogan spoke just hours after Sweden joined Finland in announcing it would seek NATO membership and end more than 200 years of military nonalignment.

Stocks end mostly lower, extending losing streak for S&P 500

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks ended another wobbly day mostly lower on Wall Street Monday, extending a losing streak for markets. The S&P 500 couldn't hold on to an afternoon gain and ended down 0.4%. The benchmark index is coming off a six-week losing streak. Tech companies were among the biggest losers, pulling the Nasdaq down 1.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended barely in the green. Spirit Airlines jumped after JetBlue said it would make a hostile offer for the budget carrier. ManTech surged after investment firm Carlyle Group said it will buy the defense contractor. Bond yields fell.

Jury sees pics of Heard's swollen face after fight with Depp

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Jurors in Johnny Depp’s libel trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard were shown photos of her with red marks and swelling on her face after their final fight before their divorce. Heard was back on the witness stand Monday for a third day of testimony in a libel suit filed against her by Depp. The high-profile trial is resuming after a one-week hiatus. She testified Monday about the final fight before she filed for divorce, and jurors saw the clearest photos yet of red marks and swelling on her face after the fight. Depp is suing Heard for libel over an op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

