AP News Summary at 7:01 a.m. EDT

Biden: Killing of al-Qaida leader is long-sought 'justice'

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has announced that al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Kabul. Biden is hailing the operation as delivering “justice” while expressing hope that it brings “one more measure of closure” to families of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States. The president said in a Monday evening address from the White House that U.S. intelligence officials tracked al-Zawahri to a home in downtown Kabul where he was hiding out with his family. The president approved the operation last week and it was carried out Sunday. Al-Zawahri and Osama bin Laden plotted the 9/11 attacks.

Watching al-Qaida chief's 'pattern of life' key to his death

WASHINGTON (AP) — The seeds of the U.S. counterterrorism operation that killed al-Qaida's leader were planted over many months. Years of efforts by U.S. intelligence operatives under four presidents to track Ayman al-Zawahri paid dividends earlier this year, when they located him at a safe house in Kabul, Afghanistan. U.S. officials say they built a scale model of the house, knew al-Zawahri was partial to sitting on the home’s balcony and became familiar with his movements by constructing what they called “a pattern of life." Around sunrise Sunday in Kabul, two Hellfire missiles fired by a U.S. drone killed him.

Pelosi believed headed to Taiwan, raising tension with China

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has left Malaysia and is expected to visit Taiwan, escalating tensions with Beijing, which claims the self-ruled island as its own territory. It was unclear where Pelosi was headed, but local media in Taiwan reported that she will arrive Tuesday night, becoming the highest-ranking elected U.S. official to visit in more than 25 years. China, which regards Taiwan as its territory, has warned its military will “never sit idly by” if Pelosi pushes ahead with the visit. China’s military threats have driven concerns of a new crisis over Taiwan that could roil global markets and supply chains.

Arizona GOP primary tests power of Trump's election lies

PHOENIX (AP) — The Republican Party’s embrace of Donald Trump’s election lies will be tested in Arizona. Voters on Tuesday are choosing between candidates who say they wouldn’t have certified the results of the 2020 campaign and those who argue it’s time to move on. The Arizona races are poised to provide important clues about the GOP’s direction as the midterm primary season enters its final stretch this month. Other closely watched contests include the Republican contests for Michigan governor and Missouri senator. Voters in Kansas will be the first to decide on abortion rights since the U.S. Supreme Court revoked the right to terminate a pregnancy.

Taliban under scrutiny as US kills al-Qaida leader in Kabul

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The U.S. drone strike that killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri is intensifying global scrutiny of Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers. They had pledged not to harbor members of the extremist group as they seek desperately needed international aid after overthrowing Kabul’s Western-backed government. Al-Zawahri’s killing — nearly a year after the U.S. military’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan — raises questions whether the Taliban leadership knew one of America’s most-wanted fugitives lived among their elite in a highly secured Kabul neighborhood, once home to top government officials and Westerners. Rumors also persist of unease in the Taliban’s ranks — particularly between the faction known as the Haqqani network, which sheltered al-Zawahri, and other Taliban figures.

Bad weather in Black Sea slows 1st Ukrainian grain shipment

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The first cargo ship to leave Ukraine since Russia invaded its neighbor more than five months ago has run into bad weather in the Black Sea and is set to arrive later than scheduled in Istanbul. A Turkish official says the cargo ship Razoni, which set sail from the Ukrainian port of Odesa on Monday, is now expected to reach Istanbul early Wednesday. Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and U.N. officials are to inspect the ship after it anchors in Istanbul. The inspections are part of a U.N.- and Turkish-brokered deal to shift Ukrainian grain stockpiles to foreign markets and alleviate a mounting global food crisis.

Brittney Griner back in Russian court on cannabis charge

KHIMKI, Russia (AP) — American basketball star Brittney Griner is back in court for her trial for cannabis possession amid U.S. diplomatic efforts to secure her release. The WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist returned to court on Tuesday, a month after her trial began. She could face 10 years in prison if convicted. As her trial has progressed, the Biden administration has faced growing public pressure to get her released. In an extraordinary move, Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week spoke to his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, urging him to accept a deal under which Griner and Paul Whelan, an American imprisoned in Russia on an espionage conviction, would go free.

Despite dangers, deep roots make Appalachia hard to leave

GARRETT, Ky. (AP) — The deadly flooding that hit the Appalachian region of eastern Kentucky is making some stalwart residents who have hung on through disappearing jobs and the opioid crisis consider leaving their small towns. Brenda Francis and her husband, Paul, have lived in Garrett for decades. Paul Francis was born 73 years ago in their house, which his parents gifted to the couple about 40 years ago. But Brenda Francis said she is done. She joins many others who see this latest disaster as a devastating final blow to their lifestyle here. Some say they’re considering moving away, despite their deep roots.

Italy's salty Po Delta hurting agriculture, fisheries

PORTO TOLLE, Italy (AP) — Drought and unusually hot weather have raised the salt levels in Italy’s largest delta, where the mighty Po River feeds into the Adriatic Sea south of Venice. It’s killing rice fields along with the shellfish that are a key ingredient in one of Italy’s culinary specialties. The impact may be more lasting, as saltwater is leaching inland distances never before recorded, seeping into aquifers. Plants along the banks of the Po River are wilting as they drink in water from salinated aquifers and secondary waterways have dried up, shrinking amphibians and birds’ wetland homes.

Uvalde rekindles school police officer's looming fears

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — The fear that the next school shooting could happen in their hallways hangs over school resource officers across the United States. The latest reminder of that danger came in May when 19 children and two teachers were killed in a fourth-grade classroom in Uvalde, Texas. Officers are called on to be battle-ready, but they're also under pressure to reform their interactions with students of color, who have been disproportionately arrested and disciplined in schools. Reminders of the threat of school shootings were omnipresent at a recent National Association of School Resource Officers conference in Colorado where hundreds of officers gathered for training.