AP News Summary at 7:17 a.m. EDT

LONDON (AP) — Britain and the world are saying a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers. Crowds massed along the streets of London to honor a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age. In a country known for pomp and pageantry, the first state funeral since Winston Churchill’s was filled with spectacle. Royal Navy sailors drew the gun carriage carrying Elizabeth’s coffin to Westminster Abbey. King Charles III and his sons Princes William and Harry walked behind as pipers played. Pall bearers then carried the coffin into the Abbey. Around 2,000 people ranging from world leaders to health care workers gathered to mourn her. At the end of the funeral, the attendees sang the national anthem.

A two-minute silence has been observed across the United Kingdom in memory of Queen Elizabeth II as the late monarch’s state funeral service drew to a close in Westminster Abbey. Britain’s royal family, along with hundreds of world leaders and dignitaries gathered at the Gothic abbey in London for the service Monday, lowered their heads as Household Cavalry trumpeters played “The Last Post.” The congregation then observed a two-minute silence before singing the national anthem. A lament, played by the Queen’s Piper, brought the service to a close. After the funeral the queen’s coffin was to be laid to rest at Windsor Castle.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The family of a U.S. veteran and civilian contractor Mark Frerichs, held more than 2 years in Afghanistan by Taliban, says he has been freed by the Taliban. Frerichs’ release appears to have been part of a swap and came as an imprisoned Taliban drug lord also said on Monday he had been freed from American custody. Frerichs’ sister said in a statement that her family had prayed every day for his release. Frerichs, a Navy veteran and civilian contractor, was kidnapped in Afghanistan on Jan. 31, 2020. Frerichs’ family, from Lombard, Illinois, did not immediately have more details.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say a Russian missile strike has hit just 300 meters (yards) from a nuclear power plant in the country's south. Ukraine’s atomic energy operator Energoatom said the attack just after midnight Monday struck an industrial complex in the southern Mykolaiv region that includes the Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear power plant. The impact caused an explosion that broke more than 100 windows on buildings in the complex and forced a nearby hydropower plant to shut down temporarily, Energoatom said. The attack didn’t affect the reactors of the nuclear plant, the company said, calling the strike an act of “nuclear terrorism.” Russia did not immediately acknowledge the strike on the industrial complex, which sits along the Southern Bug River.

In a joint investigation, reporters from the Associated Press and Reveal at the Center for Investigative Reporting spent months unearthing the history of convict leasing that built business empires. They focused on Tennessee Coal, Iron & Railroad, which ran a stockade and coal mine, and the company that later bought it, U.S. Steel. The team found someone living today whose ancestor was imprisoned in the Lone Rock stockade nearly 140 years ago. They also interviewed the descendant of a man who got rich from his role in pioneering Tennessee’s convict leasing system. The reporters also heard from U.S. Steel. For the first time, it said it was willing to discuss its past with members of the affected community.

NEW YORK (AP) — President Bill Clinton says he is amazed by the massive response to the return of the Clinton Global Initiative. That's the meeting of international leaders from politics, business and philanthropy set to gather in New York for the first time since 2016. Interest in the two-day meeting – which convenes a broad spectrum of luminaries, was so large that the Clinton Foundation had to turn more than 1,000 potential attendees away. Clinton says there's a “longing” for people to get together and make good things happen. The initiative has helped people in more than 180 countries since it was established in 2005.

BEIJING (AP) — China has criticized President Joe Biden’s statement that American forces would defend Taiwan if Beijing tries to invade as a violation of U.S. commitments about the self-ruled island. Beijing gave no indication of possible retaliation. Biden said “yes” when asked during an interview broadcast Sunday on CBS News’s “60 Minutes” program whether U.S. forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion. The comment added to displays of official American support for the island democracy in the face of growing shows of force by the mainland’s ruling Communist Party, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory. China's Foreign Ministry said the U.S. remarks violate Washington’s commitment not to support formal independence for Taiwan, a step Beijing has said would lead to war.

HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Fiona is bearing down on the Dominican Republic after knocking out the power grid and unleashing floods and landslides in Puerto Rico, where the governor said the damage was “catastrophic.” No deaths have been reported, but authorities in the U.S. territory said it was too early to estimate the damage from a storm that was still forecast to unleash torrential rain across Puerto Rico on Monday. Up to 30 inches was forecast for the island’s eastern and southern regions. Ernesto Morales, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in San Juan, said: “It’s important people understand that this is not over.” He said flooding has reached “historic levels."

BOSTON (AP) — The year 2022 is shaping up to be a watershed for women seeking political power in Massachusetts. While liberal state has lagged others when it comes to electing women to top offices. But this year Democratic women have won five of six statewide primary contests. They include Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey, who is favored to flip the Republican-held governor’s office in November. If she does, she’ll be the first woman and first openly gay candidate elected governor in Massachusetts. Andrea Campbell is hoping to succeed Healey as attorney general, and she would be the first Black woman to hold that post in the state.

Aaron Judge and Albert Pujols could make this a milestone week for home runs. Judge hit two more Sunday to raise his season total to 59. That's two shy of Roger Maris’ American League record. Now the slugger returns to Yankee Stadium, where New York will play its next six games. Pujols is somewhat improbably closing in on the 700-homer mark after hitting 12 since the start of August. The 42-year-old Pujols is retiring at the end of the season.