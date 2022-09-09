AP News Summary at 7:00 p.m. EDT

King Charles III, in first address, vows 'lifelong service'

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III says he feels “profound sorrow” over the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and vows to carry on her “lifelong service” to the nation. Charles is making his first address to the nation as monarch Friday. He became king on Thursday after the queen’s death. His speech was broadcast on television and streamed at St. Paul’s Cathedral, where some 2,000 people were attending a service of remembrance for the queen. Mourners at the service included Prime Minister Liz Truss and members of her government.

From Eisenhower to Biden, queen met every US president but 1

WASHINGTON (AP) — She went horseback riding with Ronald Reagan. Yachting with Bill Clinton. And sipped tea with Joe Biden. Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at age 96, had met every American president since Dwight Eisenhower, with the exception of Lyndon Johnson. Johnson did not visit Britain during his presidency. Biden was the 13th and final U.S. president to meet the woman whose reign spanned seven decades. Every living former U.S. president joined Biden in mourning her passing and sending condolences to her family. Biden said after his meeting with the queen last year that she reminded him of his mother.

Trump team, Justice Dept. to make new Mar-a-Lago filing

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department and Donald Trump’s legal team are to stake out positions on the role to be played by an independent arbiter tasked with reviewing documents seized during an FBI search of the former president’s Florida home. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon had given both sides until Friday to submit potential candidates for the role of a so-called special master, as well as proposals for the scope of the person’s duties and the schedule for his or her work. The back-and-forth over the special master is playing out amid an FBI investigation into the retention of several hundred classified documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago within the past year.

Ukraine claws back some territory; nuclear plant in peril

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces are claiming new success in their counteroffensive against Russian forces in the east, taking control of a sizeable village and pushing toward an important transport junction. The United States’ top diplomat and the head of NATO noted the advances, but cautioned that the war is likely to drag on for months. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commended the military for its gains, saying that more than 30 settlements in the Kharkiv region have been reclaimed. The head of the U.N. atomic watchdog, meanwhile, says conditions at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant are increasingly precarious. He says a safety zone needs to be established immediately around the plant to prevent a nuclear accident.

Judge tosses Trump's Russia probe suit against Clinton, FBI

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge in Florida has dismissed Donald Trump’s lawsuit against 2016 Democratic rival Hillary Clinton and former top FBI officials, rejecting the former president’s claims that they and others acted in concert to concoct the Russia investigation that shadowed much of his administration. U.S. District Judge Donald Middlebrooks said in a sharply worded ruling on Thursday that Trump’s lawsuit, filed in March, contained “glaring structural deficiencies” and that many of the “characterizations of events are implausible.” A lawyer for Trump said he would appeal the dismissal.

Defense rests at R. Kelly trial on trial-fixing charges

CHICAGO (AP) — The defense for R. Kelly and two co-defendants has rested at the R&B singer’s trial on charges of trial-fixing, child pornography and enticing minors for sex. They concluded their case Friday after the main defense witness, Kelly co-defendant and his former business manager Derrell McDavid, ended his three days of testimony. Prosecutors get a chance to call rebuttal witnesses and the sides would then deliver closing arguments. Jury deliberations aren’t likely to begin until next week. Kelly and McDavid are charged with fixing Kelly’s 2008 state trial by threatening witnesses and concealing video evidence. Both also face child pornography charges.

Gov. Kristi Noem tried to avoid ethics hearing, seal records

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem asked a state ethics board to dismiss a complaint against her without a public hearing and to seal off certain records. The Republican governor's arguments in an April filing were made public Friday as the state's Government Accountability Board released records in a complaint against her. The ethics complaint was sparked by a report from the Associated Press last year that Noem had taken a hands-on role in a state agency shortly after it had moved to deny her daughter a real estate appraiser license. The three retired judges who evaluated the ethics complaint unanimously found last month that there was enough evidence for them to believe that Noem “engaged in misconduct” by committing malfeasance and a conflict of interest.

Peak TV bonanza complicates Emmy goal of honoring the best

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Eager to root for viewer favorites “Yellowstone” or “NCIS” or “Young Sheldon” during Monday night’s Emmy Awards? Save your breath. Those shows and other ratings successes failed to make a dent in the nominations. Instead, series that are cooler or critically acclaimed got nods, such as “Stranger Things.” While it may be frustrating to fans, observers consider such omissions inevitable in the age of so-called peak TV. It's also proof that television’s most prestigious honor is doing its job. TV academy voters favor innovative shows on streaming services and premium cable, like Netflix's “Squid Game.” The Emmys air Monday on NBC with Kenan Thompson as host.

Tiafoe offers hope for present and future of US men's tennis

NEW YORK (AP) — Frances Tiafoe calls his run to the U.S. Open semifinals ‘a Cinderella story.’ He is a 24-year-old from Maryland who took up tennis because his father was a janitor at a junior training center, a player who never won a match past the fourth round at a Grand Slam tournament until now, who owns one career ATP title and a sub-.500 career record, and whose ranking ranged from 24 to 74 over the past two seasons. Tiafoe’s tale also is a significant step forward for American men’s tennis and could help grow the sport in the future, too. Tiafoe is the first man from the U.S. to reach the semifinals at Flushing Meadows in 16 years. And he could become the first Black man from the U.S. in a major final since MaliVai Washington was the runner-up at Wimbledon in more than a quarter-century ago.

MLB adopts pitch clock, shift limits, bigger bases for 2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has adopted its first pitch clock, limits on defensive shifts and larger bases for next season in an effort to shorten games and increase offense in a tradition-bound sport. The decision on the clock and shift limits by the sport’s 11-man competition committee was made over the unanimous opposition of players on the panel. The changes had long been pushed by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred in an effort to combat the increase in dead time and suffocation of offense in the age of analytics.