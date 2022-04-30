AP News Summary at 7:00 p.m. EDT

Ukrainians plead for Mariupol rescue; Russian advance crawls

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces are fighting village by village to hold back a Russian advance in their country's east, while the United Nations works to broker a civilian evacuation from the ruins of the city of Mariupol. Ukrainian officials have said that up to 1,000 civilians are living with soldiers beneath a sprawling steel plant that is the city's last defensive holdout. Russian state media report Saturday that 25 civilians have been evacuated from the plant, though U.N. and Ukrainian officials haven't confirmed that. Video from inside the Soviet-era Azovstal steelworks that two Ukrainian women shared with The Associated Press shows wounded men with stained bandages, open wounds and amputated limbs.

Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Naomi Judd, the Kentucky-born singer of the Grammy-winning duo The Judds and mother of Wynonna and Ashley Judd, has died. She was 76. The daughters announced her death on Saturday in a statement provided to The Associated Press. The statement said that they lost their mother to “the disease of mental illness.” It did not elaborate further. The Judds were to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday. The group's hits included “Love Can Build a Bridge," "Mama He’s Crazy," and “Rockin’ With the Rhythm of the Rain." The mother-daughter performers scored 14 No. 1 songs in a career that spanned nearly three decades.

Autopsy backlog plagues Mississippi, with worst delays in US

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An Associated Press analysis has found that Mississippi has long operated in violation of national standards for death investigations, accruing a severe backlog of autopsies and reports. Autopsies that should take days take weeks. Autopsy reports that should take months take a year or longer. Too few pathologists are doing too many autopsies. Some cases are transferred hundreds of miles to neighboring states for reports without their family’s knowledge. Records sent to AP in April show the office was waiting for about 1,300 reports from as far back as 2011. That leaves criminal cases incomplete. The public safety commissioner hired in 2020 is working to whittle down the backlog and says it's his top priority.

Biden order to boost mining may not have quick payoff

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is turning to a Cold War-era law to boost production of lithium and other minerals used to power electric vehicles. Experts, though, say the move by itself is unlikely to ensure the robust mining Biden seeks as he promotes cleaner energy sources. Biden’s action does not waive existing environmental and labor standards, nor does it address the years-long process needed to obtain a federal permit for a new mine. Even so, the mining industry and supporters in Congress cheered Biden’s use of the 1950 Defense Production Act to increase U.S. supplies of lithium, nickel and other minerals. But environmentalists are wary that boosting extraction can contaminate groundwater and harm wildlife.

Meadows says 1/6 panel has sought to publicly 'vilify' him

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has accused the congressional committee investigating last year’s attack on the U.S. Capitol of leaking all of the text messages he provided to the panel as part of an effort to vilify him publicly. The argument was made in a filing Friday in Washington’s federal court, where Meadows sued in December to invalidate subpoenas issued to him for his testimony and to Verizon for his cell phone records. The committee declined to comment on Meadows' accusations.

Vegas water intake now visible at drought-stricken Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The water supply for Las Vegas has marked a milestone, with a water intake breaking the surface of drought-depleted Lake Mead and the activation of a new pumping facility to draw water from deeper in the crucial Colorado River reservoir. The Southern Nevada Water Authority released photos this week of the uppermost intake visible at the lake behind Hoover Dam. The agency says a deeper intake completed in 2020 that's called the third straw continues to let Las Vegas pump water from its primary supply while the lake level continues to decline. The moves come as several states relying on the Colorado River take new steps to conserve water amid ongoing drought and climate change.

Experts: Lawmaker rape case illustrates survivors' trauma

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Experts say the conviction of a former Idaho lawmaker who raped a legislative intern was a rare victory for prosecutors in a justice system that can be fraught with trauma for assault survivors. Aaron von Ehligner was convicted Friday of raping the 19-year-old last year. The Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network says only about 2.8% of sexual assaults ever result in felony convictions. Elizabeth Jeglic is a professor of psychology with the City University of New York who studies sexual assault, public policy and the law. She says sex assault survivors can be further traumatized by the criminal justice process and preventing sexual assault is key.

Warren Buffett tells shareholders about spending $51 billion

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett gave Berkshire Hathaway investors a few details of how he spent more than $50 billion earlier this year and again reassured them that the company he built will endure long after the 91-year-old billionaire is gone. Tens of thousands of investors packed an Omaha arena Saturday to listen to Buffett and Berkshire’s vice chairmen answer questions for the first time since the pandemic began. Berkshire revealed that its mountain of cash shrank to $106 billion in the first quarter from $147 billion at the beginning of the year. Buffett didn’t reveal everything he bought but did mention several highlights, including boosting Berkshire’s stake in oil giant Chevron to $26 billion to make it one of the company's four biggest investments.

Alabama prison official missing after escorting inmate

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — A prison official from Alabama is missing after escorting an inmate to a courthouse for a hearing. The inmate is also missing. The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department said in a Facebook post on Saturday that Assistant Director of Corrections Vicki White disappeared while escorting an inmate being held on capital murder charges. She left the detention center with inmate Casey White on Friday morning and neither has been seen since. The pair are not related. The vehicle they were traveling in when they left the detention center was discovered at a nearby shopping center parking lot.

Angelina Jolie makes surprise Ukraine visit, meets children

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Hollywood actress and U.N. humanitarian Angelina Jolie has made a surprise visit to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. The area's regional governor said Jolie — who has been a UNHCR Special Envoy for Refugees since 2011 — had come to speak Saturday with displaced Ukrainians who had found refuge in Lviv. Those included children undergoing treatment for injuries sustained in the Russian missile strike on the Kramatorsk railway station. The attack in the eastern Ukrainian city appeared to deliberately target a crowd of mostly women and children trying to flee a looming Russian offensive, killing at least 52 and wounding dozens. Jolie also visited a school, talking with students and taking selfies with them.

