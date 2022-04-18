AP News Summary at 7:00 a.m. EDT

Ukrainian mayor: Russian strikes kill at least 7 in Lviv

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — The mayor of the Ukrainian city of Lviv says Russian missiles hit the western city, killing at least seven people. The attack came as Moscow’s troops step up strikes on infrastructure in preparation for an all-out assault on the east. Three of Monday's strikes hit military infrastructure facilities and one struck a tire shop. The regional governor said emergency teams were putting out fires caused by the strikes. The strikes occurred as the country was bracing for an all-out Russian assault in eastern Ukraine. Lviv has seen only sporadic strikes during almost two months of war. Plumes of thick, black smoke were rising over the city after explosions.

US rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend; 2 dead

HAMPTON, S.C. (AP) — The lawyer for a man arrested in connection with a mass shooting at a South Carolina mall tells news outlets his client fired in self-defense. Attorney Todd Rutherford represents Jewayne Price, who currently faces a charge of illegally carrying a pistol. A judge said Sunday that Price could be released on house arrest with a $25,000 surety bond. Saturday’s shooting in Columbia was one of two Easter weekend shootings in South Carolina with multiple victims, and one of three in the nation. Nine people were hurt early Sunday in a Hampton County, South Carolina, nightclub shooting. Gunfire at a Pittsburgh party caused multiple injuries and killed two minors.

Shanghai reports first deaths in current COVID-19 outbreak

BEIJING (AP) — Officials say three people have died from COVID-19 in Shanghai, in the first reported deaths in the latest outbreak in China's most populous and wealthiest city. A City Health Commission inspector says all three were elderly, had underlying diseases such as diabetes and hypertension and had not been vaccinated against the coronavirus. The deaths raise to 4,641 the number of deaths from COVID-19 that China has reported since the virus was first detected in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019. Most of Shanghai's 25 million residents are being confined to their homes for a third week as China continues to employ a “zero-tolerance" approach to eliminate the virus.

Tesla stockholders ask judge to silence Musk in fraud case

DETROIT (AP) — A group of Tesla shareholders suing CEO Elon Musk over some 2018 tweets about taking the company private is asking a federal judge to order Musk to stop commenting on the case. The lawyers also say the judge in the case has ruled that Musk’s tweets about having “funding secured” to take Tesla private were false. They allege that the tweets manipulated Tesla's stock price and cost them money. Musk said Thursday that he had the money to take Tesla private, and he agreed to settle only because bankers told him he had to or they would stop lending money. But the stockholders' lawyers say Musk is trying to influence potential jurors. Musk's lawyer says he truthfully tweeted that he was considering taking Tesla private and could have done it.

Syrian fighters ready to join next phase of Ukraine war

BEIRUT (AP) — The next chapter of the war in Ukraine could see Russia bringing in greater numbers of battle-hardened fighters from Syria, observers say. The general newly appointed to command Russia's fight in Ukraine knows the Syrian fighters well. He previously commanded the Russian military in Syria, overseeing a ruthless strategy of besieging cities in submission. Syrian activists say hundreds of fighters in Russian-trained units in Syria are signing up to fight in Ukraine. Among them are hundreds from the so-called “Tiger Force,” a Syrian military division that was involved in many of the key battles in Syria's 11-year civil war.

'This land is in blood': A Ukraine village digs up the dead

MYKULYCHI, Ukraine (AP) — On a quiet street lined with walnut trees was a cemetery with four bodies that had not yet found a home. All were victims of Russian soldiers in this village outside Ukrainian capital Kyiv. Their temporary caskets were together in a grave. Volunteers dug them up one by one on Sunday two weeks after the soldiers disappeared. This spring is a grim season of planting and replanting in towns and villages around Kyiv. Bodies given hurried graves amid the Russian occupation are now being retrieved for investigations into possible war crimes. More than 900 civilian victims have been found so far.

Biden to require US-made steel, iron for infrastructure

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is taking a key step to ensure federal dollars will support U.S. manufacturing. It's issuing new requirements for how projects funded by the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package source their construction material. The guidance issued Monday requires material purchased for projects starting next month be produced within the U.S. Waivers can be granted if the material costs too much or cannot be sufficiently provided by domestic factories. President Joe Biden has made this type of guidance a cornerstone for judging his record ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. Biden says he can leverage federal spending to create more U.S. factory jobs and reduce reliance on China and other nations.

On Tax Day, an extension may be better than rushing a return

WASHINGTON (AP) — Monday is Tax Day, the federal deadline for individual tax filings and payments. The IRS expects to receive tens of millions of last-minute filings electronically and through paper forms. The executive director of the National Society of Tax Professionals, Nina Tross, says if people haven’t filed their taxes by now they’re better off filing an extension. Tross adds that filing an extension has “zero effect” as long as filers have paid their income taxes by Tax Day. Tross warns that rushing a return to meet the deadline only to have to amend it later is likely to draw a second look by the IRS.

Boston Marathon returns to springtime spot for 126th running

HOPKINTON, Mass. (AP) — Runners are gearing up for the Boston Marathon, marking the return of the prestigious race to its springtime spot for the first time since the pandemic began. Race Director Dave McGillivray sent a group of about 20 from the Massachusetts National Guard that walks the course annually out at 6 a.m., announcing the start in Hopkinton of the 126th Boston Marathon. It has been only six months since athletes raced 26.2 miles to Copley Square in Boston. The 2020 race was called off because of the pandemic. And the 2021 version was postponed, then held in October. That was the first fall edition of the marathon. More than 28,000 runners were signed up to run Monday.

Asian shares sink as China says 1Q growth at 4.8%

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares are mostly lower in Asia after China reported that its economy expanded at a 4.8% annual pace in the last quarter. Markets in Europe and in Hong Kong and Sydney were closed for holidays. Oil prices retreated, while U.S. futures were lower after benchmarks fell in Tokyo, Seoul and Shanghai. China's growth has fallen well below the official target of 5.5% for 2022. In quarterly terms the economy grew 1.3% compared with 1.4% in the last quarter of 2021. Slowing growth in the world's second largest economy would have a ripple effect among its trading partners, especially in Asia. Wall Street benchmarks declined last week before closing for the Easter holiday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0