AP News Summary at 6:58 p.m. EDT

Musk says he would reverse Twitter's ban of Donald Trump

LONDON (AP) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he will reverse Twitter’s ban of former President Donald Trump if his deal to buy the social media company goes through. Musk, speaking virtually at an auto conference, said Twitter’s Trump ban was a “morally bad decision” and “foolish in the extreme.” He said bans of Twitter accounts should be rare and reserved for accounts that are scams or automated bots. Musk earlier gave his support to a new European Union law aimed at protecting social media users from harmful content after he met with the bloc’s single market chief.

Election 2022: Trump faces test in Nebraska governor primary

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Republicans are set to nominate a candidate for governor in a primary race that's turned bitter. That contest has been upended in recent weeks after a leading candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump was accused of groping at least eight women over the last few years. The candidate, businessman and cattle breeder Charles Herbster, denies those allegations. The GOP primary to replace Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts features eight other candidates. Joining Nebraska with its own primaries on Tuesday is West Virginia, where a congressional race between two GOP incumbents will provide another measure of the former president’s sway with voters.

Russia pummels port of Odesa in attempt to disrupt supplies

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Russia pummeled the vital port of Odesa in an apparent effort to disrupt supply lines and Western weapons shipments. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s foreign minister appeared Tuesday to suggest that the country could expand its war aims. With the war now in its 11th week, Kyiv has bogged down Russian forces and even staged a counteroffensive. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba seemed to indicate that the country could go beyond merely pushing Russia back to areas it or its allies held on the day of the Feb. 24 invasion. The idea reflected Ukraine’s ability to stymie a larger, better-armed Russian military, which has surprised many who had anticipated a much quicker end to the conflict.

Celebrity chef Mario Batali acquitted of sexual misconduct

BOSTON (AP) — Celebrity chef Mario Batali has been cleared of sexual misconduct following a criminal trial in Boston. A Boston Municipal Court judge found him not guilty Tuesday after a two-day trial in which the chef had waived his right to a jury trial. A woman had accused Batali of forcibly kissing and groping her while taking a selfie at a restaurant in 2017. But Batali’s lawyer argued the accuser had a financial incentive to lie. Batali faced up to 2 1/2 years in prison if convicted. The 61-year-old former Food Network fixture's career crumbled amid sexual misconduct allegations from four women in 2017.

Political reality: Congress can't save -- or end -- abortion

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fighting for decades over abortion policy, Congress is about to run into the political limits of its ability to act in either direction on the issue. President Joe Biden has called on Democrats to enshrine the Roe v. Wade abortion access protections into law. But a test vote Wednesday in the Senate is expected to fail, blocked by a Republican-led filibuster. At the same time, Republicans led by Sen. Mitch McConnell face similar political problems trying to ban abortions nationwide, even if they wrest control of the chamber in the midterm elections. Instead, the Supreme Court's pending decision on the issue is igniting a new era of political fighting in Congress over abortion policy

Biden pushes 'ultra-MAGA' label on GOP as he defends record

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is warning voters unhappy with soaring inflation and his stalled domestic agenda against turning power over to “ultra-MAGA” Republicans in the midterm elections. The president is increasingly trying to cast former President Donald Trump and his adherents as a political foil. Speaking at the White House less than six months before the elections, Biden acknowledged that he could “taste” the country’s dissatisfaction with Washington, particularly over rising prices. The president sought to channel the anger against the GOP. Republican Sen. Rick Scott, a prime target of Biden's criticism, responded that it's the Democrats’ agenda that is "hurting American families and no amount of spin can change that.”

Watery graves recall early Las Vegas’ organized crime days

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Stories about long-departed Las Vegas organized crime figures are surfacing after a second set of unidentified human remains were revealed as the water level falls on drought-stricken Lake Mead. The Colorado River reservoir is about a 30-minute drive from the notoriously mob-founded Strip. Former Mayor Oscar Goodman represented mob figures as a defense attorney. He says there’s no telling what will be found as waters levels fall and shorelines are exposed. Two paddle boarders found bones Saturday on a newly surfaced sand bar. A week earlier, boaters spotted the decomposed body of a man in a rusted barrel. A University of Nevada, Las Vegas history professor says he'd bet that more bodies will be found as the lake level drops.

Haitian gang leader charged in kidnapping of US missionaries

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors in the U.S. have charged the leader of a notoriously violent Haitian gang with conspiracy to commit hostage taking for his alleged role in the kidnapping of 16 Americans last year. Joly Germaine, 29, is accused of leading the 400 Mawozo gang and is the first person charged in the U.S. in connection with the kidnapping of the missionaries last fall. He was extradited to the U.S. last week and faces separate charges in a firearms trafficking case. Prosecutors say Germaine was in a Haitian prison during the kidnapping but had “directed and asserted control of 400 Mawozo gang members’ kidnapping operations, including ransom negotiation for the hostages’ release.”

Parents hunting for baby formula as shortage spans US

WASHINGTON (AP) — Parents across the U.S. are scrambling to find baby formula because of supply disruptions and a massive safety recall by manufacturer Abbott. Ongoing supply problems have intensified since Abbott shuttered its largest U.S. formula plant due to contamination concerns. Pediatricians are urging parents who can’t find formula to contact food banks or doctor’s offices. They warn against watering down formula to stretch supplies or using online DIY recipes. Major retail chains including CVS and Walgreens are limiting how many containers customers can purchase at one time to conserve supplies. Meanwhile, regulators with the Food and Drug Administration are looking at importing formula to boost U.S. supplies.

EA Sports and FIFA end partnership, both eye new video games

ZURICH (AP) — Electronic Arts will stop making its hugely successful FIFA video game in its current name. It marks a split in one of soccer’s most successful and lucrative partnerships after the sides failed to strike a new licensing deal. Instead, the California company says that EA Sports FC will be introduced from 2023 after it creates the final game in partnership with FIFA later this year. Licensing rights for the game earn FIFA about $150 million annually. FIFA says it plans to create a “new gaming model,” citing the recent launch of its streaming service FIFA+. Though EA Sports FC will be unable to include FIFA content, it retains licensing deals with prime soccer competitions including the English Premier League and the UEFA-organized Champions League.

