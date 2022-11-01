AP News Summary at 7:09 a.m. EDT

Israelis vote again, as political crisis grinds on

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israelis are voting in national elections that are being held for the fifth time since 2019, hoping to break the political deadlock that's paralyzed the country. The cost of living is surging, Israeli-Palestinian tensions are boiling over and Iran remains a central threat. Still, the foremost issue in Tuesday’s vote is once again the country’s former leader Benjamin Netanyahu and his fitness to serve amid corruption charges. Polls predict a similar result: stalemate. But a powerful new player has threatened to shake things up. Itamar Ben-Gvir, a leading far-right politician, has surged in opinion polls lately. The lengthy impasse has mired Israel in an unprecedented political crisis that has eroded Israelis’ faith in their leaders and democratic institutions.

Ukrainians grapple with power outages as winter approaches

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Rolling blackouts are increasing across Ukraine as the government rushes to stabilize the energy grid and repair the system ahead of winter. Yet the unpredictable power cuts are adding another layer of angst and uncertainty to a population already struggling to cope with the stress of nearly nine months of war. Moscow has openly declared its intention to strike power stations and drive the country into the cold. Ukraine's government said approximately 40% of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure has been destroyed, impacting 16 regions. The damage could be restored within weeks, say energy experts, if it wasn’t for Russia’s incessant shelling and the lack of equipment, much of which must be imported.

S. Korea officials admit responsibility in Halloween tragedy

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean officials have admitted responsibility and apologized for failures in preventing and responding to a Halloween crowd surge that killed more than 150 people and left citizens shocked and angry. National police chief Yoon Hee Keun acknowledged that officers didn’t effectively handle emergency calls about the impending disaster. The government is facing growing public scrutiny over whether the crowd surge Saturday night in Seoul’s Itaewon district, a popular nightlife neighborhood, could have been prevented and who should take responsibility. It was the country’s worst disaster in years, leaving at least 156 people dead and 151 others injured.

Biden aims to drive GOP contrast in Florida 1 week out

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is heading to Florida to blast the Republican Party over proposals to undo prescription drug price caps and change Social Security and Medicare. The Democratic president's trip Tuesday will include taxpayer-funded remarks in Hallandale Beach, where the White House says he'll highlight Republicans’ “very different vision” for America. Also on the schedule are a fundraiser for Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist and a rally for the state’s Democratic Party, including Senate candidate Val Demings. Biden has avoided appearing with some of the Democrats’ most embattled candidates. But aides insist Biden can be helpful from afar by talking about Republican policies they believe voters find objectionable.

House GOP's possible newcomers include outsiders, extremists

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House GOP’s Class of 2022 midterm candidates includes a distinct group — a new generation of political outsiders, populists and some extremists. They would bring an untested and potentially unruly majority if Republicans win the House in the Nov. 8 election. Republican strategist John Feehery says former President Donald Trump "inspires all of this.” Republicans are working to win over voters with Trump-styled media stars, “America First” military veterans, women, minorities and what’s left of the GOP’s traditional conservatives. They are confident they will win control as Democrats struggle against high inflation and Joe Biden's lagging approval ratings.

India PM to visit site of bridge collapse as families mourn

MORBI, India (AP) — India’s prime minister is scheduled to visit the site in western India where a newly repaired 143-year-old suspension bridge collapsed into a river. The accident sent hundreds plunging into the water, killing at least 135 in one of the country’s worst accidents in years. Narendra Modi is expected to reach Morbi town in Gujarat state later Tuesday. Gujarat is Modi’s home state. Grieved and angered families mourned the dead as attention turned to why the pedestrian bridge collapsed Sunday evening and who might be responsible. A police official says no one is missing according to an official tally, but emergency responders and divers continued to search Tuesday.

Brazil’s brash President Bolsonaro mum after election loss

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil's usually boisterous president is staying uncharacteristically quiet after losing his reelection bid. On Monday, many hours after he was defeated by his rival, Jair Bolsonaro hadn't conceded defeat or challenged the results. Left-leaning candidate Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva won the runoff Sunday night with 50.9% of the votes, to Bolsonaro’s 49.1%. It was the closest election since Brazil’s return to democracy in 1985. Much like former U.S. President Donald Trump, Bolsonaro has repeatedly questioned the reliability of the nation’s electronic voting system, without providing any proof.

After tragic crush, lost shoes await owners at Seoul gym

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Days after more than 150 Halloween revelers were killed in South Korea’s deadliest crowd surge, hundreds of abandoned shoes remained laid out in rows in a badminton court in the capital Seoul. The crumpled tennis shoes, loafers, and Chuck Taylors are quiet but wrenching remnants of the tragedy in the nearby nightlife district of Itaewon. That's the popular nightlife district where tens of thousands gathered for Halloween celebrations Saturday evening. Some 250 pairs of shoes at the gym Tuesday are among a huge collection of abandoned items found in Itaewon following the tragedy. Police put the items on display starting Monday for owners to retrieve them.

Strong RSV vaccine data lifts hopes after years of futility

A new study suggests vaccinating pregnant women protects their newborns from the common but scary respiratory virus called RSV. The virus is a nuisance for most healthy people but it can be severe for babies and older adults. Efforts to create a vaccine have failed for decades but some recent promising studies are raising hopes that one might finally be getting close. Pfizer reported preliminary results of its pregnancy vaccine Tuesday, a shot it also tested successfully in older adults. Rival GSK also has reported success with its vaccine version in seniors.

Powerball prize soars to $1.2B after no winners found Monday

There were no big treats from the Halloween night Powerball drawing, as none of the tickets sold matched all six numbers. The lack of a winner means the next drawing Wednesday night will be for a massive $1.2 billion jackpot. The winning numbers drawn Monday were: white balls 13, 19, 36, 39, 59 and the red power ball 13. The increased jackpot will be the 4th-largest in U.S. history. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016. Massive lottery jackpots have become more common in recent years as lottery officials have adjusted game rules and ticket prices to pump up the top prizes.