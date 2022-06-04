AP News Summary at 6:50 a.m. EDT

As Ukraine loses troops, how long can it keep up the fight?

ZHYTOMYR, Ukraine (AP) — President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine is losing 60 to 100 soldiers each day in combat. Just short of 50 American soldiers died per day on average in 1968, during the Vietnam War’s deadliest year for U.S. forces. Concentrations of Russian artillery are causing many of the casualties in the eastern regions that Moscow has focused on since its invading troops failed to take Kyiv early in the war. Retired U.S. Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges described the Russian strategy as a “medieval attrition approach” and said “these kinds of casualties are going to continue" until Ukraine gets promised deliveries of U.S., British and other weapons to destroy and disrupt Russian batteries.

In eastern Ukraine, keeping the lights on is a dangerous job

BAKHMUT, Ukraine (AP) — Russian attacks are knocking out power, water and gas to entire towns and cities as the fighting in eastern Ukraine inches forward. And the utility crews sent to repair the smashed transmission lines and pipes are finding themselves in the middle of the shelling. Officials say crews sometimes arrive at a location only to be forced to retreat because of the fighting. Some villages are impossible to reach. A water systems engineer in the town of Bakhmut says "we can hear the shells whistling above us.”

Online pro-gun extremism: 'Cool for active shooter stuff'

As Americans reel from mass shootings, law enforcement officials and experts on extremism are taking increasing notice of the sprawling online space devoted to guns and gun rights. That includes gun forums, tactical training videos, websites that sell unregistered gun kits and social media platforms where far-right gun owners swap practical tips and talk of dark plots to take their weapons. It’s an ecosystem rich with potential recruits for extremist groups exploiting the often blurry line separating traditional support for a Constitutional right from militant anti-government movements that embrace racism and violence.

LGBTQ people urge Democrats to forcefully reject GOP attacks

Democratic political candidates are struggling to counter a barrage of GOP attacks targeting LGBTQ people, particularly transgender people. Democrats in some cases are making measured responses and occasionally capitulating to a strategy that serves mostly to galvanize the Republican base. But some LGBTQ people say they feel abandoned as Democrats largely avoid direct confrontations. They want to see candidates go beyond prepared statements celebrating Pride month. They instead want candidates to place LGBTQ issues more at the center of their campaigns while warning of the specific consequences of Republican victories.

Senator: Chief had no radio during Uvalde school shooting

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — A Texas state senator says the state agency investigating the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde has determined that the commander facing criticism for the slow police response was not carrying a radio as the massacre unfolded. Sen. Roland Gutierrez told The Associated Press Friday that a Texas Department of Public Safety official told him school district police Chief Pete Arredondo was without a radio during the May 24 attack by a lone gunman at Robb Elementary School that left 19 students and two teachers dead. Arredondo has not responded to interview requests from AP. The head of the DPS has criticized Arredondo for acting too slowly. Gutierrez said Thursday that Arredondo was not informed of 911 calls from terrified children inside the school during the shooting.

100 speeches in 100 days of war: Zelenskyy rallies Ukraine

When Russia invaded Ukraine, no one knew how Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would respond. The 44-year-old who had catapulted himself from the world of entertainment into his nation's presidency now faced an invasion by Russia’s giant army. His response has turned out to be forceful — and compellingly public — in leading his country's unexpectedly fierce resistance. Every night, he rallies Ukrainians to the fight with a video address on social media. There have been 100 so far – one for each day of the war — nightly reminders that he has not fled and that Ukraine has indeed survived.

Ex-Trump aide Navarro indicted; Meadows won't be charged

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Trump White House official Peter Navarro has been indicted on charges that he refused to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. But the Justice Department spared two other advisers, including the ex-president’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, from criminal prosecution.The department’s decision to not prosecute Meadows and Dan Scavino, another adviser to former President Donald Trump, was revealed in a letter sent Friday by a federal prosecutor to a lawyer for the House of Representatives. The move was reported hours after the indictment of Navarro and a subsequent, fiery court appearance in which he vowed to contest the contempt of Congress charges.

Woman testifies Cosby forcibly kissed her when she was 14

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — A woman testified that she was 14 when Bill Cosby took her into a trailer on a movie set in 1975, grabbed her so she couldn’t move her arms, and kissed her. The woman, now 61, says she was shocked and struggled to get away from Cosby. Her testimony Friday in a lawsuit filed by another woman is the first time she has told the story in a public venue. Judy Huth is suing Cosby, alleging he sexually assaulted her at the Playboy Mansion in 1975 when she was 16. Cosby, who is not attending the trial, denies the allegations.

Pageant participants in queen's jubilee celebrate diverse UK

LONDON (AP) — As Clary Salandy pushes open the kitchen door at a nondescript community center in west London, her visitors pause, astonished by what they find. A dozen giraffe heads, in shades of orange and brown with top hats and flowing eyelashes, smile in a tidy row, while a herd of zebras peer out from near the refrigerator. That sense of surprise is what Salandy hopes people experience on Sunday, when the giraffes and zebras join a troupe of dancing elephants and flamingos outside Buckingham Palace as part of the pageant that will cap four days of festivities celebrating Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne. Until then, the plastic foam beasts will remain locked in the kitchen.

Police patrol Hong Kong park to enforce Tiananmen vigil ban

HONG KONG (AP) — Dozens of police officers are patrolling Hong Kong’s Victoria Park after authorities for a third consecutive year banned public commemoration of the anniversary of the deadly Tiananmen Square crackdown in 1989. For decades, an annual candlelight vigil was held in the park to remember the violent suppression by army troops of student protesters demanding greater democracy in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square on June 4, 1989. Hundreds, if not thousands, were killed. The ban is seen as part of a move to snuff out political dissent and a sign that Hong Kong is losing its freedoms as Beijing tightens its grip over the city. The vigil organizers, the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, disbanded last year after many of its leaders were arrested.

