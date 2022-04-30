AP News Summary at 6:50 a.m. EDT

Ukraine fights to hold off Russian advances in south, east

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces are fighting to hold off a Russian advance in their country's south and east, where the Kremlin is seeking to capture the industrial Donbas region. Western military analysts said on Saturday that Moscow’s offensive in eastern Ukraine is going much slower than planned. Meanwhile, the United Nations is trying to broker an evacuation of civilians from the ruins of the southern city of Mariupol. The mayor said the situation inside the steel plant that has become the city’s last defense stronghold is dire. Two women whose husbands belong to the Azov Regiment of Ukraine’s National Guard say they fear soldiers will be tortured and killed if left behind and captured by the Russians.

Ukrainian women train in Kosovo to find, clear landmines

PEJA, Kosovo (AP) — Learning to identify and defuse explosives is something a 20-year-old English teacher in Ukraine never thought she would have to do. Yet there she was wearing a face shield, armed with a landmine detector and venturing into a field dotted with danger warnings. Russia’s war in Ukraine took her and five other women to Kosovo, where they are attending a hands-on course in clearing landmines and other dangers that may remain hidden across their country once combat ends. The 18-day training camp takes place at a private range in Kosovo. The small Balkan country went through a 1998-99 armed conflict that killed about 13,000 people and left thousands of unexploded mines in need of clearing.

GOP election-deniers elevate races for secretary of state

ATLANTA (AP) — Add one more group of contests to the white hot races for Congress and governor that will dominate this year’s midterm elections: secretaries of state. Former President Donald Trump’s attempts to reverse the results of the 2020 election and his subsequent endorsements of candidates for state election offices who are sympathetic to his view have elevated those races to top-tier status. At stake, say Democrats and others concerned about fair elections, is nothing less than American democracy. One group that has been tracking secretary of state races has identified nearly two dozen Republican candidates who deny the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Dems hone populist appeal with proposed stock trading ban

WASHINGTON (AP) — Proposals to ban stock trading by lawmakers are gaining ground in Congress and on the campaign trail. Sixty-two House members have endorsed a bill from Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger that would ban such activity. A similar bill in the Senate has nine supporters. Lawmakers have looked to tighten the rules around trading since several members faced heavy scrutiny for their stock sales during the pandemic. Many Democratic lawmakers facing the toughest reelection races have embraced restrictions on stock trades. Other lawmakers are skeptical of a ban and question how it would be enforced.

Experts: Lawmaker rape case illustrates survivors' trauma

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Experts say the conviction of a former Idaho lawmaker who raped a legislative intern was a rare victory for prosecutors in a justice system that can be fraught with trauma for assault survivors. Aaron von Ehligner was convicted Friday of raping the 19-year-old last year. The Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network says only about 2.8% of sexual assaults ever result in felony convictions. Elizabeth Jeglic is a professor of psychology with the City University of New York who studies sexual assault, public policy and the law. She says sex assault survivors can be further traumatized by the criminal justice process and preventing sexual assault is key.

EXPLAINER: How China is using metal barriers to fight COVID

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Several districts in Shanghai put up metal barriers last weekend as part of the city’s battle against a COVID-19 outbreak, in a move that drew protests and anger from some residents. Workers in white head-to-toe protective gear erected mesh wire fences and metal sheets to block off roads, residential communities and even the entrances of some apartment buildings. The barriers have been deployed to ensure control over movement and often leave only a small entrance that can be easily guarded. Some residents have protested the barriers, while many have accepted them.

'Our roots are there': Ukrainians cross front line for home

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — A tiny, Soviet-made car is bed tonight for the elderly couple waiting to risk their lives by crossing the front line in war-ravaged Ukraine. But they’re not fleeing — they’re going back in. The world is now accustomed to images of millions of Ukrainians on the run from Russia’s invasion. In their shadow are people with different kind of desperation and daring, heading the other way. For some, the pull is to reach loved ones, often vulnerable due to illness or infirmity, who were left behind. For others, it’s a journey of nostalgia and defiance. Says one man: “Everything is there. Our roots are there.”

Wives of Mariupol defenders appeal for soldiers' evacuation

ROME (AP) — Two Ukrainian women whose husbands are defending a besieged steel plant in the southern city of Mariupol are calling for any evacuation of civilians to also include soldiers. They say the troops stand to be tortured and killed if left behind and captured by Russian forces. The women are appealing for international assistance to evacuate the Azovstal plant, the last stronghold of Ukrainian resistance in the strategic and now bombed-out port city. An estimated 2,000 Ukrainian defenders and 1,000 civilians are holed up in the plant's vast underground network of bunkers, which can withstand airstrikes. But conditions have grown dire, with food, water and medicine running out.

Correspondents' gala offers political normalcy despite COVID

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House press corps is ready to party like it's 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic. After the pandemic nixed the 2021 and 2020 editions, the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner returns Saturday night. It features Joe Biden, the first sitting president to attend in six years. Comedy will also be back with “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah headlining. The event represents the return of a small measure of Washington normalcy. But COVID-19 remains a threat. Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive this week and Dr. Anthony Fauci is skipping the dinner.

Migrant boat disaster wrecks a Lebanese family amid crisis

TRIPOLI, Lebanon (AP) — A week ago, a boat carrying around 60 Lebanese trying to escape their country and reach Europe sank in the Mediterranean after colliding with a Navy ship. Bilal Dandashi, a survivor of the sinking, still doesn’t know if his wife and children are alive or dead. At least seven people are known dead and at least six are missing. The tragedy underscored the desperation among many Lebanese after the collapse of their country's economy. Hopeless about the future, hundreds have tried the hazardous sea journey to Europe, making Lebanon a new springboard for migrant crossings.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0