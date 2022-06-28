AP News Summary at 6:49 p.m. EDT

Aide: Trump dismissed Jan. 6 threats, wanted to join crowd

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump fought security officials for control of the presidential SUV as he struggled to get to the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection, a key former White House aide has told House investigators. That was even after he had been told that some of his supporters were armed. Trump said that the protesters were “not here to hurt me,” recalled Cassidy Hutchinson, testifying before the House panel investigating the insurrection. Told by security officials that it wasn’t safe to go to the Capitol after he addressed his supporters, Trump lunged toward the steering wheel of the armored vehicle, she said.

1/6 Takeaways: Angry Trump, dire legal warnings and ketchup

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee held a sudden hearing Tuesday delivering alarming new testimony about Donald Trump’s actions that day. Witness Cassidy Hutchinson is a lesser-known former White House aide who had proximity to power as an adviser to the then president and his chief of staff Mark Meadows. She rebuffed Trump’s team warnings against testifying and provided first-hand knowledge of what she saw and heard in the run-up to the insurrection. She described an angry and defiant Trump who ignored repeated warnings against summoning the mob to the Capitol on Jan. 6 and then refused to intervene to stop the violence as rioters laid siege.

51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Desperate families of migrants from Mexico and Central America are seeking word of their loved ones as authorities begin identifying 51 people who died after being abandoned in a tractor-trailer without air conditioning in the sweltering Texas heat. It was the deadliest tragedy to claim the lives of migrants smuggled across the border from Mexico. U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas told The Associated Press that the driver of the truck and two other people were arrested. The bodies were discovered Monday afternoon on the outskirts of San Antonio when a city worker heard a cry for help from a truck parked on a lonely back road.

Turkey lifts its objections to Sweden, Finland joining NATO

MADRID (AP) — Turkey has agreed to lift its opposition to Sweden and Finland joining NATO, a breakthrough in an impasse clouding a leaders’ summit in Madrid amid Europe’s worst security crisis in decades triggered by the war in Ukraine. After urgent talks, alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said “we now have an agreement that paves the way for Finland and Sweden to join NATO.” Russia’s invasion of Ukraine prompted Sweden and Finland to abandon their long-held nonaligned status. But Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had blocked the move, insisting the Nordic pair change their stance on Kurdish rebel groups that Turkey considers terrorists. Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson told the AP that the membership should be completed “the sooner the better.”

Macron says Russia can't win in Ukraine after strike on mall

KREMENCHUK, Ukraine (AP) — France’s president has denounced Russia’s fiery airstrike on a crowded shopping mall in Ukraine as a “new war crime” and vowed the West’s support for Kyiv would not waver. Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that Moscow “cannot and should not win” the war. The strike killed at least 18 people in the central city of Kremenchuk. It came during an unusually intense barrage of Russian strikes across Ukraine that drew new attention to a war that some fear could fade from focus as it drags on. Also Tuesday, Turkey lifted its objections to Sweden and Finland joining NATO. And in a virtual address to the U.N. Security Council, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for Russia to be expelled from the United Nations.

Election 2022: Abortion is central in 1st post-Roe primaries

DENVER (AP) — Tuesday marks the first elections since the Supreme Court revoked a woman's constitutional right to an abortion. It's a top issue in multiple races in primaries in seven states. In Colorado, a rare Republican who supports most abortion rights, Joe O'Dea, competes for his party's U.S. Senate nomination against state Rep. Ron Hanks, who opposes abortion. In Illinois, farmer Darren Bailey wants to repeal the state's guaranteed right of abortion and is the leading Republican gubernatorial candidate. Former President Donald Trump's 2020 election lies are also a big issue Tuesday. An indicted Colorado clerk who echoes Trump's conspiracy theories is running for the GOP nomination for secretary of state.

In flurry of court activity, rulings on abortion bans mixed

A federal court has allowed Tennessee to ban abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy. Texas is already enforcing a six-week ban, but a judge Tuesday temporarily blocked an even stricter decades-old law from taking effect. The moves embody a flurry of activity that was set off at courthouses across the country after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last week and ruled that terminating a pregnancy is not a constitutional right. Roughly half the states are expected to prohibit or severely limit the procedure now that the high court has left it up to them.

FDA advisers recommend updating COVID booster shots for fall

Advisers to the U.S. government are recommending that COVID-19 booster shots used this fall be modified to better match more recent variants of the coronavirus. A final decision from the Food and Drug Administration is expected within days, and it will have to set the exact recipe for the change. Pfizer and Moderna tested shots updated against the omicron mutant that surged last winter. But those shots are already somewhat outdated, with relatives of omicron now the main threat. Advisers said they have no crystal ball for what might spread this fall.

Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years for helping Epstein

NEW YORK (AP) — Ghislaine Maxwell has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for helping the wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls. The sentencing Tuesday was the culmination of a prosecution that detailed how Epstein and Maxwell flaunted their riches and associations with prominent people to groom vulnerable girls and then exploit them. Those crimes occurred as the couple hobnobbed with some of the world’s most famous and wealthy people, including Bill Clinton and Donald Trump and England’s Prince Andrew. Epstein killed himself in jail while awaiting trial. Maxwell blamed the abuse on Epstein and said meeting him was the greatest regret of her life.

Serena Williams loses at Wimbledon in 1st match in a year

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Serena Williams has lost her first singles match in nearly a year. She was beat by 115th-ranked Harmony Tan of France in three sets at Wimbledon. Williams was two points from victory but could not finish the job and bowed out with a 7-5, 1-6, 7-6 (10-7) defeat. Williams is a 23-time Grand Slam champion. The 40-year-old American had not competed in singles since she got injured in the first set of her first-round match at the All England Club on June 29, 2021. She has won Wimbledon seven times. This was Tan’s debut at the All England Club. The match lasted 3 hours, 11 minutes and was contested with the retractable roof shut for the last two sets.

