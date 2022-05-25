AP News Summary at 6:47 a.m. EDT

Gunman kills 19 children, 2 adults in Texas school rampage

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — An 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two adults as he went from classroom to classroom at a Texas elementary school. Tuesday's attack added to a gruesome, yearslong series of mass killings at churches, schools and stores. A law enforcement official said the attacker was killed by a Border Patrol agent who rushed into the school without waiting for backup. The assault at Robb Elementary School in the heavily Latino town of Uvalde was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. school since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, in December 2012.

Families mourn, worry in wake of elementary school shooting

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Families turned to social media in a desperate attempt to find their missing children as the death toll in a gruesome school shooting at a Texas elementary school rose to at least 19 students and one teacher. Among those killed in Tuesday’s shooting at Robb Elementary School in the town of Uvalde was fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles. Relative Amber Ybarra, of San Antonio, was preparing to give blood for the wounded and remembered Mireles as a loving mother and wife who also was “adventurous."

Biden says 'we have to act' after Texas school shooting

WASHINGTON (AP) — An anguished and angry President Joe Biden is calling for new restrictions on firearms after a gunman massacred at least 19 children at a Texas elementary school. “We have to act,” Biden told the nation Tuesday night from the White House, after years of failure to pass new laws. He spoke after arriving home from a five-day trip to Asia that was bookended by “horrific” mass tragedy. Just two days before he left on his trip, he met with victims’ families after a hate-motivated shooter killed 10 Black people at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York.

School massacre continues Texas' grim run of mass shootings

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The gunman who killed 19 elementary school children and two adults in Texas added to the state's grim recent history of mass shootings. More than 85 people have been killed in five of Texas' worst mass shootings since 2017. The victims have included worshippers at a church, shoppers at a Walmart and drivers on a highway. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott made no immediate mention after Tuesday's shooting in Uvalde about how or whether Texas would respond to this latest mass shooting on a policy level. But since he became governor in 2015, the state has only gotten more relaxed when it comes to gun laws.

Takeaways: Trump's big defeat; election denial backfiring

Former President Donald Trump’s crusade for vengeance suffered two devastating blows when Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger won their primaries despite rejecting Trump’s entreaties to reverse his 2020 election loss. It’s a huge warning sign for the way Republican voters view the former president’s crusade to punish those who were not willing to overturn the will of the voters in 2020. Voters also demonstrated an openness to embracing some scandal-plagued candidates. Former football great Herschel Walker won his U.S. Senate primary in Georgia despite his checkered past, while Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene shrugged off challengers who criticized her headline-grabbing, bombastic behavior.

Scars of war seem to be everywhere in Ukraine after 3 months

KRAMATORSK, Ukraine (AP) — No matter where Ukrainians live, the 3-month-old war never seems to be far away. Those in towns and villages near the front lines hide in basements from constant shelling, struggling to survive with no electricity or gas — and often no running water. But even in regions out of the range of the big guns, frequent air raid sirens wail in a constant reminder that a Russian missile can strike at any time, even for those walking their dogs, riding bicycles or taking their children to parks in cities like Kyiv, Odesa and Lviv. Curfews, checkpoints and fortifications are commonplace. So are fresh cemeteries, uprooted villagers and war-scarred landscapes, as Moscow intensifies its attacks in the east and south.

UK 'partygate' report blames culture of Johnson's office

LONDON (AP) — A report into lockdown-breaching U.K. government parties says blame for a “culture” of rule-breaking in Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office must rest with those at the top. Senior civil servant Sue Gray’s long-awaited report into the “partygate” scandal was published on Wednesday. It said the “senior leadership team ... must bear responsibility” for a culture that allowed events to take place that “should not have been allowed to happen.” Gray said there had been “failures of leadership and judgment in No. 10,” a reference to Johnson’s office. She investigated 16 gatherings held in 2020 and 2021 while people in the U.K. were barred from socializing under coronavirus restrictions imposed by Johnson’s government.

Vigil, rally planned for 2nd anniversary of Floyd killing

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A candlelight vigil to honor George Floyd’s memory at the intersection where he died was among the remembrances scheduled for the second anniversary of the Black man’s killing at the hands of Minneapolis police officers. Activists planned the Wednesday vigil and a rally at the governor’s residence in St. Paul for the anniversary of Floyd’s death on May 25, 2020. Events following the anniversary include a Thursday gathering of families of loved ones who have died in interactions with police and a fundraising gala Friday to preserve offerings left at the square where Floyd was killed. An all-day festival followed by a concert at the square was also planned for Saturday.

China wants 10 Pacific nations to endorse sweeping agreement

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — China wants 10 small Pacific nations to endorse a sweeping agreement covering everything from security to fisheries in what one leader warns is a game-changing bid by China to wrest control of the region. A draft of the agreement obtained by The Associated Press shows China wants to train Pacific police officers, team up on “traditional and non-traditional security” and expand law enforcement cooperation. China also wants to jointly develop a marine plan for fisheries — which would include the Pacific’s lucrative tuna catch — increase cooperation on cyber network governance, and set up cultural Confucius Institutes and classrooms. China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi is visiting seven of the countries he hopes will endorse the so-called Common Development Vision.

1.1 million Afghan children could face severe malnutrition

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan (AP) — In Afghanistan, 1.1 million children under the age of 5 will likely face the most severe form of malnutrition this year, according to the U.N., as increasing numbers of hungry, wasting-away children flow into hospital wards. Though aid agencies’ massive humanitarian program succeeded so far in staving off outright famine the past six months, they are struggling to keep pace with relentlessly worsening conditions. Mohamed Ag Ayoya, UNICEF Representative in Afghanistan, says admissions of children with severe acute malnutrition to health facilities have mounted, from 16,000 in March 2020 to 28,000 in March 2022.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0