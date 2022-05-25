AP News Summary at 6:46 p.m. EDT

Governor: Texas gunman said he was going to shoot up school

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The governor of Texas says the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school had warned in online messages minutes before the attack that he was going to shoot up a school. Gov. Greg Abbott says the shooter, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, used an AR-15-style rifle in the attack Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. About 30 minutes before the shooting, Ramos sent three online messages. According to the governor, Ramos posted that he was going to shoot his grandmother, then that he had shot the woman, and finally that he was going to shoot an elementary school. Abbott says Ramos had no known criminal or mental health history. “Evil swept across Uvalde yesterday,” Abbott said.

COVID-19, shootings: Is mass death now tolerated in America?

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — In between mass shootings killed and wounded people attending school, grocery shopping and simply living their lives, the nation marked a milestone of 1 million deaths from COVID-19. The number was once unthinkable. Now it’s a pedestrian reality in the United States, just as is the reality of the continuing epidemic of gun violence that kills tens of thousands of people annually. Americans have always tolerated high rates of death among certain segments of society. But the sheer numbers of what should be preventable deaths, and the apparent acceptance that there’s no policy change coming has people wondering: Is mass death now acceptable in America?

'Trump is in the past': Mounting losses show limits of power

WOODSTOCK, Ga. (AP) — Donald Trump began May with a decisive win for a favored candidate in Ohio, catapulting a Senate hopeful to a primary victory. But the month ended in stinging defeat for Trump as one of his top targets for retribution walloped the Trump-endorsed challenger by more than 50 percentage points in the Georgia governor's GOP primary. As the first round of primaries comes to a close, the month has laid bare Trump’s diminished grip on the Republican Party. But the races have also made clear the extent to which the party has been transformed in Trump's image. And they've shown that his “MAGA” movement isn’t going anywhere, whether he decides to run for president again or not.

Biden signs policing order on anniversary of Floyd's death

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed an executive order to improve accountability in policing. It's a meaningful but limited action on the second anniversary of George Floyd’s death that reflected the challenges in addressing racism, excessive use of force and public safety with a deadlocked Congress. Most of the order issued Wednesday is focused on federal law enforcement agencies — for example, requiring them to review and revise policies on use of force. It will also create a database to help track officer misconduct. The administration cannot require local police departments to participate in the database, which is intended to prevent problem officers from job-hopping. The order also restricts the flow of surplus military equipment to local police.

Scars of war seem to be everywhere in Ukraine after 3 months

KRAMATORSK, Ukraine (AP) — No matter where Ukrainians live, the 3-month-old war never seems to be far away. Those in towns and villages near the front lines hide in basements from constant shelling, struggling to survive with no electricity or gas — and often no running water. But even in regions out of the range of the big guns, frequent air raid sirens wail in a constant reminder that a Russian missile can strike at any time, even for those walking their dogs, riding bicycles or taking their children to parks in cities like Kyiv, Odesa and Lviv. Curfews, checkpoints and fortifications are commonplace. So are fresh cemeteries, uprooted villagers and war-scarred landscapes, as Moscow intensifies its attacks in the east and south.

'Precious individuals' taken in Texas school shooting

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — One student was an avid runner, so fast she swept all the races at field day. Another was learning football plays from his grandfather. One girl sensed something was wrong and wanted to skip school. On Wednesday, stories began to emerge about the lives of the 19 grade schoolers — described by the school district superintendent as “precious individuals” — and their teachers who were gunned down behind a barricaded door at Robb Elementary School in the southwestern Texas town of Uvalde. Superintendent Hal Harrell says it was obvious by "their angelic smiles that they were loved.”

Officer in Buffalo supermarket attack honored at funeral

GETZVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — The retired police officer killed in the Buffalo supermarket shooting has been posthumously awarded the city police department's medal of honor and promoted to lieutenant. The honors were announced Wednesday as Aaron Salter and another shooting victim, Pearl Young, were laid to rest and as the country processes a newer massacre at a Texas school. Salter was working security and fired multiple times at the gunman who attacked the Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo. The 77-year-old Young is being remembered as a great-grandmother, Sunday school teacher at her church, a longtime volunteer in its soup kitchen, and a substitute teacher in Buffalo Public Schools.

Oz, McCormick race heads into recount in Pa. Senate primary

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s top election official says the margin between the top two candidates in last week’s Republican primary for U.S. Senate is tight enough to trigger a recount. The state’s acting secretary of state, Leigh Chapman, said the vote totals for celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick fall within the recount margin in state law. Oz, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump, led McCormick by 902 votes out of more than 1.3 million ballots counted as of Wednesday. The separation between the candidates is well within the the recount law’s 0.5% margin. A recount could take until June 8.

Reality TV’s Josh Duggar gets 12 years in child porn case

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced reality TV’s Josh Duggar to about 12 1/2 years in prison for his conviction on one count of receiving child pornography. Prosecutors had asked the court to sentence the former “19 Kids and Counting” star on Wednesday to the maximum 20 years. Duggar’s lawyers sought a five-year prison term. Duggar was arrested in April 2021 after authorities found child pornography on a computer at a car dealership that he owned. He maintains his innocence and his attorneys say they will appeal. TLC cancelled the show featuring Duggar and his large family in 2015 amid allegations that he molested five girls years earlier, including four of his sisters.

AP sources: Colin Kaepernick to work out for Raiders

Colin Kaepernick is getting his first chance to work out for an NFL team since last playing in the league in 2016 when he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality. Two people familiar with the situation said Kaepernick will work out for the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced the workout plans. ESPN first reported that the Raiders were bringing in Kaepernick. Kaepernick hasn’t played since the end of the 2016 season when he was cut by San Francisco.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0