AP News Summary at 7:36 a.m. EST

Hardship and hope: Winter, missile storms show Kyiv's mettle

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The hard realities of Ukraine’s capital are that a once comfortably livable city of 3 million people is now becoming a tough place to live. But Kyiv has hope, resilience and defiance in abundance. And perhaps more so now than at any time since Russia invaded Ukraine nine months ago. Just this summer, the living was easier. Bathers flocked to Kyiv's beaches on the Dnieper River. But the mood was somber, because news from the front lines of the war against Russia was often grim. Now it's the other way around. The city is increasingly being shorn in winter of power and sometimes water, too, by Russian bombardments. And yet there’s also hope in the air.

Pockets of shelling across Ukraine as wintry warfare looms

KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Officials say shelling by Russian forces has hit several areas in eastern and southern Ukraine overnight as utility crews continue a scramble to restore power, water and heating from widespread strikes in recent weeks. With persistent snowfall blanketing the capital, Kyiv, Sunday, analysts predicted that wintry weather could have an increasing impact on the direction of the conflict that has been raging since Russian forces invaded Ukraine more than nine months ago. State power grid Ukrenergo said electricity producers are now supplying about 80% of demand. That’s an improvement from Saturday’s 75%, the company says.

Protests of strict lockdown hit Shanghai, other China cities

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Protests against China’s strict “zero-COVID” policies resurfaced in Shanghai and Beijing on Sunday afternoon, continuing a round of demonstrations that have spread across the country since a deady apartment fire in the northwestern city of Urumqi. Crowds stood and filmed as police started shoving at people who had gathered in the street in Shanghai and shouted, “We don’t want PCR tests, we want freedom!” Since Friday people have held protests across China, where street demonstrations are extremely rare. But anger and frustration have flared over the deaths from a fire in an apartment building in Urumqi that the public believes was caused by excessive lockdown measures that delayed rescue. A list on social media showed that there were demonstrations in 50 universities.

At World Cup, US soccer scrubs Islamic emblem from Iran flag

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The U.S. soccer federation is displaying Iran’s national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic. The federation described the move as a show of support for protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations’ World Cup match Tuesday. The federation says in a statement Sunday that it decided to forego the official flag on social media accounts to show “support for the women in Iran fighting for basic human rights.” The move comes as nationwide protests challenging Tehran’s theocratic government continue in Iran.

Exploring a memory: Designer recreates a dress for Diana

LONDON (AP) — This is a dress with a story, and Elizabeth Emanuel wants to tell it. Shocking pink with a plunging, ruffled neckline and body-hugging shape, the gown was designed by Emanuel to wear at a party at Buckingham Palace a few days before her marriage to Prince Charles in 1981. It was a visual coming out party for the future princess, until then known for her conservative sweater-and-pearls look. But the dress was soon forgotten. Emanuel doesn’t even know where the dress is, or even if it still exists. So she has recreated it out of bolts of shiny, satin taffeta cut and stitched to match the dramatic sketches she made more than 40 years ago.

Kidnappings, looting cited in Ethiopia's Tigray after truce

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Eyewitnesses and aid workers say that allies of Ethiopia’s federal military are looting property and carrying out mass detentions in Tigray. The accounts raise fresh concern about alleged atrocities after the warring parties signed a truce more than three weeks ago. Diplomats and others hoped the truce would bring an end to suffering in the embattled region that’s home to more than 5 million people. Tigray is still largely cut off from the rest of Ethiopia, although aid deliveries into the region have resumed after the Nov. 2 cease-fire agreement signed in South Africa.

Italian rescuers search for missing in island landslide

MILAN (AP) — Rescuers are digging through mud for a second day in the search for people believed missing following an enormous landslide on the Italian resort island of Ischia. One body was recovered on Saturday and the prefect said that 11 people remain missing in the port town of Casamicciola. They were feared buried under mud and debris that firefighters said was six meters (20 feet) deep in some places. Firefighter spokesman Luca Cari said the risks of new landslides remained, and that the quantity of mud complicated the search. The massive landslide before dawn on Saturday was triggered by exceptional rainfall.

Mexican asylum seekers set their sights north — on Canada

MONTREAL (AP) — There has been a surge in the number of Mexicans seeking asylum in Canada this year. The reasons for the big jump include the relative ease for Mexicans to obtain refugee status in Canada compared to the U.S., visa-free travel between Mexico and Canada, and the threat of violence back home. More than 8,000 Mexican nationals have applied for asylum in Canada since the start of the year. That is six times as many as last year and more than twice as many as in 2019, which was the last year before the COVID-19 pandemic and the travel restrictions that accompanied it. The majority of the asylum seekers are flying into Montreal. The city has many direct flights between the two countries.

Kim's daughter appears again, heating up succession debate

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s daughter made a public appearance again, this time with missile scientists and more honorific titles as her father’s “most beloved” or “precious” child. She’s only about 10, but her new, bold photos released Sunday by state media are deepening the debate over whether she’s being primed as a successor. She took group photos with scientists and others involved in what the reports called the test-launch of its Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile earlier this month. South Korea's spy service said last week that she is Kim’s second child, Ju Ae, who is approximately 10 years old.