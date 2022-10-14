AP News Summary at 6:45 a.m. EDT

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new video

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee has subpoenaed Donald Trump for his testimony about the 2021 Capitol attack. The panel voted unanimously Thursday to compel the former president to appear. Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, the panel's vice-chair, says, “We must seek the testimony under oath of January 6th’s central player ... the man who set this all in motion." Earlier in Thursday’s hearing, the last before next month’s congressional elections, the panel presented vivid new video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other congressional leaders pleading for help. And it outlined Trump's multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss.

Russia to evacuate Kherson residents as Ukraine advances

KYIV, UKRAINE (AP) — In a sign that continuing and sustained Ukrainian military gains along the southern front are worrying the Kremlin, Russia is promising free accommodation to residents of the partially occupied Kherson region who want to evacuate to Russia. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin made the announcement shortly after the Russia-backed leader of Kherson, one of four Ukrainian regions illegally annexed by Moscow last month, asked the Kremlin to organize evacuation from four cities in the region. Early Friday, Russia continued its targeted attacks on critical infrastructure across Ukraine. Multiple Russian missile strikes shook the Zaphorizhzhia region capital overnight as the city continued to be a focal point while Ukraine pushed its counteroffensive on the southern front.

Police: 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say that the suspect who killed five people in a shooting was a juvenile male. Raleigh Police Lt. Jason Borneo says that the suspect was taken into custody around 9:37 p.m. Thursday, hours after the shooting. His identity and age weren’t released. North Carolina law defines a juvenile as anyone under age 18. Authorities have said that he opened fire along a walking trail in a residential area northeast of downtown. Authorities say an off-duty police officer was among those slain. Two other people, including another police officer, were taken to hospitals. The officer was later released, but the other survivor remained in critical condition. Authorities didn’t offer any details on a motive.

Xi’s power in China grows after unforeseen rise to dominance

BEIJING (AP) — When Xi Jinping came to power in 2012, it wasn’t clear what kind of leader he would be. His low-key persona during a steady rise through the ranks of the Communist Party gave no hint that he would evolve into one of modern China’s most dominant leaders, or that he would put the economically and militarily ascendant country on a collision course with the U.S.-led international order. Xi is all but certain to be given a third five-year term as party leader at the end of a major party congress that opens Sunday. What’s not clear is how long he will remain in power, and what that means for China and the world.

As the causes of US inflation grow, so do the dangers

WASHINGTON (AP) — What keeps driving inflation so high? The answer, it seems, is nearly everything. Supply chain snarls and parts shortages inflated the cost of factory goods when the economy rocketed out of the pandemic recession two years ago. Then it was a surge in consumer spending fueled by federal stimulus checks. Then Russia’s invasion of Ukraine disrupted gas and food supplies and sent those prices skyward. Since March, the Federal Reserve has been aggressively raising interest rates to try to cool the price spikes. So far, there’s little sign of progress. Thursday’s report on consumer prices in September came in hotter than expected.

Orphan watched dad die, now awaits future in Ukraine shelter

IZIUM, Ukraine (AP) — A young Ukrainian boy with disabilities is now an orphan after his father was taken by cancer in the devastated eastern city of Izium. Spending their last days together in a care facility for the elderly and injured, Mykola Svyryd and his 13-year-old son Bohdan often spent tender moments as the bedridden father withered. Now, with no other family alive, Bohdan, like so many other Ukrainian children, has become an orphan. Ultimately he will go up for adoption. In the meantime, he spends his days among the elderly and infirm in the cold hallways of the shelter, which reeks of unwashed sheets and unbathed skin. Sometimes, he still asks where his father is.

N. Korea fires more artillery into maritime buffer zones

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military says it detected North Korea firing possibly hundreds more artillery rounds into maritime buffer zones between the rivals. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected the North firing around 80 rounds of artillery into waters near their eastern sea border from around 5.p.m. Friday. It said it also detected firing sounds and sighted splashes that were possibly caused by the firing of around 200 artillery rounds in waters near the western sea boundary from around 5:20 p.m. It said the shells fell inside maritime buffer zones the two Koreas established under a 2018 inter-Korean agreement on reducing tensions. The artillery firings came hours after North Korea fired a ballistic missile and 170 rounds of artillery shells early Friday.

Ohio Dems press party to invest in high stakes Senate seat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Democrats across Ohio are pleading for help in the state’s high-stakes Senate contest. They're afraid they may lose a winnable election if national party leaders don't make major investments in the coming days. So far, the most powerful groups in Democratic politics have prioritized Senate pickup opportunities in North Carolina, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania over Ohio. Democratic Senate contender Tim Ryan, a longtime congressman, says party leaders who don’t believe he can win “have no idea what’s going on out here.” Republican JD Vance has benefited from more than $30 million from outside Republican groups. By contrast, Ryan has benefited from roughly $2.5 million in outside spending.

Black leaders rebuke Tuberville stance on reparations, crime

As far as Jeremy Ellis is concerned, Republican Tommy Tuberville should know or learn more about the long history and struggles of the Black Alabama residents he represents in the U.S. Senate. Tuberville told people Saturday at an election rally in Nevada that Democrats support reparations for the descendants of enslaved people because “they think the people that do the crime are owed that.” His remarks — seen by many as racist and stereotyping Black Americans as people committing crimes — cut deeply for some, especially in and around Africatown, a community in Mobile, Alabama, that was founded by descendants of Africans smuggled in 1860 to the United States aboard a schooner called the Clotilda.

US migrant policy 'bucket of cold water' to some Venezuelans

NECOCLI, Colombia (AP) — Venezuelan Gilbert Fernández still plans to cross the dangerous Darién jungle into Panama headed over land toward the U.S. despite Washington's announcement that it will grant conditional humanitarian permits only to 24,000 Venezuelan migrants arriving by air. Fernández says that “the news hit us like a bucket of cold water.” The announcement also said that Venezuelans arriving by land at the Mexico-U.S. border would be returned to Mexico. Fernández spoke on a beach in Necoclí, a coastal town in Colombia where some 9,000 people, mostly Venezuelans, wait to board a boat to take them to the entrance of the Darién Gap.