AP News Summary at 6:44 p.m. EDT

Ukraine cracks down on 'traitors' helping Russian troops

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities are cracking down on anyone suspected of aiding Russian troops under laws enacted by Ukraine’s parliament and signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after the Feb. 24 invasion. Offenders face up to 15 years in prison for acts of collaborating with the invaders or showing public support for them. Not all Ukrainians oppose the invasion, and pro-Moscow sentiment is more common among Russian-speaking residents of the Donbas, an industrial region in the east. Business executives, mayors and other state officials, and members of the military are among those who have gone over to the Russian side, and Ukraine’s State Bureau of Investigations said more than 200 criminal cases have been opened.

UN works to broker civilian evacuation from Mariupol

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The United Nations is working doggedly to broker an evacuation of civilians suffering in the ruins of Mariupol. The negotiations continued on Friday, as Ukraine accused Russia of showing its contempt for the world organization by bombing Kyiv while the U.N. leader was visiting the capital. The mayor of Mariupol says the situation inside a steel plant that has become the southern port city’s last stronghold is dire and citizens “are begging to get saved.” Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces fought to hold off Russian attempts to advance in the south and east.

Relatives: Former US Marine killed while fighting in Ukraine

Relatives say a 22-year-old former U.S. Marine has been killed alongside Ukrainian forces in the war with Russia, in the first known death of an American citizen fighting in Ukraine. Rebecca Cabrera tells CNN her son Willy Joseph Cancel was killed Monday while working for a military contracting company that sent him to Ukraine. According to an online fundraising page, Cancel had volunteered with his local fire department in New York while in high school, and he had a 7-month-old son. His widow, Brittany Cancel, told Fox News she sees her husband as a hero. President Joe Biden said: “It’s very sad. He left a little baby behind.”

Tech stocks sink again, Nasdaq has worst month since 2008

More steep losses for technology stocks pushed the S&P 500 down 3.6% on Wall Street Friday. The Nasdaq fell 4% for the second time this week and finished April down 13.3%, its biggest monthly loss since 2008. Amazon slumped after the internet giant posted its first loss since 2015. Big Tech has been leading the market lower all month as traders shun the high-flying sector. Tech has started to look more and more expensive after posting outsize gains during the pandemic and as the Federal Reserve steps up its fight against inflation with higher interest rates, which could slow the economy.

Palestinian assailants shoot dead Israeli guard in West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian assailants have hot and killed a security guard at the entrance of a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank, in a fresh attack that would further fuel Israeli-Palestinian tensions that have soared in the past two months. Early Saturday, the Israeli military said the attackers arrived at Ariel settlement entrance and shot the guard in his post before fleeing the scene. The military launched a pursuit in the West Bank to get to the suspects. A string of Palestinian attacks in Israel and the West Bank over the past two months have left 14 Israelis dead.

Former Idaho lawmaker found guilty of raping intern

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A former Idaho lawmaker has been convicted of raping a 19-year-old legislative intern after a dramatic trial in which the young woman fled the witness stand during testimony, saying “I can’t do this.” The verdict was returned Friday. The intern told a Statehouse supervisor that Aaron von Ehlinger raped her at his apartment after the two had dinner at a Boise restaurant in March 2021. He said the sex was consensual. At the time, von Ehlinger was a Republican state representative from Lewiston, but he later resigned. Von Ehlinger was found guilty of rape. He was found not guilty of sexual penetration with a foreign object. Afterwards, prosecutors lauded the victim for her courage in coming forward.

Dodgers' Bauer suspended 2 seasons over alleged sex assault

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer has been suspended for two full seasons without pay by Major League Baseball for violating the league’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy, which he denies. Bauer’s punishment comes after a San Diego woman whom the pitcher had met through social media alleged that Bauer beat and sexually abused her last year. Los Angeles prosecutors said in February there was insufficient evidence to prove the woman’s accusations beyond a reasonable doubt. Bauer has repeatedly said that everything that happened between the two was consensual. He is appealing the suspension. If it is upheld, Bauer will lose about $60 million in salary.

Praise, few blemishes in file of cop who shot Patrick Lyoya

A Michigan police officer who shot Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head had no complaints of excessive force against him, according to his personnel file. The file contains much praise for traffic stops that turned up drugs, guns and people wanted for crimes. Christopher Schurr's file was released to The Associated Press by the Grand Rapids police department. It’s possible that complaints against Schurr are no longer in his file. The police union's contract allows expungement of certain records if conditions are met. Schurr is being investigated for killing Lyoya, a Black man, on April 4 after a traffic stop and intense physical struggle.

Foreign ballet dancers leave Russia over war with Ukraine

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Ballet dancers Adrian Blake Mitchell and Andrea Lassakova moved to Russia years ago to chase their dream of performing with the best in a country where people live and breathe ballet. But days after Russia invaded Ukraine, the couple uprooted their lives and left behind their prized jobs with Russia’s prestigious Mikhailovsky Ballet Company in St. Petersburg. They are in Southern California preparing for an upcoming performance. Mitchell is American, and Lassakova is from Slovakia. They're among dozens of foreign dancers who have left Russia since the war started in February. They say the war is bound to take Russian ballet back to the isolation of the Soviet era.

50 years on, Apollo 16 moonwalker still 'excited' by space

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Fifty years after his Apollo 16 mission to the moon, retired NASA astronaut Charlie Duke says he’s ready for the U.S. to get back to lunar exploration. Duke said Friday that part of that effort will come in the form of the Artemis program, with NASA’s upcoming flight to the moon with its new Space Launch System rocket. Duke has been making speeches recently to mark the 50th anniversary of his Apollo 16 space flight. He was in South Carolina to speak to a group of middle school students from his hometown of Lancaster.

