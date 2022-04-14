AP News Summary at 7:04 a.m. EDT

Ukraine says it damaged Russian flagship, crew evacuates

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine says it hit and seriously damaged the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet. That could deal a major setback to Moscow’s forces as they try to regroup for a renewed offensive in eastern Ukraine after retreating from much of the north, including the capital. Russia said Thursday the entire crew of the Moskva was forced to evacuate after a fire overnight. The warship would typically have 500 sailors on board. Russia also reported the ship was badly damaged. It did not acknowledge any attack though. Such an attack would deal a major blow to Russian prestige seven weeks into a war that is already widely seen as a historic blunder.

Police search for motive in Brooklyn subway suspect's videos

NEW YORK (AP) — The suspect arrested in the Brooklyn subway shooting that left 10 people wounded by gunfire also left behind a trove of angry YouTube videos. Police were studying them Wednesday for a possible motive. Frank James seemed to vent about nearly everything in his videos. Racism in America, his struggles with mental illness, New York City’s new mayor, 9/11, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and Black women. In one, he said: “This nation was born in violence, it’s kept alive by violence or the threat thereof, and it’s going to die a violent death."

Video shows Patrick Lyoya shot in head by Michigan officer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Video shows a Michigan police officer struggling with a Black man over a Taser before fatally shooting him in the head while the man was face down on the ground. Grand Rapids police released video from different sources Wednesday, nine days after Patrick Lyoya was killed during a traffic stop. Video shows Lyoya trying to run and a struggle over the officer’s Taser. Police Chief Eric Winstrom says the shooting is a “tragedy.” Prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump, speaking on behalf of Lyoya’s family, on Wednesday called for the officer in the shooting to be fired and prosecuted. State police are investigating. Crump and Lyoya’s family are planning to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter

Elon Musk is offering to buy Twitter, just days after the Tesla CEO said he would no longer be joining the social media company’s board of directors. Twitter Inc. said in a regulatory filing on Thursday that Musk, who currently owns slightly more than 9% of its stock and is the company’s biggest shareholder, provided a letter to the company on Wednesday that contained a proposal to buy the remaining shares of Twitter that he doesn’t already own. Musk offered $54.20 per share of Twitter’s stock.

Kremlin crackdown silences war protests, from benign to bold

Hundreds of Russians are facing charges for speaking out against the war in Ukraine since a law was passed last month that criminalizes the spread of “false information” about the invasion and disparaging the military. Human rights groups say the crackdown has led to criminal prosecutions and possible prison sentences for at least 23 people, with over 500 others facing misdemeanor cases that have either led to hefty fines or are expected to result in them. The head of a legal aid group says the number of cases is unprecedentedly large. Among those facing charges was a priest who preached about the suffering of Ukrainians and a man who held up a sign with no words — just asterisks.

Thinking small: Biden scrounges for ways to break through

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's sweeping domestic agenda is on hold and images of horror in Ukraine dominate the headlines. So Biden is scrounging for ways to demonstrate that he’s still making progress for Americans at a time when many feel the country is heading in the wrong direction. Six months out from the midterm elections, Biden’s team is betting that smaller, discrete announcements can break through to voters better than talk of transformational plans that are so far only aspirational. The policies Biden is touting will have direct impact on American lives — but they also fall far short of the goals that Biden set for himself when taking office.

East and Horn of Africa prep for worst drought in decades

MOMBASA, Kenya (AP) — Agricultural workers in the east and Horn of Africa are preparing for their most severe drought in forty years, as authorities warn that higher temperatures and less than normal rainfall was recorded by weather agencies in March and April this year. The Intergovernmental Authority on Development said rains will likely fail for a fourth consecutive year, triggering fears of increased cases of malnutrition, threats to livelihoods and severe risks for 29 million people in the region. Meteorologists are linking the unfolding drought to increased warming in the Indian Ocean, which has led to frequent cyclones. It's feared that climate change will continue to worsen weather in the region.

In Gaza, an application languishes, and a toddler dies

JERUSALEM (AP) — The death of a 19-month-old girl in the Gaza Strip has shone a light on the struggles faced by Palestinians from the isolated territory who require urgent medical care. Israel and Egypt have imposed a blockade on Gaza since the Islamic militant group Hamas seized power there nearly 15 years ago. Those requiring medical treatment abroad must apply for security permits from Israel. The World Health Organization says nearly 40% of applications were delayed or denied last year. Physicians say Fatma al-Masri, who died last month after her family's application languished for three months, would have likely survived if she had gotten treatment at a Palestinian-run hospital in Jerusalem.

Administration unveils steps to boost racial equity in govt

The Biden administration is releasing hundreds of strategies it is taking or will take to boost racial equity across the federal government. The strategies being announced Thursday are the product of an executive order President Joe Biden signed on his first day in office. The Democratic president ordered the government to advance racial equity and make government fairer for everyone, including historically underserved communities. More than 90 federal agencies, including all the major Cabinet departments, are releasing more than 300 strategies. The strategies include improving language access to help people with limited English proficiency and helping low-income households access programs to save energy by weatherizing their homes.

Kim gives North Korea's most famous newscaster a luxury home

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea's most famous and distinctive state TV anchor, Ri Chun Hi, has announced the country's major new events for decades, including nuclear and missile tests and the death of a leader. She became the topic of the official North Korean media herself on Thursday after leader Kim Jong Un gave her a luxurious residence and asked her to continue to serve as the voice of his ruling Workers’ Party. Experts say Kim is providing special treatment to elite North Koreans such as Ri, who is about 79 years old, to boost their loyalty as he grapples with the pandemic, a troubled economy and a stalemate in nuclear diplomacy with the United States.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0