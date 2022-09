AP News Summary at 6:43 p.m. EDT

Zelenskyy: Russia not serious about ending Ukraine war

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has suggested that Russia’s decision to mobilize some reservists shows that Moscow isn’t serious about negotiating an end to its nearly seven-month-long war. Zelenskyy spoke by video to the U.N. General Assembly meeting of world leaders hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s announcement. He insisted his country would prevail in repelling Russia’s attack and forcing its troops out.

'Art of the steal': Trump accused of vast fraud in NY suit

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s attorney general has sued former President Donald Trump and his company, alleging business fraud involving some of their most prized assets, including properties in Manhattan, Chicago and Washington, D.C. Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit was filed Wednesday in state court in New York. It is the culmination of the Democrat’s three-year civil investigation of Trump and the Trump Organization. Three of Trump’s adult children, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric Trump, were also named as defendants, along with two longtime company executives, Allen Weisselberg and Jeffrey McConney. Alina Habba, an attorney for Trump, said the lawsuit is “neither focused on the facts nor the law.”

Biden: Russia's Ukraine abuses 'make your blood run cold'

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — President Joe Biden has declared that Russia has “shamelessly violated the core tenets” of the United Nations charter with its “brutal, needless war” in Ukraine. Biden on Wednesday delivered a forceful condemnation of Russia’s invasion to the international body, saying abuses against civilians in Ukraine “should make your blood run cold.” He also said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s new nuclear threats against Europe show a “reckless disregard” for his nation’s responsibilities as a signatory of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. And he highlighted consequences of the invasion for the world’s food supply, pledging $2.9 billion in global food security aid to address shortages caused by the war and the effects of climate change.

Putin orders partial military call-up, sparking protests

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a partial mobilization of reservists in Russia. It's an unpopular step that sparked rare protests across the country and led to almost 1,200 arrests. Putin's order follows humiliating setbacks for his troops nearly seven months after invading Ukraine. It’s the first mobilization in Russia since World War II. Western backers of Ukraine derided the move as an act of weakness. The Russian leader warned the West he isn’t bluffing about using everything at his disposal to protect Russian territory. This appeared to be a veiled reference to his nuclear arsenal.

Fed attacks inflation with another big hike and expects more

WASHINGTON (AP) — Intensifying its fight against high inflation, the Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate by a substantial three-quarters of a point for a third straight time and signaled more large rate hikes to come — an aggressive pace that will heighten the risk of an eventual recession. The Fed’s move boosted its benchmark short-term rate, which affects many consumer and business loans, to a range of 3% to 3.25%, the highest level since early 2008. The officials also forecast that they will further raise their benchmark rate to roughly 4.4% by year’s end, a full percentage point higher than they had forecast as recently as June.

How steep Fed rate hikes affect your finances

NEW YORK (AP) — Mortgage rates have jumped, home sales have slumped and credit cards and auto loans have gotten pricier. Savings rates are slightly juicier, though. Many economists say they fear that a recession is inevitable in the coming months. With it could come job losses that could cause hardship for households already hit worst by inflation. Wednesday, the Federal Reserve acted again to sharply raise its key short-term rate, as its previous rate hikes are already being felt by households across the economy.

Ohio GOP House candidate has misrepresented military service

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican J.R. Majewski has campaigned for a northwestern Ohio congressional seat by presenting himself as an Air Force combat veteran who deployed to Afghanistan after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Military records and an Air Force accounting of his service tell a different story. They indicate Majewski never deployed to Afghanistan but instead completed a six-month stint helping to load planes at an airbase in Qatar, a longtime U.S. ally that was a safe distance from the fighting. Majewski’s account of his time in the military is just one aspect of his biography that's suspect. His post-military career has been defined by exaggerations, conspiracy theories, talk of violent action against the U.S. government and occasional financial duress.

Federer on GOAT debate in AP Interview: How can you compare?

LONDON (AP) — Roger Federer says in an interview with The Associated Press that he thinks impossible to compare the careers of top players such as him, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. Federer is preparing to retire at age 41. He has 20 Grand Slam titles, which was the record until it was surpassed this year by Nadal, who is now at 22, and Djokovic, at 21. Federer says the debate over which of the so-called Big Three is the greatest of all-time is a “fun debate” but also “silly.” Federer says he will keep tabs on Nadal and Djokovic as they pursue more major championships and that he hopes they will go far.

AP PHOTOS: Hurricane Fiona marches through the Caribbean

LOIZA, Puerto Rico (AP) — .

Russian separatists release 10, including 2 US veterans

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Relatives say two U.S. military veterans who were captured while fighting alongside Ukrainian forces are among 10 people released by Russian-backed separatists in a prisoner exchange. Five British nationals were also among those freed following talks mediated by Saudi Arabia. The families of 39-year-old Alex Drueke and 27-year-old Andy Huynh announced their release Wednesday. The two men went to help Ukrainian forces and became friends because both are from Alabama. They went missing after their unit came under heavy fire in northeastern Ukraine on June 9. Also freed was British national Aiden Aslin, who had been sentenced to death after he was captured in eastern Ukraine.