AP News Summary at 10:00 p.m. EDT

Weakened UK leader Boris Johnson survives no-confidence vote

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has survived a no-confidence vote, securing enough support from his party to remain in office despite a rebellion that will likely weaken him as a leader and casts a shadow over his future. Known for his ability to shrug off scandals, the charismatic leader has struggled to turn the page on revelations that he and his staff repeatedly held boozy parties that flouted the COVID-19 restrictions they imposed on others. Support among his fellow Conservative lawmakers has weakened as some see the leader, renowned for his ability to connect with voters, increasingly as a liability rather than an asset in elections.

AP Exclusive: Ukraine recovers bodies from steel-plant siege

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia has begun turning over the bodies of Ukrainian fighters killed at the Azovstal steelworks, the fortress-like plant in the destroyed city of Mariupol. The fighters' last-ditch stand became a symbol of resistance against Moscow’s invasion. Dozens of bodies recovered from the bombed-out mill’s now Russian-occupied ruins have been transferred to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, where DNA testing is underway to identify the remains. That is according to Maksym Zhorin, a military commander and former leader of the Azov Regiment, which was among the Ukrainian units that defended the plant for nearly three months before surrendering.

Proud Boys charged with seditious conspiracy in Capitol riot

The former top leader of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group and other members have been charged with seditious conspiracy for what federal prosecutors say was a coordinated attack on the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory. Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, the former Proud Boys chairman, and four others linked to the group are charged in the latest indictment against them. All five were previously charged with different conspiracy counts. They are scheduled to stand trial in August in Washington, D.C.’s federal court. An attorney for Tarrio says his client “is going to have his day in court.”

New panels want to talk ethics, rules of climate tinkering

The idea of tinkering with the air to cool Earth's ever-warming climate seems to be gaining momentum. Two new high-powered panels have started to look at the ethics and governing rules surrounding the controversial technologies of geoengineering. One panel that includes four former presidents or prime ministers meets Thursday to talk about governance. The other formed by the biggest group of climate scientists wants to come up with ethics guidelines by November's major international climate negotiations in Egypt. They are looking at the idea of putting particles in the air to reflect sunlight, brightening clouds and sucking carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere.

EXPLAINER: Is Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter falling apart?

Elon Musk on Monday threatened to walk away from his $44 billion bid to buy Twitter, the latest sign that his plan to overhaul the social media platform may really be starting to fray. Lawyers for the Tesla and SpaceX CEO made the threat in a letter to Twitter accusing the company of refusing to give him information about “spam bot” accounts. Such bots have become a major public preoccupation for the volatile billionaire despite the fact that he declined an opportunity to examine Twitter’s internal data several months ago.

An infamous day. A search for answers. Will America tune in?

WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional committee’s hearings on the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection are coming up, and the public has been told to expect revelations. Over months, the panel has issued more than 100 subpoenas, done more than 1,000 interviews and probed more than 100,000 documents. All that to get to the bottom of the attack that day in 2021 by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. Yet it’s questionable how much attention the public will pay the hearings in the aftermath of the Texas school shooting and amid high inflation. Nevertheless, the House panel is making history about one of the most consequential episodes in American democracy.

$3M settlement reached in lawsuit over Black man's death

A North Carolina sheriff’s office has announced a $3 million settlement in a lawsuit filed by the family of an unarmed Black man shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies more than a year ago. The family of Andrew Brown Jr. filed a $30 million civil rights lawsuit in 2021, saying Brown died because officers showed “intentional and reckless disregard of his life.” The settlement includes a special $1 million appropriation along with $2 million from the county’s insurance policy, according to a statement provided to The Associated Press. Brown was killed on April 21 last year by deputies serving drug-related warrants at his Elizabeth City home.

Judge blocks Louisiana Congress map with one Black district

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana's Democratic governor says he'll call the state's Republican-dominated Legislature into special session to draw up new congressional districts. Gov. John Bel Edwards made the announcement Monday evening after a federal judge in Louisiana blocked the use of a newly drawn map that includes only one mostly Black district. U.S. District Judge Shelley Dick in Baton Rouge on Monday issued an injunction blocking the use of the new plan. She also ordered lawmakers to adopt a new plan by June 20. State officials swiftly filed a notice of appeal.

Biden orders emergency steps to boost U.S. solar production

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has ordered emergency measures to boost crucial supplies to U.S. solar manufacturers. He's also declared a two-year tariff exemption on solar panels from Southeast Asia as he attempts to jumpstart progress toward his climate change-fighting goals. Biden's use of the Defense Production Act and his other executive actions come amid complaints by industry groups that the solar sector is being slowed by supply chain problems due to a Commerce Department inquiry into possible trade violations. Biden’s actions aim to increase domestic production of solar panel parts, building installation materials, high-efficiency heat pumps and cells used for clean-energy generated fuels.

Mickelson the last to sign up for Saudi-funded golf league

Phil Mickelson is ending his 4-month hiatus from competitive golf and is joining the Saudi-funded rival league. Mickelson was the last big name added to the 48-man field for the LIV Golf Invitational outside London that starts Thursday. The six-time major champion was the chief recruiter for the Saudi league. But that appeared to backfire when he was quoted as accusing the PGA Tour of “obnoxious greed.” He also said while he was aware of Saudi Arabia's human rights record, it would be worth it to join if it meant having leverage against the PGA Tour. Mickelson said Monday that he'll still play the majors, starting June 16 in the U.S. Open outside Boston.

