AP News Summary at 7:01 a.m. EDT

Ukraine: Russian missile kills 30 civilians at train station

CHERNIHIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian leaders are predicting more gruesome discoveries in the days ahead after retreating Russian forces left behind crushed buildings and mounting civilian casualties. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the horrors of people killed at close range and left on streets were worse in another town north of Kyiv. The head of Ukraine’s railways said a rocket strike on a train station in the country’s east on Friday killed more than 30 people and wounded over 100. The station has been used to evacuate civilians as Russia concentrates its invasion in eastern Ukraine. Meanwhile, the president of the European Union’s executive commission and the EU’s foreign policy chief went to Kyiv to meet with Zelenskyy.

Jackson will join more diverse and conservative high court

WASHINGTON (AP) — Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will join a Supreme Court that is both more diverse than ever and more conservative than it’s been since the 1930s. She’s likely to be on the losing end of a bunch of important cases, including examinations of the role of race in college admissions and voting rights. The high court, with its 6-3 conservative majority, will take up those cases next term. Jackson is the first Black woman confirmed to the Supreme Court. She won’t join the court for several months, until the court wraps up its work for the summer including its verdict on whether to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling on abortion rights.

Jackson confirmation takes Biden political story full circle

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s a moment 46 days and more than 46 years in the making. President Joe Biden on Friday will celebrate the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black woman to reach the Supreme Court, marking the pinnacle of her legal career and bringing his political story full circle. As a longtime Senate Judiciary Committee chairman, Biden had a front-row seat to some of the most contentious confirmation battles in the Court’s history. He also presided over the hearings for Justice Stephen Breyer, whose retirement this summer is clearing the way for Jackson to join the bench.

3 Shanghai officials sacked over COVID-19 response

BEIJING (AP) — Three local officials in Shanghai have been sacked over a slack response to the COVID-19 outbreak in China's largest city, where residents are complaining of harsh lockdown conditions leading to shortages of food and basic necessities. An official notice Friday gave no details of the allegations against the three officials but said their failure to fulfill their duties in epidemic prevention and control had allowed the virus to spread. On Friday, Shanghai reported more than 21,000 new local cases, of which only 824 had symptoms. The city has placed all 26 million residents under lockdown and implemented mass testing, while requiring anyone with a positive result to be held in an isolation center. No additional deaths have been reported in the outbreak.

NATO eyes in the sky, keeping Europe out of Russia's war

UEDEM, Germany (AP) — As Russia prepared to invade Ukraine, NATO planners went into overdrive. Their aim was to put more surveillance aircraft and fighter jets into alliance skies near Ukraine and Russia. Without stepping over the line. At NATO's Combined Air Operations Center in Uedem, western Germany, a few dozen military personnel now simultaneously manage up to 30 aircraft from the northern tip of Norway to down around Ukraine to Slovakia. They can divert patrolling aircraft to monitor suspicious Russian planes, or scramble jets on 15-minute standby from around Europe. They can even track missiles. But NATO does not want to be dragged into a wider war with Russia, so borders and airspace must be respected.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu hopes to transform her adopted city

BOSTON (AP) — When she was elected mayor of Boston in November, Michelle Wu transformed the image of the city’s chief executive. Now the Chicago-born daughter of Taiwanese immigrants and 37-year-old mother of two is facing a raft of challenges, including making good on key campaign promises. Wu has also grappled with early morning protests outside her home and racist online taunts. But Wu said Boston has given her everything she cherishes in her life and she's determined to expand the definition of what leadership looks like as the city deals with a rapid wave of gentrification, including a skyrocketing cost of housing.

Israeli forces kill Palestinian attacker after manhunt

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli security forces say they have killed a Palestinian man who opened fire into a crowded bar in central Tel Aviv and killed two people. They say the attacker was tracked down after an overnight manhunt and killed in an exchange of fire. It was the fourth deadly attack in Israel by Palestinians in less than three weeks and came at a time of heightened tensions around the start of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. Protests and clashes in Jerusalem during Ramadan last year ignited an 11-day Gaza war. On Friday, tens of thousands of people attended weekly prayers in Jerusalem, with no immediate reports of unrest.

Missing divers surfaced before drifting apart, survivor says

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian authorities have resumed searching for three Europeans divers missing since they drifted away from their dive boat Wednesday afternoon. Their instructor Kristine Grodem was rescued early Thursday and told authorities the four surfaced from their second dive safely but were separated by the strong current. The missing divers are a French teenager, a British father and his Dutch son. Two planes, 18 boats and about 90 personnel, including rescue divers, are involved in the search. The boat skipper has been detained and diving activities have been suspended off the southern town where the group started their dive.

Tiger is back at Masters, and it already felt like a victory

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tiger Woods was back in the Masters some 14 months after a car crash that shattered his right leg. That felt like a victory alone. Never mind that his 71 left him four shots behind Sungjae Im of South Korea. Still to come is another day of 18 holes at Augusta National. The gallery was electric just seeing the five-time Masters champion because there was reason to believe they might not see him again. The scores were higher than usual because of the wind. Cameron Smith was one shot back. Dustin Johnson and Scottie Scheffler were among those at 69.

Opening Day in MLB: New No. 21 patches, NL DHs and Guardians

It's opening day in Major League Baseball and a new season has brought a new look. The Cleveland team took the field for the first time as the rechristened Guardians. Some players wore patches with No. 21 to honor late Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente. The National League moved full-time into the realm of the designated hitter. And an umpire announced a replay review decision to the crowd for the first time. The season began with a game at Wrigley Field when the Chicago Cubs hosted the Milwaukee Brewers. Andrew McCutchen got the first hit of the year and also scored the first run.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0