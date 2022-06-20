AP News Summary at 6:38 a.m. EDT

How much for gas? Around the world, pain is felt at the pump

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Around the world, drivers are looking at the numbers on the gas pump and rethinking their habits and finances. Walking, biking, public transport, or going car-free are options for the lucky ones. But for minibus operators in the Philippines or a graphic artist in California with clients to visit, it's not so simple. Those without access to adequate public transportation or who otherwise can’t forgo their car have little other choice than to grit their teeth and pay. Energy prices fueled by Russia’s war in Ukraine and the global rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic are a key driver of inflation that is rising worldwide.

'It's just hell there': Russia still pounds eastern Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s military machine is persevering in its ferocious effort to grind down Ukraine’s defenses. In Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk region, which in recent weeks has become the focal point of Moscow’s attempt to impose its will on its neighbor, battles reportedly raged for the control of multiple villages Monday. The war’s consequences for food and fuel supplies are increasingly weighing on minds around the globe after warnings that the fighting could go on for years. Financial help for children displaced by the war was due to come from an unlikely quarter later Monday, when a prominent Russian journalist was to auction off his Nobel Peace Prize medal in New York.

South Asia floods hampering access to food, clean water

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Days of flooding are hindering efforts to deliver food and drinking water to shelters across parts of India and Bangladesh. Indian officials said nearly 200,000 people were taking shelter in 700 relief camps. Water levels in all major rivers across India's Assam state were flowing above danger levels. Assam has been reeling from massive floods after heavy torrential rains over the past few weeks made the Brahmaputra River break its banks, leaving millions of homes underwater and severing transport links. In Bangladesh, people are finding themselves stranded as major roads become submerged. The United News of Bangladesh agency said about 4 million people have been marooned in the worst-hit areas.

Unlikely duo: Pennsylvania Democrats aim for united front

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The fate of the Democratic Party is intertwined in a pair of Pennsylvania elections that’ll be closely watched this year. John Fetterman could help the party keep control of the U.S. Senate. Josh Shapiro faces a Republican rival for governor who has embraced conspiracies about the last presidential election. With the stakes so high, Fetterman and Shapiro are participating in a coordinated campaign funded and run by party organizations. But they’re already facing big challenges. Fetterman suffered a stroke last month and hasn’t returned to the campaign trail. And both candidates will be running in a difficult environment for Democrats, weighed down by inflation and President Joe Biden’s unpopularity.

The moments resonating from the Jan. 6 hearings (so far)

NEW YORK (AP) — Nielsen numbers tell us how many people watched live coverage of the Jan. 6 committee hearings — 20 million the first night, 11 million the second and nearly 9 million for the third. Yet those traditional yardsticks don't begin to account for the true impact of what is being said. Memorable moments from each hearing are sliced for quick consumption online, and on television news and comedy shows — almost certainly reaching a larger audience than watched them originally, and sealing them in the public memory. Liz Cheney's prediction, a previously little-known breakout star and Rudy Giuliani's alcohol intake stand out so far.

New body armor rules in NY miss vest worn by Buffalo killer

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A new law barring sales of bullet-resistant vests to most civilians in New York doesn't cover the type of armor worn by the gunman who killed 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket. That gap is raising questions about the law's effectiveness in deterring military-style assaults. Payton Gendron wore a steel-plated vest during the May 14 attack. The armor stopped a handgun round fired by a store security guard who tried to halt Gendron's rampage. The law hastily enacted by state lawmakers after the attack only restricts sales of “bullet-resistant soft body armor.” That has lawmakers talking about a possible fix.

Colombia picks 1st leftist president in tight runoff contest

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia will be governed by a leftist president for the first time after former rebel Gustavo Petro narrowly defeated a real estate millionaire in a runoff election that underscored people’s disgust with the country’s traditional politicians. Petro’s third attempt to win the presidency earned him 50.48% of the votes Sunday. That's according to results released by election authorities. Political outsider Rodolfo Hernández got 47.26% of the votes. The election came as Colombians struggle with rising inequality, inflation and violence. Those factors led voters in the election’s first round last month to punish long-governing centrist and right-leaning politicians and pick the two outsiders for the runoff.

Le Pen: Huge gains in French parliament a 'seismic event'

PARIS (AP) — France's far-right leader Marine Le Pen said on Monday that her party’s extraordinary surge in the country's parliamentary election is a “historic victory” in French politics. Many voters in Sunday's election opted for far-right or far-left candidates, denying President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist alliance a straight majority in the National Assembly. Le Pen’s National Rally got 89 seats in the 577-member parliament. The leftist Nupes coalition won 131 seats to become the main opposition force. Macron’s centrist alliance Together! won the most seats with 245 but fell 44 seats short of an absolute majority that would allow him to confidently implement the agenda he was reelected on in May, including tax cuts and retirement system reform.

Juneteenth celebrations emphasize ending racial disparities

DALLAS (AP) — A year after Juneteenth became a federal holiday in the U.S., people gathered this weekend at events filled with music, food and fireworks. Celebrations also included an emphasis on learning about the past and addressing racial disparities. President Joe Biden signed legislation last year making June 19 the nation’s 12th federal holiday. June 19, 1865, was the day that Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, to order freedom for the enslaved Black people in the state. It was two months after the Confederacy had surrendered in the Civil War and about 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation ended slavery in the Southern states.

William at 40: A milestone birthday in a life under scrutiny

LONDON (AP) — The world watched as Prince William grew from a towheaded schoolboy to a dashing air-sea rescue pilot to a balding father of three. But as he turns 40, William is making the biggest change yet: assuming an increasingly central role in the royal family as he prepares for his eventual accession to the throne. That was clear two weeks ago when William took center stage at the extravaganza concert marking Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne, lauding his grandmother as an environmental trailblazer as he delivered a call to action on climate change.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0