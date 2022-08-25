AP News Summary at 6:36 p.m. EDT

Judge orders unsealing of redacted affidavit in Trump search

WASHINGTON (AP) — A judge has ordered the Justice Department to make public a redacted version of the affidavit it relied on when federal agents searched the Florida estate of former President Donald Trump to look for classified documents. The directive from U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart came hours after federal law enforcement submitted under seal the portions of the affidavit that they want to keep secret as their investigation moves forward. The judge said the department must file its redacted version by noon Friday. The redactions proposed by the department are likely to be extensive, so it’s not clear how much new information about the investigation will be revealed.

Putin orders troop replenishment in face of Ukraine losses

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin appears to be trying to replenish his military by ordering a 13% increase in the country’s troop strength. Russian forces have suffered heavy losses in six months of war in Ukraine. Meanwhile, a Ukrainian official says the death toll from a Russian rocket attack on a train station and the surrounding area on Ukraine's Independence Day has risen to 25. Russia says it targeted a military train and claims to have killed more than 200 Ukrainian reservists. At the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, a transmission line was damaged, and the plant was temporarily cut off from the power grid. The incident heightened fears of a nuclear disaster.

Student loan crisis awaits new generation despite Biden plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s student loan cancellation offers a life-changing financial break for millions of Americans. But for future students heading to college under the same conditions that created today’s debt, critics say it offers little help. Chief among the causes of today's rising student debt is the cost of college. Federal data show that today’s four-year universities charge an average of nearly $17,000 a year in tuition and fees, more than double the inflation-adjusted average from 30 years ago. Biden’s failure to tackle the broader problem drew reproach from Republicans along with some of his fellow Democrats.

California moves toward phasing out gas-fueled vehicles

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California plans to require all new cars, trucks and SUVs to run on electricity or hydrogen by 2035 under a policy approved Thursday by regulators that seeks a dramatic cut in carbon emissions and an eventual end to gasoline-powered vehicles. The decision by the California Air Resources Board came two years after Gov. Gavin Newsom first directed regulators to consider such a policy. If the goal is reached, California would cut emissions from cars in half by 2040. The move gives the most populous U.S. state the world’s most stringent regulations for transitioning to electric vehicles.

Testimony of Meadows, Powell sought in Ga. election probe

ATLANTA (AP) — The prosecutor who’s investigating whether Donald Trump and his allies illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia is seeking to compel testimony from more allies of the former president, including former chief of staff Mark Meadows and lawyer Sidney Powell. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis filed petitions Thursday seeking to have Meadows and Powell, as well as Meadows contact James “Phil” Waldron and former Trump campaign adviser Boris Epshteyn, testify before a special grand jury in Atlanta next month.

Three more GOP-led states enact abortion 'trigger laws'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Three more Republican-led states banned almost all abortions this week. It's another result of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. To date, 13 states have passed so-called trigger laws that were designed to outlaw almost all abortions if the high court threw out the constitutional right to end a pregnancy. The majority of those states began enforcing their bans soon after the June 24 decision. But Idaho, Tennessee and Texas had to wait 30 days beyond when the justices formally entered the judgment, which happened several weeks after the ruling was announced. That deadline was up Thursday. A trigger ban in a fourth state, North Dakota, was blocked Thursday by a judge who is weighing an abortion clinic's legal challenge.

Ukrainian nuclear plant temporarily cut off from power grid

NIKOPOL, Ukraine (AP) — The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in the middle of the fighting in Ukraine was temporarily knocked offline because of damage to a transmission line. That caused a blackout in the region on Thursday and heightened fears of a catastrophe in a country haunted by the Chernobyl disaster. The plant has been occupied by Russian forces since the early days of the war. Ukraine alleges Russia is essentially holding the plant hostage, storing weapons there and launching attacks from around it. Moscow accuses Ukraine of recklessly firing on it. On Thursday, authorities said the plant was cut off from the grid because of the transmission line damage. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy blamed Russian shelling and said the plant’s emergency backup diesel generators had to be activated.

Insulin cap for Medicare patients signals hope for others

WASHINGTON (AP) — The recent passage of legislation that would limit the cost of insulin for Medicare patients has renewed hope for those pushing for Congress to do more. The provision, a longstanding priority for Democrats, is estimated to bring relief to nearly 2 million people across the country with diabetes. But due to Republican opposition, a provision that would have included patients on private insurance was stripped out moments before the bill’s passage in early August. Now advocates and lawmakers say a bipartisan proposal would expand coverage to millions more patients in need of the life-saving drug.

2 plead guilty in scheme to sell Biden's daughter's diary

NEW YORK (AP) — Two Florida residents have pleaded guilty in a scheme to peddle a diary and other items stolen from President Joe Biden’s daughter to the conservative group Project Veritas. The U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan said Thursday that Aimee Harris and Robert Kurlander pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property. Harris’ lawyer says she has accepted responsibility. Kurlander’s lawyer declined to comment. Project Veritas has not been charged with any crime. The group says its activities were newsgathering and were ethical and legal. While authorities didn’t identify Biden, the property stolen or the organization that paid, details of the investigation have been public for months.

Voting machine tampering points to concern for fall election

DENVER (AP) — An apparent attempt by a voter in Colorado to tamper with a voting machine during the state's primary this summer has heightened concerns among election officials and security experts. They worry that conspiracy theories related to the 2020 presidential election could inspire some voters to meddle with — or even attempt to sabotage — election equipment. Even unsuccessful breaches, like the apparent one in Pueblo County, could become major problems in the November general election, when turnout will be greater and the stakes higher. They could cause delays at polling places or sow the seeds of misinformation campaigns.