AP News Summary at 6:34 a.m. EST

Trump urged to delay 2024 launch after GOP's uneven election

WASHINGTON (AP) — It was supposed to be a red wave that former President Donald Trump could triumphantly ride to the GOP nomination as he prepares to launch another White House run. Instead, Tuesday night’s disappointing results for Republicans are raising new questions about Trump’s appeal and the future of a party that has fully embraced him, seemingly at its peril, while at the same time giving new momentum to his most potent potential rival. Indeed, some allies were calling on Trump Wednesday to delay his planned announcement, saying the full focus needs to be a runoff election in Georgia that could again determine control of the Senate.

GOP nudges closer to House win; Senate could hinge on runoff

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans inched closer to a narrow House majority while control of the Senate hinges on tight Arizona, Nevada and Georgia races. The midterm election defied expectations of sweeping conservative victories driven by frustration over inflation and President Joe Biden’s leadership. There was a strong possibility that, for the second time in two years, the Senate majority could come down to a runoff in Georgia next month, with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker failing to earn enough votes to win outright. In the House, Republicans were within a dozen seats Wednesday night of the 218 needed to take control.

Nicole weakens to tropical storm over east-central Florida

MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday along the east coast of Florida and was downgraded to a tropical storm, but it was still battering a large area of the storm-weary state with strong winds, dangerous storm surge and heavy rain. The rare November hurricane had already led officials to shut down airports and theme parks and order evacuations. Authorities warned that Nicole’s storm surge could further erode many beaches hit by Hurricane Ian in September. Nicole is forecast to head into Georgia and the Carolinas later Thursday and Friday, dumping heavy rain across the region. Nicole is expected to continue to weaken while moving across Florida and the southeastern United States through Friday.

Russia's Putin won't attend upcoming G-20 summit in Bali

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia next week, avoiding a possible confrontation with the United States and its allies over his war in Ukraine. U.S. President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping and other world leaders are to attend the summit in Bali that starts Nov. 15. The summit would have been the first time Biden and Putin were together at a gathering since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Instead, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will lead the Russian delegation. The G-20 is the biggest of three summits being held in Southeast Asia this week and next. It's unclear if Lavrov will represent Russia at all of them.

What's 'Putin's chef' cooking up with talk on US meddling?

Kremlin-connected businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin kept a low profile over the years, but he has been increasingly in the spotlight recently. He has admitted that he is behind the Russian mercenary force that reportedly has been involved in conflicts around the world, including Ukraine. Now, the 61-year-old entrepreneur with links to President Vladimir Putin has admitted to interfering in U.S. elections, an allegation he has rejected for years. His growing public presence has fueled speculations that he is seeking a bigger role on Russia’s political scene, but the businessman has denied it and political analysts warn against overestimating his political significance.

Little sign of relief expected in October US inflation data

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s punishing inflation rate likely kept simmering in October, giving the Federal Reserve little cause to ease up in its drive to slow price increases by steadily raising interest rates. The Labor Department is expected to report that consumer prices jumped 8% from 12 months earlier and by a sharp 0.6% from September to October. A separate measure called core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, is expected to have surged 6.5% in the past year and 0.5% from September to October. Like many other countries, the United States is struggling to control inflation, which is pressuring millions of households and dimming the outlook for the economy.

Report: War-triggered gas boom threatens world climate goal

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The planning and buildup of liquified and other natural gas would add 2 billion tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (1.9 billion metric tons) a year to the air by 2030, according to a report released Thursday by Climate Action Tracker at international climate talks in Egypt. That’s enough greenhouse gas to “hinder if not catastrophically hinder chances" of keeping within the 1.5 degrees warming goal. The report calculates that if everything goes through, the build-up would produce five times the amount of gas it is supposed to replace from Russia.

People with disabilities raise voices at climate talks

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — A group of climate activists who focus on disability rights have been pushing for several years for inclusion of disability rights in international climate action pledges. Last year, they were officially recognized by the U.N. climate conference, also known as COP26. This year they are pushing for further inclusion at COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. Climate activists with disabilities say it's vital that they be included and considered in these action plans since they make up a substantial subset of the global population and are more vulnerable than able-bodied people to the effects of climate change.

Palestinian seeks early release in case that shook Jerusalem

JERUSALEM (AP) — A 13-year-old Palestinian boy whose case became a lightning rod for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict seven years ago is now a man languishing in solitary confinement and struggling with schizophrenia. In 2015, Ahmad Manasra and his cousin ran through a Jewish settlement in east Jerusalem with knives. His cousin stabbed two Israelis and was shot dead. Ahmad was run over by a car, beaten and heckled by Israelis — a scene captured on video that fueled Palestinian outrage. Israel's Supreme Court is to soon decide whether to hear an appeal for Ahmad's early release. Ahmad's ordeal has become a dark warning about the impact of the Mideast conflict on the younger generation.

EXPLAINER: Qatar's history, politics ahead of FIFA World Cup

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Qatar will be on the world stage like it has never been before as the small, energy-rich nation hosts the 2022 FIFA World Cup later this month. The country, on a thumb-shaped peninsula that juts out into the Persian Gulf, has seen its international profile rise as Doha used its massive offshore natural gas fields to make its nation one of the world’s richest per-capita. It has used that money to host the tournament, as well as build out the Arab world’s most-recognized satellite news channel, Al Jazeera, construct a major military base that hosts U.S. troops and become a trusted interlocutor for the West — even with the Taliban.