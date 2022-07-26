AP News Summary at 6:44 a.m. EDT

Russia aims new air strikes at Black Sea coastal targets

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia has targeted Ukraine’s Black Sea regions of Odesa and Mykolaiv with air strikes, hitting private buildings and port infrastructure. Ukraine’s military said that the Kremlin’s forces used air-launched missiles in Tuesday's attack. In the Odesa region, a number of private buildings in villages on the coast were hit and caught fire, the report said. In the Mykolaiv region, port infrastructure was targeted. Hours after the renewed strikes on the south, a Moscow-installed official in the southern Kherson region said the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions will soon be “liberated” by the Russian forces, just like the Kherson region further east.

Griner's drawn-out drug trial in Russia resumes

KHIMKI, Russia (AP) — American basketball star Brittney Griner has returned to a Russian courtroom for her drawn-out trial on drug charges that could bring her 10 years in prison if convicted. The trial of the two-time Olympic gold medalist and Phoenix Mercury standout began July 1 but only four sessions have been held, some them lasting only a few hours. In one session, she acknowledged she was carrying vape canisters containing cannabis oil when she was arrested at a Moscow airport in February but said she had no criminal intent. The slow-moving trial and her five months of detention have raised strong criticism among teammates and supporters in the United States, which has formally declared her to be “wrongfully detained.” Russian officials have rejected that designation.

Pope apologizes for 'catastrophic' school policy in Canada

MASKWACIS, Alberta (AP) — Pope Francis has apologized for the Catholic Church’s cooperation with Canada’s “catastrophic” policy of Indigenous residential schools. The pontiff says the forced assimilation of Native peoples into Christian society destroyed their cultures, severed their families and marginalized generations in ways still being felt today. Francis spoke Monday near the site of the former Ermineskin Indian Residential School, on lands of four Cree nations south of Edmonton, Alberta. He said, “I humbly beg forgiveness for the evil committed by so many Christians against the Indigenous peoples.” The long-awaited apology opens Francis’ weeklong “penitential pilgrimage” to Canada, which is meant to help the church on its path of reconciliation with Indigenous peoples and help victims heal.

Indiana abortion debate draws protest crowds, vice president

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris says Indiana’s proposed abortion ban reflects a health care crisis in the United States. She met Monday with Democratic state legislators on the first day of a contentious special legislative session in Indiana. Harris traveled to Indianapolis as several thousand people on both sides of the issue filled Statehouse corridors and lined sidewalks surrounding the building. Indiana’s Republican Senate leaders last week proposed banning abortions with limited exceptions — in cases of rape, incest and to protect the life of the mother. Indiana is one of the first Republican-run states to debate tighter abortion laws following the U.S. Supreme Court decision last month overturning Roe v. Wade.

EXPLAINER: Why is a Pelosi visit to Taiwan causing tension?

BEIJING (AP) — China is warning it will respond forcefully if U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi proceeds with a planned visit to Taiwan. Pelosi would be the highest ranking U.S. politician to visit the self-governing island democracy since 1997. China claims Taiwan as its own territory to be annexed by force if necessary, and its military buildup in recent years has largely been oriented toward such a mission. Beijing objects to all official contact between Taipei and Washington, but this time, the stakes appear to be higher. China marks an important military anniversary on Aug. 1 and later this year will open an important party congress where leader Xi Jinping is expected to seek an unprecedented third term.

Trump returning to Washington to deliver policy speech

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is returning to Washington for the first time since leaving office. Trump will deliver a policy speech Tuesday before allies who've been crafting an agenda for a possible second term. Trump will address the America First Policy Institute’s two-day America First Agenda Summit. Some advisers are urging Trump to spend more time talking about his vision for the future and less time relitigating the 2020 election as he prepares to announce an expected 2024 White House campaign. Trump's potential 2024 rivals, including former Vice President Mike Pence, have been taking increasingly overt steps to challenge his status as the Republican Party's standard-bearer.

Northwestern US heat wave could have hottest day on Tuesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The temperatures in Portland, Oregon, could top 100 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday amid the hottest stretch of a week-long heat wave in the Pacific Northwest region that rarely experiences such scorching weather. Forecasters have issued an excessive heat warning for parts of Oregon and Washington. Highs in Seattle could hit the 90s and temperatures in eastern Oregon and Washington could close in on 110 F. Interior regions of northwestern U.S. states often get high temperatures but the hot blasts don’t happen as frequently in Portland and Seattle. City officials in Portland are opening cooling centers in public buildings and installing misting stations in parks.

102-year-old WWII veteran from segregated mail unit honored

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A 102-year-old woman is being honored for her service with an all-female, all-Black military unit that got mail to U.S. troops in Europe during World War II. Romay Davis will be recognized for her service during an event in her home of Montgomery, Alabama, on Tuesday. The honor follows President Joe Biden’s decision in March to sign a bill authorizing the Congressional Gold Medal for her unit, the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion. The U.S. military was still segregated by race during the war. The unit went to Europe to clear out massive amounts of mail that had accumulated in warehouses. Their motto was “No Mail, Low Morale.”

Some rugby league players in Australia refuse pride jersey

SYDNEY (AP) — Seven Manly Sea Eagles players have withdrawn from a National Rugby League match in Australia because they’re unwilling to wear an inclusion jersey. The jersey has rainbow stripes and a rainbow collar to support LGBTQ inclusion in sports. The club plans to use it for a game against Sydney Roosters on Thursday. Sea Eagles coach Des Hasler says the seven players have advised club officials that wearing the so-called pride jersey conflicts with their cultural and religious beliefs. Hasler says he accepted the players’ decision and apologized for the club’s lack of consultation in advance. Former Manly forward Ian Roberts in the 1990s was the first high-profile rugby league player to come out as gay.

Is $810 million worth a $2 Mega Millions ticket? It depends

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Is $810 million worth $2? That’s a good question, given it costs $2 to buy a Mega Millions lottery ticket that could pay off with an estimated $810 million prize, the nation’s fourth-largest jackpot. The game’s next drawing is Tuesday night. Before plunking down $2 for a ticket, it's good to remember your chance of winning the grand prize is minuscule, at one in 302.5 million. And keep in mind that the $810 million prize is for those who take the annuity option, paid over 30 annual payments. Winners nearly always opt for cash, which for this drawing would pay out an estimated $470.1 million. Also, there are taxes to consider.