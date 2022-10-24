AP News Summary at 6:33 p.m. EDT

A swing state no more? GOP confidence grows in Florida

THE VILLAGES, Fla. (AP) — Democrats are increasingly concerned that Florida may be slipping away this fall — and perhaps beyond — as emboldened Republicans seize on divisive cultural issues and demographic shifts in crucial contests for governor and the U.S. Senate. Republicans are predicting outright victory in south Florida’s diverse Miami-Dade County, which would have been unthinkable just four years ago. Republicans and Democrats privately agree that Hurricane Ian may have helped Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis broaden his appeal. DeSantis' Democratic rival, former Gov. Charlie Crist, says Republicans are “overconfident." But Democratic Senate contender Val Demings concedes that her party’s midterm message isn’t resonating as she had hoped.

Florida Gov. DeSantis faces off against Crist in only debate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist are heading to the debate stage for what may be Crist’s best — and perhaps last — opportunity to change the trajectory of the Florida governor’s race. A Republican firebrand with presidential aspirations, DeSantis is leading many polls after focusing on divisive cultural issues throughout his first term. Crist is a former Republican governor who most recently served as a Democratic congressman, and he's eager to stop DeSantis’ political rise. The debate Monday night will be a rare moment for DeSantis to face questions outside the friendly conservative media circles he gravitates toward.

EXPLAINER: Why the British public is not choosing its leader

LONDON (AP) — Observers of British politics can be forgiven for scratching their heads in recent weeks as they watch the country reel through a succession of prime ministers without holding an election. Under Britain’s parliamentary system, the public never actually votes for its prime minister. Instead, voters tick the box for a representative from their local area, who then becomes one of Britain’s 650 Members of Parliament. The party that wins a majority forms a government and puts their leader into the prime minister’s seat. If that leader falls from grace, the party — and only the party — gets to choose a new leader and new prime minister. That's what the Conservative Party did Monday with new leader Rishi Sunak.

Ukraine cites success in downing drones, fixes energy sites

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities are claiming increasing success in shooting down Iranian-built drones launched by Russia to terrorize the public. The head of Ukraine’s intelligence service said Monday that Ukraine’s forces have shot down 70% of the approximately 330 Shahed kamikaze drones that Russia has fired through Saturday. Russian officials doubled down on their claims of a possible “dirty bomb” radioactive attack, which Ukraine and the West both say is not coming from Ukraine. In cities and towns across the war-torn country, Ukrainians are bracing for less electric power this winter following a sustained Russian barrage on infrastructure. Authorities are racing to rebuild damaged facilities while ordinary Ukrainians are trying to conserve energy.

2 killed in shooting at St. Louis high school; gunman dead

ST. LOUIS (AP) — An armed former student broke into a St. Louis high school Monday morning, fatally shooting a teacher and a teenage girl and wounding six others before police killed him. The shooting just after 9 a.m. at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School forced students to barricade doors and huddle in classroom corners, jump from windows and run out of the building. One terrorized girl said she was eye-to-eye with the shooter before his gun apparently jammed and she was able to run out. Speaking at a news conference, Police Commissioner Michael Sack said the shooter was about 19-year-old Orlando Harris, who had graduated from the school last year.

What’s behind worrying RSV surge in US children's hospitals?

Some U.S. children’s hospitals are seeing a surge in an illness called RSV. It's a common virus that can cause mild symptoms such as runny nose and cough. But for some babies and older adults, RSV can be extremely serious, causing infections in the lungs. Experts say RSV is encountering a highly vulnerable population of babies and children who were sheltered from common bugs during the pandemic lockdowns and didn’t have a chance to build immunity. Doctors are bracing for how RSV, influenza and COVID-19 could combine this winter to stress hospital resources.

Test scores show historic COVID setbacks for kids across US

WASHINGTON (AP) — New national test results show that the pandemic spared no part of the country as it caused historic learning setbacks for America’s children. Every single state saw math or reading scores decline in the latest results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress. National math scores saw their largest decreases ever, and reading scores fell back to 1992 levels. This year was the first time the test was given since 2019, and it’s seen as the first nationally representative study of the pandemic’s impact on learning. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona called the results unacceptable, saying schools must redouble efforts to help students recover.

Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Leslie Jordan, the Emmy-winning actor whose wry Southern drawl and versatility made him a comedy and drama standout on TV series including “Will & Grace” and “American Horror Story,” has died. He was 67. The Tennessee native, who won an on outstanding guest actor Emmy in 2005 for “Will & Grace,” appeared recently on the Mayim Bialik comedy “Call me Kat” and co-starred on the sitcom “The Cool Kids.” Jordan earned an unexpected new following in 2021 when he spent time during the pandemic lockdown near family in his hometown. He broke the sameness by posting daily videos of himself on Instagram and TikTok.

'It's about time': Celebrations of Diwali illuminate NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — The week dawned gloomily in New York. But the drab mist was little match for the holiday at hand: Diwali, the festival of lights that symbolizes the triumph over darkness. Celebrated across South Asia in some fashion by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and Buddhists, the multi-day festival has secured a sturdy foothold far from the subcontinent in places with significant disapora populations — like New York. In Queens, shoppers took advantage of Diwali specials and sales ahead of the holiday. Fashion designer Prabal Gurung was one of the hosts of Diwali New York, a glitzy soiree meant to heighten the holiday's profile. He said it's “about time” Diwali became mainstream.

Oscar Tshiebwe, Drew Timme top AP preseason All-America team

Oscar Tshiebwe of Kentucky and Gonzaga's Drew Timme are unanimous selections to The Associated Press preseason All-America team. They were joined by North Carolina forward Armando Bacot, Houston guard Marcus Sasser and Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis. Timme and Jackson-Davis were AP preseason All-Americans a year ago. Tshiebwe is the first AP national player of the year to return for another season since Tyler Hansbrough came back to lead North Carolina to a national title in 2009.