AP News Summary at 6:59 a.m. EDT

POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — Russia has opened a new front in its war over Ukraine, cutting two European Union nations that staunchly back Kyiv off from its gas. That represents a dramatic escalation in a conflict that is increasingly becoming a wider battle with the West. One day after the United States and Western allies vowed to speed more and better military supplies to Ukraine, the Kremlin upped the ante, using its most essential export as leverage. European gas prices shot up on the news. European leaders denounced it as “blackmail.”

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish and Bulgarian leaders have accused Moscow of using natural gas to blackmail their countries. Russia’s state-controlled energy company said it would stop supplying the two European nations on Wednesday. The gas cutoff came after Russian President Vladimir Putin said that “unfriendly” foreign customers would need to start paying for gas in rubles, Russia’s currency. Gazprom said in a statement that it hadn’t received any payments from Poland and Bulgaria since April 1. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told Poland’s parliament that he thinks the suspension was revenge for new sanctions against Russia that Warsaw imposed over the war in Ukraine. Lawmakers stood and applauded when he said that Russia’s “gas blackmail” wouldn't affect Poland.

LONDON (AP) — Elon Musk’s Twitter acquisition and his plans for a more hands-off approach to moderating content could clash with ambitious new laws in Europe that are meant to protect users from disinformation, hate speech and other harmful material. European Union officials and digital campaigners have been quick to say that any focus on free speech to the detriment of online safety would not fly after the 27-nation bloc solidified its status as a global leader in the effort to rein in the power of tech giants. With similar tech regulations absent in the U.S. and elsewhere, the job of reining in a Musk-led Twitter could fall to Europe.

BANGKOK (AP) — A court in military-ruled Myanmar has convicted the country’s former leader Aung San Suu Kyi of corruption and sentenced her to five years in prison. Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last year, had denied the allegation that she had accepted gold and hundreds of thousands of dollars given her as a bribe by a top political colleague. Her supporters and independent legal experts have decried her prosecution as unjust and meant to remove the 76-year-old Suu Kyi from politics. She had already been sentenced to six years' imprisonment in other cases.

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Shanghai city authorities say a taxing, one-month lockdown of China’s largest city may be eased in some neighborhoods if new COVID-19 testing shows the virus is no longer spreading in the community. Residents in Beijing, meanwhile, were carefully watching for word on whether the capital city would lock down as its own, much smaller outbreak grew. Shanghai’s outbreak is China’s largest of the pandemic and has tested China’s zero-tolerance strategy of trying to stop the spread of the virus entirely. Nervous Beijing residents have been stockpiling food and supplies in recent days, following Shanghai’s troubles under lockdown. Beijing city officials were quick to promise that they were ensuring grocery stores would be well-stocked.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The older you are, the less you fret about aging in place. That’s a key insight from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll, which found that people 65 or older feel much better prepared to age in their own homes than those 50-64. Among those 65 or older, nearly 8 in 10 said they’re extremely or very prepared to stay in their current home as long as possible. But among those 50-64, it's noticeably smaller: about 6 in 10. The poll also found greater insecurity around aging in place among Black and Latino Americans, likely tied to a deep-rooted wealth gap that favors white people.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republicans hoping to emerge from crowded primaries this year have spent tens of thousands of dollars hiring operatives with ties to former President Donald Trump. They're betting those connections will give them a leg up on landing critical endorsements that will help them win. But as Trump has gotten off the fence and weighed in on some of the year’s most competitive primaries, that strategy has proven a bust. In two of the states that will kick off the midterm season next month, Ohio and Pennsylvania, the former president instead aligned himself with celebrity candidates backed by Fox News hosts and family members.

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron's reelection has bolstered his standing as a senior player in Europe. Macron is now expected to push for strengthening the 27-nation bloc and throw all his weight behind efforts to end the war in Ukraine. He thanked French voters and vowed to lead a project for “a stronger Europe” in his victory speech Sunday evening. Macron is expected to head to Berlin in the coming days. Ukraine is at the top of the agenda for discussions with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Longtime German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s retirement and the United Kingdom's 2020 exit from the bloc have positioned Macron to play a dominant role in the EU.

SIDON, Lebanon (AP) — On May 15, Lebanese vote in national parliamentary elections, the first since their country's economy took a nosedive. It is also the first since an August 2020 explosion at Beirut's port that killed more than 200 and destroyed parts of the capital. Lebanon's various disasters have fueled anger at its political elite, but few see any hope that elections will dislodge them. New parties calling for reform are divided, and the traditional parties enjoy a lock on power because of sectarian backing and an outdated electoral law.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX has launched four astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA, less than two days after completing a flight chartered by millionaires. The Falcon rocket blasted off before dawn Wednesday from Florida's Kennedy Space Center. The crew includes the first Black woman making a long-term spaceflight, NASA's Jessica Watkins. Also on board: the European Space Agency's lone female astronaut, Samantha Cristoforetti of Italy. It's the first time NASA has sent up a crew comprised equally of men and women. They should reach the space station Wednesday night.

