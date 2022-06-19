AP News Summary at 6:44 p.m. EDT

Jan. 6 committee setting its sights on Pence, Ginni Thomas

WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of the House committee investigating the Capitol riot say they may subpoena former Vice President Mike Pence. And they are waiting to hear from Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, about her role in the illegal plot to overturn the 2020 election. In interviews on the Sunday news shows, committee members pledged to provide pertinent material to the Justice Department by the end of the month for its criminal investigation. Rep. Adam Schiff says the committee is "not taking anything off the table in terms of witnesses who have not yet testified.” He describes a Pence subpoena as “certainly a possibility.”

Macron alliance projected to lose parliamentary majority

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist alliance is projected to lose its majority despite getting the most seats in the final round of parliamentary elections. The far-right National Rally appears to have made big gains. The projections are based on partial results from SUnday's vote and indicate that Macron’s candidates will win between 230 and 250 seats. That is much less than the 289 required to have a straight majority in the National Assembly. The situation is highly unusual in France and is expected to make Macron’s political maneuvering difficult if the projections are borne out. A new coalition made up of the hard left, the Socialists and the Greens is expected to become the main opposition force with about 140 to 180 seats.

Ex-rebel holds slim lead in Colombia's presidential runoff

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Former leftist rebel Gustavo Petro holds a slim lead in Colombia’s presidential runoff election Sunday over a real estate millionaire, and is on the cusp of ushering in a new era of politics in the South American country. Petro is making his third attempt to win the presidency and had 50.6% of support with nearly all ballots counted, according to results released by election authorities. Former mayor Rodolfo Hernández had 47.2%. Colombians voted amid widespread discontent over rising inequality, inflation and violence. The dissatisfaction with the country’s conditions is such that voters turned their backs on the long-governing centrist and right-leaning politicians in the election's first round last month.

Zelenskyy Father's Day post spotlights family ties amid war

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has posted an uplifting Father’s Day message with 10 photos of parents and children set against the backdrop of war. He praised his nation's fighters who "protect and defend the most precious.” Zelenskyy wrote in English that followed the Ukrainian on Instagram: “Being a father is a great responsibility and a great happiness. It is strength, wisdom, motivation to go forward and not to give up.” One photograph shows a kneeling soldier kissing a child. In another, a couple look toward a swaddled baby. His message Sunday came as four months of war appear to be straining troop morale on both sides.

Justices seem poised to hear elections case pressed by GOP

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court seems poised to take on a new elections case being pressed by Republicans. It could increase the power of state lawmakers over races for Congress and the presidency, as well as redistricting. It also could cut state courts out of the equation. The issue has arisen repeatedly in cases from North Carolina and Pennsylvania, where Democratic majorities on the states’ highest courts have invoked voting protections in their state constitutions to frustrate the plans of Republican-dominated legislatures. Already, four conservative Supreme Court justices have noted their interest in deciding whether state courts that find violations of their state constitutions can order changes to federal elections and the once-a-decade redrawing of congressional districts.

After writer's murder in the Amazon, can his vision survive?

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — British journalist Dom Phillips’ quest to unlock the secrets of how to preserve Brazil’s Amazon was cut short when he was killed along with a colleague in the heart of the forest he cherished. But some of his discoveries may yet see the light of day. Phillips had finished several chapters of a book called “How to Save the Amazon.” His wife says she hopes at least part can be published. Phillips’ death has brought calls for justice from Brazil and abroad from actors, musicians and athletes. Phillips would be gobsmacked to learn that his fate has troubled current and former U.K. prime ministers.

Maryland Apple workers face hurdles after vote to unionize

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — The historic vote by employees of a Maryland Apple store to unionize — a first for the technology giant — is a significant step in a lengthy process that labor experts say is heavily stacked against workers in favor of their employers. Apple store employees in a Baltimore suburb voted to unionize by a nearly 2-to-1 margin. They join a growing push across U.S. retail, service and tech industries to organize for greater workplace protections. A union statement said the workers voted 65-33 on Saturday to unionize via the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers.

World swimming bans transgender athletes from women's events

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — World swimming’s governing body has effectively banned transgender women from competing in women’s events. FINA members at the organization’s extraordinary general congress voted 71.5% in favor of its new “gender inclusion policy” that only permits swimmers who transitioned before age 12 to compete in women’s events. James Pearce is the spokesperson for FINA president Husain Al-Musallam. He said that it is not about encouraging athletes to transition by 12, but that scientists are saying transitioning after puberty gives transgender women an unfair advantage.

Church shooting survivor: Gunman 'disengaged,' sat alone

A witness to a shooting that killed three at an Alabama church says the gunman had sat by himself, drinking liquor and rejecting offers to join the others gathered at the potluck dinner. Susan Sallin was sitting at the table with the three victims. She says the gunman seemed disengaged. Sallin says he shunned invitations to join the others that night. The shooting occurred at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. Seventy-year-old Robert Findlay Smith is charged with capital murder in the shooting that killed three people.

Juneteenth celebrations emphasize ending racial disparities

DALLAS (AP) — A year after Juneteenth became a federal holiday in the U.S., people gathered this weekend at events filled with music, food and fireworks. Celebrations also included an emphasis on learning about the past and addressing racial disparities. President Joe Biden signed legislation last year making June 19 the nation’s 12th federal holiday. June 19, 1865, was the day that Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, to order freedom for the enslaved Black people in the state. It was two months after the Confederacy had surrendered in the Civil War and about 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation ended slavery in the Southern states.

