AP News Summary at 6:42 a.m. EST

Warnock or Walker? Georgia runoff to settle last Senate seat

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia voters are set to decide the final Senate contest in the country. They will choose whether to reelect Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock or instead opt for Republican football legend Herschel Walker. Tuesday's runoff concludes a four-week runoff blitz that has drawn a flood of outside spending to an increasingly personal fight. The outcome will determine whether Democrats have an outright 51-49 Senate majority or control a 50-50 chamber based on Vice President Kamala Harris' tiebreaking vote. In last month's general election, Warnock led Walker by about 37,000 votes out of almost 4 million cast but fell shy of a majority, triggering the second round of voting.

Russian airfield hit, day after drone strikes on bases

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The governor of Russia's southern Kursk region, which borders Ukraine, is blaming a drone attack for a fire that broke out at an airport. The fire occurred Tuesday, a day after Moscow blamed Kyiv for drone strikes on two air bases deep inside Russia and launched another wave of missile strikes on Ukrainian territory. The unprecedented attacks in Russia threaten a major escalation of the nine-month war. One of the airfields that was hit houses bombers capable of carrying nuclear weapons.

Biden's efforts to protect abortion access hit roadblocks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is actively searching for ways to safeguard abortion access for millions of women. But those efforts are bumping up against a complex web of strict new state laws enacted in the months after the Supreme Court stripped the constitutional right. After midterm elections there’s a renewed purpose at the White House to find ways to help women in states have virtually outlawed or limited the treatment, and to enforce policies already in place. But the administration is shackled by a ban on federal funding for most abortions, a conservative-leaning Supreme Court and a split Congress.

World Cup Viewer's Guide: 2 quarterfinals places left

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The final day of the round of 16 concludes Tuesday at the World Cup when Morocco faces Spain and Portugal goes head-to-head with Switzerland for the final two spots on the quarterfinals. Morocco is trying to secure its first appearance in the quarterfinals. The Atlas Lions topped Group F to reach the knockout round for the first time since 1986. The neighboring nations met in the teams’ final group game in 2018, which ended 2-2. Portugal heads into its match against Switzerland with all eyes on Cristiano Ronaldo. He's rumored to be about to join a Saudi Arabian team. A poll in Portugal said most in his home nation don't want him playing for the team. And Ronaldo angered his coach with bad body language when he was pulled from a loss against South Korea.

Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kirstie Alley, a two-time Emmy winner who starred in the 1980s sitcom “Cheers” and the hit film “Look Who’s Talking,” has died. She was 71. Her death was announced Monday by her children on social media and confirmed by her manager. The post said their mother died of cancer that was recently diagnosed. She starred as Rebecca Howe on the NBC sitcom “Cheers” from 1987 to 1993, after the departure of original star Shelley Long. She had her own sitcom on the network, “Veronica’s Closet,” from 1997 to 2000. John Travolta, who starred with Alley in two “Look Who's Talking” films, was among the stars who paid tribute to her online.

Indonesia's Parliament votes to ban sex outside of marriage

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s Parliament has unanimously passed a revision of the country’s penal code that criminalizes sex outside of marriage for citizens as well as foreigners, prohibits promotion of contraception and bans defamation of the president and state institutions. The amended code also expands an existing blasphemy law. It maintains the previous criminalization of abortion but adds exceptions for women with life-threatening medical conditions and for rape, provided that the fetus is less than 12 weeks old. Rights groups criticized some of the revisions as overly broad or vague and warned that they could penalize normal activities and threaten freedom of expression and privacy rights.

EU, Western Balkans to boost partnership amid Ukraine war

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — EU leaders and their counterparts in the Western Balkans are to meet for talks aimed at strengthening their partnership as Russia's war in Ukraine threatens to reshape the geopolitical balance in the region. The EU wants to use the one-day summit in Albania’s capital to tell leaders from Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia that they have futures within the wealthy economic bloc, and give them concrete signs, instead of just promises, that they will join one day. Since Russia started its war in February, the EU’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, has been repeating that stepping up the bloc’s engagement with the sextet of nations is more crucial than ever to maintaining Europe’s security.

Youngkin's early shine faces test as he eyes White House bid

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin swept into office as a Republican revelation with a fresh formula for victory as the GOP contemplated its future beyond Donald Trump. But a year after Youngkin's stunning win, some Republicans believe the shine of his national star is being tested. That's even as Youngkin quietly contemplates a 2024 presidential run. Most of the midterm candidates Youngkin tried to help this fall were defeated. Major presidential donors see the former private-equity chief as simply one in a crowded class of would-be Trump alternatives. And the 55-year-old Youngkin has few major accomplishments to sell as he faces debates on guns and abortion at home.

Officers to receive Congressional Gold Medals for Jan. 6

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top House and Senate leaders will award law enforcement officers who defended the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 with Congressional Gold Medals on Tuesday, presenting them with the highest honor that Congress can bestow. This comes nearly two years after they fought with former President Donald Trump’s supporters in a brutal and bloody attack. To recognize the officers who were there, the four medals will be placed at the U.S. Capitol Police headquarters, the Metropolitan Police Department, the Capitol and the Smithsonian Institution. President Joe Biden said a medal will be placed at the Smithsonian “so all visitors can understand what happened that day.”

Samuel Eto'o filmed in altercation outside World Cup game

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Cameroon soccer federation president Samuel Eto’o was filmed apparently kicking a man to the ground in an altercation outside a World Cup stadium early. Eto’o had paused to pose for photos with fans in a public area after Brazil beat South Korea 4-1 late Monday. Footage circulating on social media showed him then reacting to comments by a man holding a camera. The former Barcelona and Inter Milan forward was held back by people in his entourage then got clear and appeared to aim a kick at the man. Eto’o has been in Qatar as president of the soccer federation of Cameroon which was eliminated last week.